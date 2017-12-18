Joe Callahan’s re-signing opens possibility of Packers shutting down Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Packers are re-signing quarterback Joe Callahan to the 53-player roster, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. That could signal the end of Aaron Rodgers‘ season.

At a minimum, it means the Packers are at least considering the possibility of shutting down their star quarterback.

Green Bay faces elimination from the playoff race tonight as a Falcons’ victory over Tampa Bay assures the Packers are out of the postseason. Without a postseason berth in play, it seems prudent for the Packers to keep Rodgers out of harm’s way.

Rodgers’ broken right collarbone sidelined him almost two months. The team’s medical staff cleared him a week ago to return to game action, and Rodgers wouldn’t address whether he lobbied team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie for clearance.

The Packers waived Callahan on Saturday to make room for Rodgers’ return.

Rodgers completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the 31-24 loss to the Panthers.