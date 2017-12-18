Jason Licht under contract through 2018, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe

Getty Images

The Buccaneers picked up the one-year club option on General Manager Jason Licht’s contract for 2018 sometime in the offseason, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. But that doesn’t mean Licht’s job is safe.

The Glazer family could choose to clean house and start over with a new G.M. and a new coach. Or they could keep Licht and put the coaching hire in his hands.

Either way, it seems a certainty that Tampa Bay will have a new coach next season.

The Bucs are a disappointing 4-9 heading into tonight’s game against the Falcons, putting Dirk Koetter’s job in serious jeopardy.

Licht, though, did have a solid 2017 draft (after the 2016 fail of Roberto Aguayo) with his top four choices — tight end O.J. Howard, safety Justin Evans, receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Kendell Beckwith — contributing as rookies this season.