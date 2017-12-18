Jets waive Jeremy Kerley

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley will have more time to track down any ghosts that might have been involved in the failed PED test that got him a four-game suspension earlier this year.

The Jets announced on Monday that they have waived Kerley, who had an expiring roster exemption with his suspension ending last week.

Kerley was suspended for a violation of the performance-enhancing drug policy and released a statement at the time saying he would investigate to find out how a banned substance got into his system. Upon his return to the team, Kerley said he had not found the answer to that question and said “maybe a ghost put it in me.”

Kerley had 22 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in eight games before his suspension. He also returned 16 punts for 85 yards and fumbled twice.