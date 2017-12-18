Jets players want Todd Bowles back in 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 6:50 AM EST
Getty Images

The Jets fell to 5-9 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Saints in New Orleans, but you don’t hear much chatter about head coach Todd Bowles losing his job come the end of the season.

Bowles came into this season with many people wondering if he would survive what was predicted to be a miserable season, but it turned out that the Giants were New Jersey’s most rotten team and the Jets have been more competitive than most people expected. Several of Bowles’ players, including cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Matt Forte, went on the record in support of the coach after Sunday’s loss.

“I think he’s the best head coach there is,” safety Jamal Adams said, via NJ.com. “That’s what I think. He’s the Jets head coach, my head coach, the team’s head coach. That shouldn’t be a discussion of who’s going to be the head coach. … There should be no indecision about how our coach is coaching us. He’s doing a phenomenal job. We just need to finish out games.”

The Jets make too many mental errors and they’ve let too many games slip away in the final minutes, but it’s hard to argue that the talent on hand adds up to something more than what the Jets record says they are this season. Bowles said after the game that he feels there’s a foundation for a team that can turn the corner in the standings and he should be there to see if it happens based on the way this season has played out.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jets players want Todd Bowles back in 2018

  2. Bowles did a good job this year. But — having guys missing meetings or showing up late to meetings on a consistent basis is an indictment of the head coach. You simply can’t have a HC that has players doing that stuff. The Jets need a guy who’ll come in and get rid of the bad apples.

  5. The Jets should keep him on for 2018 but I’m not sold on keeping him beyond that. Like one of the comments above pointed out you can’t have players missing meetings and it’s been a trend under Bowles. Also, at this point he seems a little too conservative to be a head coach. But let’s see what he does next season when all the bad apples are gone. Don’t get me wrong Bowles is a great man and that’s to be lauded but the media has used that to hype him up a little too much. One thing is for certain, though, the Jets are in good hands with Leonard Williams, Robby Anderson, Marcus Maye, and Jamal Adams as the premiere young talent on this team. They are a QB and a few more pieces on the offensive line and defense away from being for real.

  7. The people blaming him for Wilkerson and Richardson don’t seem to realize that those guys were doing that under Ryan. You just didn’t hear about it because that’s who enabled them for years before Bowles got there.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!