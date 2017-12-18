Jason Licht under contract through 2018, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2017, 6:16 PM EST
The Buccaneers picked up the one-year club option on General Manager Jason Licht’s contract for 2018 sometime in the offseason, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. But that doesn’t mean Licht’s job is safe.

The Glazer family could choose to clean house and start over with a new G.M. and a new coach. Or they could keep Licht and put the coaching hire in his hands.

Either way, it seems a certainty that Tampa Bay will have a new coach next season.

The Bucs are a disappointing 4-9 heading into tonight’s game against the Falcons, putting Dirk Koetter’s job in serious jeopardy.

Licht, though, did have a solid 2017 draft (after the 2016 fail of Roberto Aguayo) with his top four choices — tight end O.J. Howard, safety Justin Evans, receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Kendell Beckwith — contributing as rookies this season.

  1. The recent pattern suggests both Licht and Koetter will be gone after the season. The GM gets 2 chances to hire a HC. If he gets it wrong twice, that’s it. Mark Dominik had Morris and Schiano. Licht has hired Lovie Smith as well as Koetter. Time for another housecleaning.

    The Bucs roster is better than their record. Prior to the season I thought Licht had assembled a fairly good group. They’ve not performed up to expectations.
  4. Holes all over that roster. I’d move on because I’m not sure he should be making the decisions as the head guy. He seems great a a scout. You get a QB toys but have not addressed the offensive line since you drafted 2 rookies with him, both of who have regressed before Marpette went on IR with that idiotic position change since he was doing well at guard. The defense is still a mess with a non-existent pass rush. Doug Martin who should have been pushed out the door after his first productive year in a contract year is apparently also a head case. We’re not even getting to the awful Aguayo pick. Just better people to hire to build a roster if you’re serious about it. Koetter should have never been promoted, but at least he can say that’s on ownership, which is the real big problem with that team.

