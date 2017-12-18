Jets players want Todd Bowles back in 2018

Getty Images

The Jets fell to 5-9 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Saints in New Orleans, but you don’t hear much chatter about head coach Todd Bowles losing his job come the end of the season.

Bowles came into this season with many people wondering if he would survive what was predicted to be a miserable season, but it turned out that the Giants were New Jersey’s most rotten team and the Jets have been more competitive than most people expected. Several of Bowles’ players, including cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Matt Forte, went on the record in support of the coach after Sunday’s loss.

“I think he’s the best head coach there is,” safety Jamal Adams said, via NJ.com. “That’s what I think. He’s the Jets head coach, my head coach, the team’s head coach. That shouldn’t be a discussion of who’s going to be the head coach. … There should be no indecision about how our coach is coaching us. He’s doing a phenomenal job. We just need to finish out games.”

The Jets make too many mental errors and they’ve let too many games slip away in the final minutes, but it’s hard to argue that the talent on hand adds up to something more than what the Jets record says they are this season. Bowles said after the game that he feels there’s a foundation for a team that can turn the corner in the standings and he should be there to see if it happens based on the way this season has played out.