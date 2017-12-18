Kaepernick wants in on Diddy’s effort to buy the Panthers

Getty Images

If you can’t join ’em, buy ’em.

With Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to buy the Panthers. And unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick is interested in joining the effort.

“I want in on the ownership group,” Kaepernick tweeted. “Let’s make it happen!”

Um, it won’t be. For the same reason the NFL has been able to successfully shun Kaepernick (subject to his collusion claim), the NFL likely wouldn’t be inclined to approve an ownership bid that includes Kaepernick.

Ultimately, however, money talks. And if Diddy and Kaepernick and the rest of their group is able to put together more of it than anyone else, it will be hard to say no.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced on Sunday that he’ll commence the process of selling the team after the season ends. The more potential bidders, the more it will cost to get the team.