Gene Steratore: Index card reaffirmed first down on Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 5:45 AM EST
Getty Images

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, along comes a referee using a folded index card as part of the process for measuring a first down.

Referee Gene Steratore used the unusual prop after a fourth down run by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s Dallas win. The sticks were brought out for a very close measurement that ended after Steratore pulled the card from his pocket and slid it in front of the nose of the ball before signaling a first down.

After the game, Steratore told a pool reporter that he didn’t use the card, which he said touched the ball, to make his decision.

“That was already finished,” Steratore said. “The ball was touching the pole. I put the card in there and as soon as it touched, it was nothing more than a reaffirmation. The decision was made based on my visual from the top looking down and the ball touching the front of the pole.”

Steratore said using a card as part of a first down decision has “maybe been done at some point in someone’s career” when asked why he used it all before repeating that he didn’t use it as the determining factor in his ruling. Steratore’s ruling and decision to break out the card was not met with joy on the Raiders sideline.

“I don’t want to get fined, okay?” Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m not happy with the way things were done … [I’ve] never seen air like that and have it somehow turn into a first down. There was air between the ball and the stick. That’s short. The ball goes the other way. Period.”

The Cowboys went on to kick a go-ahead field goal on the drive and the Raiders’ attempt to rally back ended when quarterback Derek Carr‘s fumble went out of the Dallas end zone in the final minute.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Gene Steratore: Index card reaffirmed first down on Sunday night

  5. Steratore would’ve been much better off leaving the paper or card in his pocket because that is all anyone is going to remember.

    I thought the ball was poorly spotted but as spotted it was raiders ball.

  7. You think you’ve reached the lowest point when it comes to on field farces. But, then you realize you’re wrong once again.

  8. Let’s not get too crazy about this. As the replays were showing before the measurement was made, Prescott extended the ball a bit further than it was eventually spotted. We can’t tell from home whether the ball, as spotted, was tangent to the marker, a cm short, or a cm long, but no matter what the ball “should” have been farther ahead anyways, and a challenge likely would have been made to that end. So IN THE END the correct call of “first down” was made.

  9. As if the actual spotting of the ball is some sort of science. It is totally subjective to begin with. Crying over that first down call because he used a card is silly

  11. Well if hour that convicted that there was “Air between the ball and stick” challenge the ruling on the field.. You didn’t. Despite all of that you still had a chance to get the tie or the go ahead score… and you didn’t… move on…

    Please don’t accuse the league for conspiring for the Cowboys… Cleary you haven’t been watching the news this season

  12. PresidentTrumpIsRightRespectYourCountryAndFlag says:

    December 18, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Even Marc Davis’ barber is fuming!
    ————————————-
    Hilarious. That’s one guy who’s got nothing to complain about given his obvious level of competence. (I wonder how many people went out as Mark Davis last Halloween?)

    On topic- kind of a slippery slope pulling out the card. The plane has to be exactly perpendicular to the ball’s axis, etc. I agree with the guy above, make the decision, pick up the chains and make the call. Get on with it.

  13. They can pull cards out of their pockets and use those yet still never position the first down stick at 90 degrees.

  14. Tell Del Rio his offensive lineman #66 held DeMarcus Lawerence on the touchdown pass to Crabtree that tied the game at 17. That should’ve have been called by the refs, but they let it go so the Raiders could tie the game. So, Del Rio deal with the how the refs call the game.

  15. They aren’t even trying to hide the cheating now.

    And with a smirk on his face, no less.

    This league is a joke. I am about done with it as I have already become with the NBA.

  16. gmen32 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:45 am
    You think you’ve reached the lowest point when it comes to on field farces. But, then you realize you’re wrong once again.
    ————

    Giants game.
    Steelers game.
    Raiders game.

    Now lows each time.

    And that’s in just ONE DAY.

  17. I don’t care for those who say the ball was spotted short. His progress was stopped anyway.

    As for where they ACTUALLY marked it, to actually be able to fit that card between the ball and the sticks and STILL call it a first down…

    That’s akin to something being sprayed on one’s leg and called rain, or something along those lines, right?

  21. You can see the Ref trying to suppress a smile as he makes the call. But Carr dropping the ball out of the end zone as he flies out of bounds is what cost the Raiders the game. But let’s not talk about that.

  22. suncawy says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:36 am
    Tell Del Rio his offensive lineman #66 held DeMarcus Lawerence on the touchdown pass to Crabtree that tied the game at 17. That should’ve have been called by the refs, but they let it go so the Raiders could tie the game. So, Del Rio deal with the how the refs call the game.
    ————-

    Dallas was not flagged for holding the entire game.

    You do not want to die on this square.

  24. The previous spot that Del Rio challenged and one was so bad that is was obvious that the fix was in. I knew they were going to be given the first down on the next play. The Raiders may have dug their own grave last night, but the refs handed them the shovel.

  25. All this uproar over where an official THINKS Prescott forward progress was stopped. None of this is an exact science anyway. This is a judgement call from start to finish starting with where the guys holding the chain on the sideline decide to set the sticks down on 1st down. I couldnt tell either way if he got the first down due to the camera angle and the fact that the official holding the stick kept leaning it away from the ball.

  26. Mr. Wright 212 says
    Dallas was not flagged for holding the entire game.
    ———————
    Wrong, Mr Wright. When Bryon Bell came in the game for Tyron Smith, he was flagged for holding. Go review the game film, dude. Also, while your at it, review that 2nd Carr to Crabtree touchdown pass, #66 held. Get your facts straight.

  28. stop crying Faider fans, you would have gotten mauled in the playoffs anyways, take the higher draft pick and hit the links where you belong.

  32. I thought it was awesome. Let’s not get too carried away here. They could use lasers if they wanted to, but people would still complain. They have two poles and a chain. How do you know the other end of the chain was perfectly placed? You don’t. The ball isn’t perfectly round either. Sometimes it takes funny bounces. But the refs do a good job. At least these aren’t those replacement refs we had a couple years ago. Remember how we couldn’t wait to get these guys back.

  34. Ha. Now the league is fixing games for the Cowboys? Ha ha. This thought process is not in line with reality, or actual facts. The initial spot was short but anyone watching saw that it was enough for the chains to move. And if it was short, Cowboys would’ve won the challange, which reply showed Dak clearly stretched out further than the sticks. Raiders had every opportunity, thereafter to not only tie the game but maybe even take the lead, but their qb decided to toss the ball out of the endzone rather than simply walk out of bounds to give his team a chance. Let’s not blame the refs, not on this one anyway.

  36. @suncawy: What about the phantom offensive PI call on Cook that negated a Raiders TD before halftime?

    That was the play that changed the game.

    Shake yourself Cowboy lover.

  38. jjackwagon says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:01 am
    You can see the Ref trying to suppress a smile as he makes the call. But Carr dropping the ball out of the end zone as he flies out of bounds is what cost the Raiders the game. But let’s not talk about that.
    ———-

    Nor SHOULD we, since they shouldn’t have been a “must” situation if the friggin’ spot had not been flubbed, leading to a Dallas TD.

  40. This guy…….every game he does for Seattle, is a weird penalty fest. His crew sits there like a doper wanting drugs just looking for a reason to throw a flag. Why this league has old men officiating just lets you know how corrupt it is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!