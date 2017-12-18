Hunter Henry has lacerated kidney, status uncertain

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has a small laceration in his kidney, coach Anthony Lynn announced Monday.

Henry’s status is “up in the air,” Lynn added.

Henry, a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2016, has made 45 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games this season.

If Henry misses time, Antonio Gates could see an increased role. He has seen only 37 targets and averages only 25 snaps a game. The Chargers have used Henry as their top tight end, with Sean McGrath as their blocking tight end, and Jeff Cumberland has found a role in the team’s two- and three-tight end sets.

Henry left Saturday’s game against the Chiefs after taking a hit by defensive tackle Bennie Logan on a fumble return. Logan was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Henry caught three passes for 28 yards before leaving, and Gates caught the Chargers’ only receiving touchdown in the loss to Kansas City.