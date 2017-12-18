Hue Jackson on possible Bengals opening: I’m not running from Browns

Getty Images

Sunday morning brought word that Marvin Lewis will be moving on from the Bengals after 15 years as the team’s head coach, something Lewis denies although that won’t stop people from starting to think about who might be the next man on the sideline in Cincinnati.

One name that’s come up is Browns head coach Hue Jackson, who used to work for Lewis in Cincinnati and has long been mentioned as a possible successor. On Sunday, though, Jackson said that he’s committed to Ohio’s other NFL team.

“I’ve kind of known about Marvin,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “Obviously, we all know that Marvin is a close friend, but trust me, I’m not running from this. I’ve never gone any place and left it worse than when I found it. I’m going to be here, and I need to get this fixed as fast as I can because it’s important.”

The Browns have final say over Jackson remaining in Cleveland, of course, and team owner Jimmy Haslam has been consistent in saying that Jackson will be back for a third season despite a 1-29 record since the start of the 2016 season. That could change and the Browns could try to work out a trade if the Bengals are interested, but there’s no sign that a move is imminent at the moment.