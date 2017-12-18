Jets don’t say if Muhammad Wilkerson will play again this season

Getty Images

The Jets left defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson in New Jersey when they flew to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday as a result of what head coach Todd Bowles called a coach’s decision.

On Monday, Bowles didn’t say whether the decision to leave Wilkerson at home will go beyond one game. Wilkerson was reportedly late to the team’s meeting last Friday, continuing a tardiness issue has been chronic over the last few years despite multiple in-game benchings as punishment.

Per multiple reports from the coach’s press conference, Bowles called the reason for the benching an “internal thing” and said that the team is still “working through” next steps regarding Wilkerson. Bowles said a lot of people are involved in that call and they will decide if Wilkerson practices this week or plays again this season.

The Jets are expected to part ways with Wilkerson after the season rather than pay him $16.75 million after two years of underwhelming play.