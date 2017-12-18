Giants begin G.M. interviews with Marc Ross

Getty Images

True to their word, the Giants are interviewing General Manager candidates, telling people about it, and talking to in-house candidates.

The team announced that vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross was interviewed Monday.

While Ross would have gotten an interview anyway, putting him first checks off the Rooney Rule box, which is something the Browns didn’t feel like bothering to let anyone know they did until after the fact.

Ross interviewed with co-owner John Mara and former G.M./consultant Ernie Accorsi, two guys who know him well already.

The 44-year-old Ross has been with the Giants since 2007, and is their former college scouting director. He’s had a number of G.M. interviews in recent years, becoming one of the usual suspects who get these calls.