Joe Haden will return this week

The Steelers hoped to have cornerback Joe Haden back in the lineup against the Patriots. It didn’t happen.

Haden, though, will return this week against Houston, barring a setback, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The eight-year veteran has not played since Week 10 when he fractured a fibula in a game against the Colts. With Coty Sensabaugh slowed by a shoulder injury, third-round pick Cameron Sutton made his first career start Sunday.

Sutton played 57 of 60 snaps against the Patriots and made three tackles.

In nine starts this season, Haden has 16 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.