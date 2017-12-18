Jerry Richardson stepping aside immediately

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2017, 4:22 PM EST
Getty Images

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is stepping aside from day-to-day control of the team immediately to focus on the sale, Judy Battista of NFL Media first reported.

The story has developed quickly since Friday when the Panthers announced they were investigating allegations of workplace misconduct made against Richardson. The NFL announced Sunday morning it was taking over the investigation, and by Sunday night, Richardson released a statement that he intends to sell the team he brought to his home state as soon as the season ends.

The NFL said Monday the investigation will continue despite Richardson’s announcement.

The Panthers announced long-time employee Tina Becker will become Chief Operating Officer with full control of the management of the organization. Becker’s previous title was executive director, owner’s office.

Her promotion makes her one of the highest-ranking female executives of any NFL team.
 
“These have been some of the most difficult days of my 19 years with the Panthers, but I am lifted up by the strong resolve and the commitment our employees have shown to this organization,” Becker said, via a team press release. “Our team on the field is performing at a very high level, and I believe is bound for the Super Bowl. My immediate focus will be to ensure the corporate side of the organization performs at the same high level, while addressing the real concerns that have been raised in recent days.”

Becker has worked her way up the organization and served in key roles along the way, including directing the organization’s business and administrative priorities, as well as dealing with league affairs.

She has worked closely over the years with all facets of the organization, including business operations, ticketing and sponsorship, stadium operations, entertainment and fan engagement. Before joining the owner’s office, Becker served as the team’s director of entertainment from 2012-14.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Jerry Richardson stepping aside immediately

  1. Boy, that’s too bad. What a fall from grace. Richardson can retire to his farm or his island (or whatever) and count his money while making inappropriate comments about the help’s butts.

  7. I wish my legacy could be tarnished and then look forward to a $2.5b serverence package. With the ratings dipping, Richardson is smart to sell high before the next tv contract, which will be much less than the current deal.

  9. I bet Gettleman’s release as GM is tied up in this someway. It will be interesting to see it unfold.

  10. He has to move out quickly to ensure that the value of the team isn’t further tarnished. Who knows what this guy did and covered up. It really makes you further question the ethical standards of the NFL owners and league as Richardson was thought of very highly as owner.

  11. Just preventing this from falling further on the team, and as importantly to him, the league.

    No point in stretching it out, look what happened with the Sterling thing a few years back. The vultures who many were looking to be part of the “shocked” group, and felt better about being part of the group to bring him down, were on him when he resisted and it blew up into something more.

    A total distraction to the team otherwise. And him being a strong league office guy, doesn’t want to drag the league into this much further.

  12. Shocking!!! Such a class guy! I can only imagine how he acted towards woman and
    minorities. The way he allegedly treated players like Drew Brees and other leaders
    among the players who were brought in to meet before the CBA expired in 2010.
    Apparently some owners thought it was a good idea to try to meet with some players
    to see if a lockout could be avoided. Richardson and ex- player himself was so demeaning
    to these players that they had to recess the meeting and make him leave. After-which
    appalled owners apologized to the players for Richardson’s outburst.
    He is just a bad guy who treats people horribly. The NFL will be better off without him.

  18. THIS….. is a VERY bad precedent in our society. Guilty before proven innocent is a huge blow to this country. If you don’t think so, wait until the next issue de jour rises up and you’re the one being accused…

  19. sidepull says: Somebody please take Dan Snyder….the way of Richardson please.

    Dan Snyder and Jerry Jones are not the type that would easily give up their teams.

  23. It appears to me that he has no choice but to man up and step aside immediately. They already have the past settlements. I do hope the team is sold to a minority or a minority group. West and Kapernick don’t stand a chance but maybe Michael Jordan can help steer a sale.

  24. How can one say he is being railroaded. No one has forced him to resign.
    No one is forcing a sale.
    He is uniquely situated as an owner. He can pay civil damages
    which he apparently has and still own the team. He might face
    a six month suspension and hopefully be required to seek
    counseling, but in the end he could still retain the team.
    So he is not being found guilty before being proven innocent.
    I can only surmise that the facts of his behavior are going to be
    extremely embarrassing. In addition there must be some clear
    and convincing evidence he is desperately seeking to keep
    quiet. He is not being railroaded. He has too much power and money
    to avoid that premise.

  25. “THIS….. is a VERY bad precedent in our society. Guilty before proven innocent is a huge blow to this country. If you don’t think so, wait until the next issue de jour rises up and you’re the one being accused…”
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
    Totally AGREE!!!!!

  26. If that’s all it takes to loose your team, Jerry Jones should be sweating it out big time. Every Sr. Bowl week can ruin his ownership. lol

  30. So long Jerry, you’re stuck in that 50’s mentality. Go back to the mansion and go watch Ozzie and Harriet and Fathers Knows Best. See ya, bigot.

  31. So if the Panthers win the superbowl…. and they are on a short list of teams with a very real shot…. he won’t show up for the trophy presentation, right? that would be ackward….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!