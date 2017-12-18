Joe Callahan’s re-signing opens possibility of Packers shutting down Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2017, 5:54 PM EST
The Packers are re-signing quarterback Joe Callahan to the 53-player roster, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. That could signal the end of Aaron Rodgers‘ season.

At a minimum, it means the Packers are at least considering the possibility of shutting down their star quarterback.

Green Bay faces elimination from the playoff race tonight as a Falcons’ victory over Tampa Bay assures the Packers are out of the postseason. Without a postseason berth in play, it seems prudent for the Packers to keep Rodgers out of harm’s way.

Rodgers’ broken right collarbone sidelined him almost two months. The team’s medical staff cleared him a week ago to return to game action, and Rodgers wouldn’t address whether he lobbied team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie for clearance.

The Packers waived Callahan on Saturday to make room for Rodgers’ return.

Rodgers completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

68 responses to “Joe Callahan’s re-signing opens possibility of Packers shutting down Aaron Rodgers

  1. So why exactly should the Giants keep playing Eli? Or why should Dallas keep playing Dak? Or why should Detroit keep playing Stafford? Rodgers is at no more risk at injuring himself than any of those players, or any of the other 22 players that will start for each team next Sunday.

  2. There you have it….

    Rodgers is now officially the third string QB, after the team doctors determined he was “healthy” enough to start.

    You can’t make this stuff up – signing Callahan back to the squad the day after Rodgers threw 3 INT’s in his failed return to the starter position makes that the only logical conclusion.

  4. Rodgers should shut down GB and demand a trade to a team which will surround him with the studs necessary to win a SB. It’s too late in Rodgers’ career to give GM Ted Thompson his walking papers and it’s also too late for any replacement GM to build up the team for whatever amount of time Rodgers has left in GB.

    Thanks Ted, for squandering away the prime years of AR. And I should also express my gratitude to Team President Mark Murphy who does not and will not have the gonads to fire TT.

  5. schmokes says:

    So why exactly should the Giants keep playing Eli? Or why should Dallas keep playing Dak? Or why should Detroit keep playing Stafford?

    #############

    Because Hundley is better than Rodgers is at this moment in time. Eli and Matt are the best QB’s on their respective rosters. Rodgers isn’t.

  6. If my Packers are going to think this way, then Aaron can quit next season after six games.

  8. Plus, the Vikings come to town on Saturday.

    The Packers line won’t be able to adequately protect Rogers.

  9. Rodgers didn’t look himself yesterday, uncharacteristically under throwing receivers. He still appears to be limited by that injury. Playing him seems to be a risky proposition.

  10. Nobody is second guessing the Packers decision, nor am I, but this has to be said. The fact of the matter is that the Packers would have been better off starting Hundley, and their playoffs hopes might still be alive if they had. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Rodgers rushing himself back to save the Packers playoff hopes might have COST them their playoffs. The Packers are paying for Rodgers hubris, and that shouldn’t be ignored because in previous years the guy made plays.

  11. Of course they should shut him down. He’s not 100%, he’s at risk of further injury, and they ain’t going anywhere this year.

  12. The Packers are going to chop block, blind side and body slam Vikings players Saturday night. It is going to be ugly and the packers don’t want Rodgers in the middle of it. Don’t expect Green Bay to play anyone they don’t want involved in the battle of attrition.

  14. Smart move, because you know our defense would mess that cross eyed punk up. Get use to being cellar dwellers GB fans, your time is up, our time is now.

  15. Rodgers took a lot of heat during his last broken collarbone, especially when he took an ‘extra’ week or two to get back in to it. People were blasting him for being soft given that his predecessor never missed a start. In that situation, it made sense to try to rush back and make the playoffs. In this situation it made sense too. But it no longer makes sense given that the Packers are (probably) out of it. If the Falcons win tonight, they’ll shut him down. If the Falcons lose tonight, they still should consider it given the beating he took last week and the Vikings pass rush coming this week.

  16. Good grief, Rodgers with one shoulder is better than Hundley at 120% effectiveness. You’d think he would want to stick it to the Vikes Sat, but if the reports that his shoulder aren’t completely healed are true, then it makes no sense to play him just for revenge – he’ll get two shots at that next year.

  18. They should continue to get Hundley the valuable experience of playing, but only when they are officially eliminated.

  20. This is a smart move if in fact they are pulling the plug on Aaron for the remainder of the season. He is the franchise, in the MVP running every year and is the team’s ticket to the Super Bowl…..not so much Hundley….although I think the kid is making some progress. Aaron will be on the field next year, 100% healthy and the halcyon days for Packer fans will continue into the foreseeable future…..now if we can just get a little more on the defensive side of the ball. Go Pack.

  21. If the falcons win tonight and officially eliminate the pack, their best move is to take care of Rodgers. He’s just too good to take a risk on. I don’t even think it was smart playing him in NC

  22. The Packers should’ve won a lot more than one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers.
    =====

    They had their chances. They were hamstrung by bad coaching.

    Even the SB McCarthy WON, he did his absolute level best to lose.

  23. shlort says:

    The Packers are going to chop block, blind side and body slam Vikings players Saturday night. It is going to be ugly and the packers don’t want Rodgers in the middle of it. Don’t expect Green Bay to play anyone they don’t want involved in the battle of attrition.

    ########

    Thank you for letting us all know how good an NFL fan you aren’t.

  24. There was that one sack yesterday that looked like he came down on that arm/elbow/side and was grimacing in pain for a while. Probably wasn’t totally healed in the first place and it might be really hurting today.

    Packer fans, please join me in becoming a huge Falcons fan for the day. It might be the best thing for you in the long run.

  25. shlort says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:31 pm
    The Packers are going to chop block, blind side and body slam Vikings players Saturday night. It is going to be ugly and the packers don’t want Rodgers in the middle of it. Don’t expect Green Bay to play anyone they don’t want involved in the battle of attrition.

    ////////////////

    The packers don’t have anyone on their team that has the nads to stand up for Rodgers.

  26. He’s kind of fragile. They should place him high on the tree like your most fragile ornament so the cat won’t break it.

  27. All I care about is the Packers weakening the Vikings by knocking out a few good players for the rest of the season. I hope Minnesota loses their best 4 or 5 players to season ending injuries before the playoffs start. If not, I hope they are one and done in the playoffs. That would be as good a result than if the Packers won the super bowl. (Just trying to sound like a Vikings fan).

  28. Anybody that’s ever broken a collarbone wouldn’t question taking a few months off from pro football. The pain doesn’t even peak until a couple of weeks. Just rolling over in bed is a ordeal.

  30. Or…..maybe there are some good QBs coming out of the draft and sitting ARod puts us in a position to get a better draft pick. Its not tanking….its strategy

  31. It is Rodgers decision to play. It’s his decision to sit. He has no heart and no pride in his team apparently. It shows the rest of the league it’s all about him. Erin wants a piece of the Vikings he should stand with everyone else and come get it.

  32. whatever, vikings fans. the packers have as many super bowl wins as you have super bowl appearances. your team has always been sent home from the playoffs. but hey, keep pretending that division titles are more important. you’ll be sent home again and will get to watch some other team win it all in your house. lol

  33. Yea…sit Rodgers, the only person on Green Bay people would want to pay to see…forget about the fans who plan and pay to see Rodgers…not Hundley!!! Then wonder why attendance is down…

  schmokes says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm
    So why exactly should the Giants keep playing Eli? Or why should Dallas keep playing Dak? Or why should Detroit keep playing Stafford? Rodgers is at no more risk at injuring himself than any of those players, or any of the other 22 players that will start for each team next Sunday.
    =========================================

    Because no other team’s success is so totally dependent on the play of a single player.

  39. If the Falcons win tonight, the Packers are done. They will shut Rodgers down and finish up with Hundley and Callahan. If they lose, the Packers are still in-play, and Rodgers will start.

  packersurle says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:09 pm
    The Packers are going to shut down Rodger for the year. Rodger is the Packers right now without him they have no chance to win.

    umm he played yesterday and they lost. he had 3 picks..

  shlort says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:21 pm
    All I care about is the Packers weakening the Vikings by knocking out a few good players for the rest of the season. I hope Minnesota loses their best 4 or 5 players to season ending injuries before the playoffs start. If not, I hope they are one and done in the playoffs. That would be as good a result than if the Packers won the super bowl. (Just trying to sound like a Vikings fan).

    ///////////////////

    Typical pack fan. Wishing injury to their opponents. I don’t understand how an entire fan base can be like this. Hopefully it’s a close game with no injury to either side.

  43. All these comments about Rodgers and next year.What makes you so sure he will still be a Packer next year? I know he has 3 years remaining but maybe if things dont improve in GB ie get a defense,improve the offensive line, get some depth, he may want to go else where.

    Lack of defense is the main reason why this franchise has had 2 HOF QBs and only two rings in 20 some years because Thompson doesnt want to spend the money on free agents.

    Pack need to get a supporting cast around Rodgers and some depth or they will be looking up at the Vikings and the Lions once again on 2018.

  44. Hopefully the Packers fall in line Saturday for the Vikings the same way the Bengals did this past Sunday. No dirty or cheap stuff. Just lose to the better team fair and square.

    SKOL

  jason9696 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm
    The Packers should’ve won a lot more than one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers.
    =============================================================

    They should not have even won that one.
    The Steelers choked.

  46. Like the rest of us at this time of year—Who Cares? Welcome to how the entire NFL has felt for 25 years, searching for a QB. Now you know what it feels like. @ qbs in 25 years, Vikings have had 29! The Bears 20, The Lions 17. Now you know what its like!

  47. flviking, I am simply imitating the typical Viking fan who posts comments on this site. One thing is for certain, the ignorance your fellow fans show here are making it impossible for me to root for the division representative in the playoffs.

  fartweasel says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:20 pm
    Rodgers didn’t look himself yesterday, uncharacteristically under throwing receivers. He still appears to be limited by that injury. Playing him seems to be a risky proposition.
    ##################################################

    As a Vikings fan I want to respectfully respond to this. I have had this EXACT operation, and there is a very good possibility that he may never have the same arm strength so in his mind he is thinking he can go downtown like he used to. He will either be able to adjust for this and keep throws shorter or continue and move down a step or two in his stats. He probably will not gain his former strength OR only be able to throw that hard through a part of a game. It takes a lot longer than 2 months to come back. he is probably playing with 80% of his former arm strength and it shows with the picks. It HURTS to throw for me even after 10 years. I hope he heals 100 percent for the sake of the game. So keep it classy on both sides here.

  53. If A-Aron went to a team with a defense he might get out of the Flacco, Dilfer, Brad Johnson group. Even Russell Wilson has been to multiple SBs.

  schmokes says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm
    So why exactly should the Giants keep playing Eli? Or why should Dallas keep playing Dak? Or why should Detroit keep playing Stafford? Rodgers is at no more risk at injuring himself than any of those players, or any of the other 22 players that will start for each team next Sunday

    Because Eli and Dak are not hurt. No way on gods green earth is Rogers healthy, Rogers and MM have such huge egos they really thought Erin would just stroll in and GB would win out and make the playoffs so Erin came back befor3 the collar bone was healed. Ask tony room how coming back early worked out for him.

  57. flviking says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:15 pm
    shlort says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:21 pm
    All I care about is the Packers weakening the Vikings by knocking out a few good players for the rest of the season. I hope Minnesota loses their best 4 or 5 players to season ending injuries before the playoffs start. If not, I hope they are one and done in the playoffs. That would be as good a result than if the Packers won the super bowl. (Just trying to sound like a Vikings fan).

    ///////////////////

    Typical pack fan. Wishing injury to their opponents. I don’t understand how an entire fan base can be like this. Hopefully it’s a close game with no injury to either side.
    ==============================================================
    I have to respond to this because it’s such a projection on the part of flviking. If the tables were turned and a Packer player had knocked out the Vikings #1 play maker and their shot at the playoffs with a hit intended to injure, Heidi fans would be rabid and calling for blood and payback in the form of dirty injurious play. This Saturday I will be a typical PFT Viking fan and will be the one calling for blood. Every bad luck injury the Vikings sustain will be applauded. Packer fans will feel compassion for an injured player but will enjoy the cold dish of revenge. As you all like to say, the tears will be delicious, especially when Barr exits Lambeau on crutches as Viking fans tear their blonde pig tails out in rage. A Packer win to take the horn blowers down a peg will feel fantastic but anything the Packers do to improve the Vikings chances to help them achieve their rare appearance but usual playoff choke will do. Karma is coming for Zimmer and his band of criminals.

  58. Really wished the Packers were in the hunt… Now this game for my Vikes is to just out of that game with no injuries AND THE WIN. Still going to be a weird game with the temps below zero or close to that.. Packers should shut him down because The Zim Reapers give no mercy and that cold on that clavicle idk not a wise move id say….

  60. As a longtime Vikes fan and Direct TV client I do watch some of the Packers games along with some other teams and I have to say that if the Packers think Hundley is the long term answer then they see something I do not. The guy looks lost out on the field, takes way to long to read a defense, I think he does have the ability to change the play at the line of scrimmage but honestly if you take away his ability to run then he has accomplished nothing. In any games he won it had more to do with his legs than actual QB abilities, and I agree in that the Packers have really wasted a lot of time for a great QB in Rodgers. You put so talent around him and a defense and the guy would be unstoppable. What a waste but hey he does make so entertaining commercials but not quite as good as Payton’s with Brad Pasley. Go Vikes please let it be our year for once. I think you will see Aaron sit out at least the Minnesota game as he took so pretty big shots from the Panthers and has to be sore, I think he risks getting hurt and doubt they can beat the Vikes at this point in this season anyways. While I hope he plays and we punish the Packers again I think the risk for his future of 2 or 3 more years of playing at MVP level is just to great and would be a selfish act by Packers Coaches and Management.

  61. Start Hundley against the Vikings. Substitute Callahan freely. Sit Rodgers. There is nothing to be gained by starting Rodgers. Vikings clinched, and are only playing for additional home field. Not worth it. They aren’t worth it.

  62. I would of played Rodgers against Carolina. The problem with that game plan is they completely went away from running the ball. Yes, Carolina has a tougher run D, but they were staying in games effectively running. Rodgers comes back and they immediately go to relying on Rodgers versus playing team football. Makes you wonder if anyone really runs the team outside of #12.
    I really don’t care who starts on Sunday. The Packers have nothing to play for and if they want to play cheap football for what they deem revenge than bring it. The play was clean, anyone that watches football sees that same hit over and over. Only difference is Rodgers got hurt. Zimmer has been in plenty of dirty rivalry games as a DC and will as a head coach. He’s not afraid nor will his players be. The way I look at it is a good wake up call to the level of play needed throughout the playoffs for a shot at playing in our stadium for a Super Bowl.

  63. gtodriver says:

    December 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    schmokes says:

    So why exactly should the Giants keep playing Eli? Or why should Dallas keep playing Dak? Or why should Detroit keep playing Stafford?

    ————-

    The Lions and Cowboys are still in the Playoff hunt. The Packers are not. Case closed. Giants thou, I could understand shutting down Eli, but than again, why? He is healthy. You play to win the game if the player is healthy.

  64. golforepar says:

    Rodgers will sit the final 2 games. His 4th MVP will “never come”!

    #####

    Fixed that for you.

  66. Rodgers needs to due the right thing and just not play anymore this year. If he had an injury knowing they can’t make the playoffs it would not be very bright. What else do you have to prove at this point?

  67. If McCarthy wasn’t lying at the press briefing, and Rodgers really is sore, it makes no sense to play him. With the Falcons winning, GB is out. I get the revenge factor, but it is high risk with zero reward at this point. Making Rodgers’ injury worse would jeopardize and seasons remaining in his career. Unsolicited comment from a Vikings fan, I know, but Rodgers is an exceptional player, and he raises the bar within the NFCN as well as the NFL when healthy.

Leave a Reply

