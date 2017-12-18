Giants begin G.M. interviews with Marc Ross

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
True to their word, the Giants are interviewing General Manager candidates, telling people about it, and talking to in-house candidates.

The team announced that vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross was interviewed Monday.

While Ross would have gotten an interview anyway, putting him first checks off the Rooney Rule box, which is something the Browns didn’t feel like bothering to let anyone know they did until after the fact.

Ross interviewed with co-owner John Mara and former G.M./consultant Ernie Accorsi, two guys who know him well already.

The 44-year-old Ross has been with the Giants since 2007, and is their former college scouting director. He’s had a number of G.M. interviews in recent years, becoming one of the usual suspects who get these calls.

5 responses to “Giants begin G.M. interviews with Marc Ross

  1. “While Ross would have gotten an interview anyway, putting him first checks off the Rooney Rule box…”

    “He’s had a number of G.M. interviews in recent years, becoming one of the usual suspects who get these calls.”

    Sounds like Dennis Green in his post-Cardinals days… the requisite Rooney Rule interviewee so that teams could hire who they really wanted.

  3. As I understand it, he was the one mainly responsible for all of the bad draft picks the last few years when he was head of college scouting, and it’s the reason that he was reassigned to the new job. Reese took the bullets for his blundered draft boards. So why they’re interviewing him is puzzling.

  4. The biggest problem teams have when hiring GM’s is the ones conducting the interviews don’t have any expertise in the field. They just talk to people and hire the guy that sounds good. If you had a big investment firm and you were looking for a lead guy, wouldn’t you look into the guy’s investment history? Or would you just ask him how good he was? I don’t understand why GM candidates aren’t asked to bring all the scouting reports they’ve written over the last 8 years or so to the interview. It’s no wonder they’re hiring and firing these guys all the time. Nobody asks to see their work.

