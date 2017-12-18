James Conner likely needs knee surgery

Getty Images

It isn’t a prominent role in their offense, but it looks like the Steelers will need a new running back to play behind Le'Veon Bell.

James Conner injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he will likely need to have surgery to repair the injury.

Garafolo adds that Conner is expected to miss a few weeks as a result, which could keep him out into the postseason. Conner, a third-round pick this year, has run the ball 32 times for 144 yards this season.

Fitzgerald Toussaint is the only other back on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh and they have Terrell Watson on the practice squad.