Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 8:28 AM EST
Sunday morning brought word that Marvin Lewis will be moving on from the Bengals after 15 years as the team’s head coach, something Lewis denies although that won’t stop people from starting to think about who might be the next man on the sideline in Cincinnati.

One name that’s come up is Browns head coach Hue Jackson, who used to work for Lewis in Cincinnati and has long been mentioned as a possible successor. On Sunday, though, Jackson said that he’s committed to Ohio’s other NFL team.

“I’ve kind of known about Marvin,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “Obviously, we all know that Marvin is a close friend, but trust me, I’m not running from this. I’ve never gone any place and left it worse than when I found it. I’m going to be here, and I need to get this fixed as fast as I can because it’s important.”

The Browns have final say over Jackson remaining in Cleveland, of course, and team owner Jimmy Haslam has been consistent in saying that Jackson will be back for a third season despite a 1-29 record since the start of the 2016 season. That could change and the Browns could try to work out a trade if the Bengals are interested, but there’s no sign that a move is imminent at the moment.

22 responses to “Hue Jackson on possible Bengals opening: I’m not running from Browns

    Can Cleveland just give Hue to the Bengals? A Trojan Horse kind of a gift?

  3. The Browns play calling is atrocious. They throw Kizer to the wolves on a weekly basis and quit the run after the first quarter, regardless of score. They’re predictable and bad and Hue is a big part of why.

  4. I didn’t think it was possible for you to leave the Browns worse than you found them, but here you are as the worst head coach in history.

    We have a young kid that has turnover problems going against an elite secondary that leads the lease in INTs. Lets dial up 37 pass plays and then blame the kid.

  7. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:31 am
    He may not be running, but he WILL be leaving one way or another.

    And his comments yesterday about Kizer were vintage Hue in CYA mode.

    I disagree and question your read on what leadership really is. Kizer is not the answer, and it is about time someone acknowledges that. You would obviously prefer someone who thinks the sky is filled with unicorns and rainbows (which is a CYA moment) versus someone who has run with a QB for a season and is not seeing what he needs to see and calls it out. That isn’t CYA. That is saying the guy isn’t getting the job done. If you watch games, or something close to football which it seems you do not, then you would recognize that the play on the field isn’t up to speed and the Browns unfortunately need to move in a different direction. Kizer is like most ND QB’s who have no business in the NFL. I for one appreciate him calling it out.

  8. Oh, and get this: Browns were up 7-3 in the second quarter. Isaiah Crowell’s stats at the time: 5 carries for 79 yards.

    Crow’s final statline? 5 for 79. No carries after the Ravens went up 10-7. Hue, you are a panicky disaster.

  9. Wow, if the Bengals make that call and bring him to Cincinnati they will set the city on fire.
    If my niners did something like that and brought a guy in who has won 1 game in two years I might swear them off forever.
    Two words if he goes to Cincy—-dumpster fire

  10. This is funny.

    Why would you run from a team with a top 10 defense,a good stable of RBs, those two receivers from Baylor, and 5 picks in the first two rounds of the next draft?

    That team should be running from him.

    I’ve seen Jon Gruden go 8-8 with Donald Hollis at QB in 1998.

    I’ve seen Mike Singletary inherit a 2-6 team mid season and go 5-3 with Shaun Hill at QB bringing my squad one game away from the playoffs.

    Look at the offenses and QBs Tony Dungy had in Tampa.

    I don’t think this getting enough attention….HUE JACKSON CAN NOT WIN ONE GAME WITH A TOP 10 DEFENSE..This is the worst coaching job I have ever witnessed by a Head Coach. His staff is remarkable. Bob Wylie, Greg Williams and company are doing a helluvs Job. It’s the Head Coach that can’t tilt the field in the Browns favor on game day and manage them to victory.

    But yeah, maybe If he had a Franchise QB, a alpha RB, and star receivers he can win with The Browns. Newsflash: So can a hundred other coaches.

  11. love all the “coaches are putting kiser in an bad position” Are you all nuts? How many redzone int’s does he have? 6!! and they one yesterday was laughable at best. The dude is not a starter plain and simple. I am not defending the coaches, but they do not control his poor decisions.

  12. Hue is not a good coach and his record proves it. Fact is, you need a talented roster to make to the playoffs, you don’t need a talented roster to win 1 or 2 games in a season. so far the Browns have Zero. All Hue has to do is watch how the Jags started this year with Bortles. The Jags run the ball and don’t put the game in the hands of the QB. It is not until recently that Bortles is throwing the ball more.

    In this game against the Ravens, the Browns ran the ball 19 freaking times and threw it 37 times. I also have to include that 7 of that 19 rushes belonged to the QB. Which means, most of those runs were probably pass plays.

    No amount of talent can turn a mediocre coach into a great coach. Hue is a very bad coach and the Browns need to come to the realization that their roster’s biggest need isn’t just more talent but better coaching.

  13. MKC asked Hue this question. A head coach that has won 1 game in two seasons is wanted by Cinn? Come on. Give it a rest.

  16. @thefan08 says:

    Hue is not a good coach and his record proves it.
    ===================================================================================
    I disagree. Hue is in a bad situation. He got the Raiders to 8-8 with Terrelle Pryor at QB. Now that’s being a miracle worker. I think Kizer has looked really bad. Nobody’s talking about Bill O’Brien and his QB carousel…until Watson fell in his lap (after Cleveland passed on him).

  18. This can be the reverse-Brock Osweiler trade-we will give you a draft pick if you take Hue and pay his contract.

  22. It would be a very Browns thing to let Hugh Jackson go to a team that was literally built for him to run just to watch them go to the playoffs repeatedly after going 1-30 something with their poor front office leadership.

