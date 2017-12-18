Kaepernick wants in on Diddy’s effort to buy the Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 18, 2017, 11:17 AM EST
If you can’t join ’em, buy ’em.

With Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to buy the Panthers. And unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick is interested in joining the effort.

I want in on the ownership group,” Kaepernick tweeted. “Let’s make it happen!”

Um, it won’t be. For the same reason the NFL has been able to successfully shun Kaepernick (subject to his collusion claim), the NFL likely wouldn’t be inclined to approve an ownership bid that includes Kaepernick.

Ultimately, however, money talks. And if Diddy and Kaepernick and the rest of their group is able to put together more of it than anyone else, it will be hard to say no.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced on Sunday that he’ll commence the process of selling the team after the season ends. The more potential bidders, the more it will cost to get the team.

  11. Let that happen and the NFL will burn down even faster than it is currently. If the NFL thinks people are.mad about the protests, let Kaepernick in on the ownership of a team and see how fans react.

  17. I want in the ownership group too. Let’s make this happen.

    Im only .02% different than Kap money wise when it comes to the price of an NFL team.

  21. Does this mean that he would now being suing himself? Lol

    Don’t current owners have to vote any new ownership group in for them to be able to complete a purchase? That’ll never happen in a MILLION years.

    Watch, they’ll decline his ownership group and Kaep will file another collusion case. This is fantastic theatre. You can’t make this stuff up…

  22. The good ol’ boys in the NFL owners club will never let this happen. They’d shut down the leauge before they let it happen. They don’t want a successful, powerful, outspoken Black man running a franchise with Kaep at QB, and they’re not going to allow it. It’s that simple.

  24. Bye, Bye NFL. Diddumb will ‘use’ the franchise as an activist platform. Actually, he should buy the Chargers. Their right next door in L-a-L-a-Land. Spanos will sell…he’ll sell.

  28. The MENSA members who populate the PFT comments section would have an absolute meltdown if thIs happened. It would be yet another thing in a long line of things for them to whine about. It would be great

  30. That’s a winning formula for the NFL – make decisions based on emotion instead of talent. But I guess the fans of P. Diddly Doofus have been doing the same with his ‘music’ all of these years.

  33. I truly hope that Kaep is part of the ownership group that gets the Panthers. I also wish that he tries out for the team and is cut when they realize that he’s really an awful QB.

  34. NFL franchise for sale…… billionaire’s will be lining up.

    Diddy better line up a hell of a lot more financing and established stable partners.

    The league doesn’t even entertain the idea of ownership that isn’t unbelievably fiscally sound.

    And if they are semi forcing Richardson to sell because of past indescretions…..how is Diddy going to like the background check he is going to get ?

    Gun charges, bribery, assault, multiple confrontations……yep the NFL can’t wait for a Diddy owned team……lol.

  35. jkcreighton says:

    December 18, 2017 at 11:38 am

    That’s a winning formula for the NFL – make decisions based on emotion instead of talent. But I guess the fans of P. Diddly Doofus have been doing the same with his ‘music’ all of these years.
    ——————————————————–
    lol wut?

  36. I can promise you as the owner of a number of Carolina Panther PSL rights, I won’t spend a future dime on the Carolina Panthers if these clowns buy the team.

  40. Recreational outrage and claims of racism when the NFL owners reject an ownership group of 55 people who each put an average of $12 million into the pot.
    If it wasn’t already platform for activism from the original tweet, it is now with Kaep involved.

  46. tinye67 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:21 am
    What….as a .00001% owner?? He doesn’t have the money. Bwahahaha!

    ____________________________________________________________________

    Wouldn’t be a bad return on investment, much more than you or I could invest in a team.
    I think Kap will be alright either way.

  47. I don’t keep tabs on celebrity finances, but I’ve heard P-diddy is crazy rich due to owning record companies, clothing lines, etc. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if he could afford to buy it all on his own, why would he tie an anchor to himself by including Kaep?

  48. Gotta love the hypocrites on this one. They want Richardson gone because he allegedly made a racially insensitive comment (and some harrassment stuff apparently) yet they fully support an anti-white/anti-USA activist former QB and a guy that recently said he wanted to own an all black team/league.

  50. These idiots think they’re rich enough to but a team but they’re not even in the same stratosphere as the NFL owners.

    It would take them dozens if not hundreds of owners to buy one team and that’s not going to happen.

  54. stampnhawk says:

    December 18, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Recreational outrage and claims of racism when the NFL owners reject an ownership group of 55 people who each put an average of $12 million into the pot.
    If it wasn’t already platform for activism from the original tweet, it is now with Kaep involved.

    ————————————————————————————-

    Stef Curry is interested as well. Also, for those that don’t know Diddy is worth more than 800 Million.

  58. Wow, does Kap think this is like a Little League Baseball. If my dad is the coach or I am the son of the sponsor I will get to play.. News flash Kappy, there is money involved, a ton of it who you know is not too important.

  59. Why are people taking tweets serious. Kaepernick is not going to own a single 100th of a percent of the team. P. Diddy won’t be anything more than a celebrity owner with .0005% stake if he even becomes an ‘owner.’ Steph Curry isn’t owning them.

    It’s just Twitter, come on.

  61. I would love for a bunch of rap “artists” and Kap to buy this team and overpay (which seems very likely as values must have taken a hit ironically due to their protests) and then have people in NC boycott the team totally. They’d lose their shirts. They’d probably be borrowing 1/2 the money so they could basically be wiped out!

  63. Where is Ol’e Kap…getting all his money ?…Unemployment Insurance sure must have gone up in Calif….hihi

  64. Fidel Castro would nationalize NFL teams. Why should few billionaires make out like bandits, pay little to no taxes, and get to collude to discriminate a player that spoke out against Injustice? This is why Kaepernick wore a t-shirt with Castro’s image.

  65. In keeping with the tradition of rich old white guys owning NFL teams, the next owner of the Carolina Panthers will be the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibaise. Hahahaha!

  66. Lets make this happen?
    Just magnifies Kap’s total cluelessness.
    Maybe he could help the Panthers relocate internationally and become the Cuban cigars. I can already see the new logo..

  68. What a picture! Jerry Jones, Kap and Diddy all at a table discussing the NFL at the ownership meetings. In walks Bozo the Clown (Goodell) and it really starts to get ugly.

  70. if a guy is being forced to sell a team because of “alleged sexual misconduct,” I am sure a guy with a charge of uttering terrorist threats and assaulting a college football coach over his son’s lack of playing time doesn’t have a snow ball’s chance in hell of being approved as an owner.

  75. 13worldchampioinships says:

    December 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    if he wants in on partial ownership, he should just be a part owner of the Packers. Its only a $250 buy in.
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    you do realize it fake right?

  80. Hasn’t puff or Diddy or whatever dumb name that guy calls himself used racial slurs before? And Kaepernick glorified horrible dictators. Neither should be allowed to own an NFL team

  82. The Panthers are valued at about $2.3 billion. The league recently changed its rules, now requiring a single owner to come in with a 30-percent buy-in. That’s about $600 million. According to Forbes, Diddy’s net worth is around $820 million. Buying 30 percent would require an investment of more than two-thirds of his net worth. Kaepernick doesn’t have the funds to be a player in this game, unless he thinks someone would let him buy in for a pittance and his name value.

  83. ariani1985 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    13worldchampioinships says:

    December 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    if he wants in on partial ownership, he should just be a part owner of the Packers. Its only a $250 buy in.
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    you do realize it fake right?

    ***

    Its not fake. The ownership is, but not the fleecing.

  84. Though I can see where this will end up going. Vince McMahon is on line 1 with P Diddy as we speak and will give the WWE reboot of the XFL with Combs as an owner of one or two teams, the boost it needs from the start. Combs and his group likely have to invest 10% of what they would at most, over the Panthers.

  86. why don’t peyton manning buy the panthers? he owned them in the super bowl. sorry cammie newton, you didn’t dive on the fumble, so you got punked fool. good luck if krappernick buys them kitty kitties.

  87. Lets assume the 52% of the Panthers that is controlled by 14 limited partners all remains that same is the NFL going to sell to another group of partners or a single owner?

    NFL likes one face that also has a lot of skin in the game to represent it’s members.

  88. I’m not sure I understand what statement it would make to bring Kaepernick in to threaten the starting job of the actual best African American QB in the league…

  90. Stef Curry is interested as well. Also, for those that don’t know Diddy is worth more than 800 Million.

    ______________________________________________________________________

    he is “worth” that much, but that would include all of his assets. He would have to liquify some of them no? serious question.

  91. ctiggs says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm
    stampnhawk says:

    December 18, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Recreational outrage and claims of racism when the NFL owners reject an ownership group of 55 people who each put an average of $12 million into the pot.
    If it wasn’t already platform for activism from the original tweet, it is now with Kaep involved.

    ————————————————————————————-

    Stef Curry is interested as well. Also, for those that don’t know Diddy is worth more than 800 Million.

    Which is chump change to Billionaires. I think adding more hip-hop would make the league more watchable. We need to bring back the crotch grab. Please buy the team Sean. The ensuing hilarity and hypocrisy are sure to be most entertaining.

  93. Never going to happen. Ever since the NY Islanders and McCourt-dodgers debacles, pro leagues no longer allow people to buy teams on credit. The Panthers rumored price is $2.5b. Diddy’s net worth (all assets combined) is $820m. Unless he’s willing to clean out his accounts, sell all his assets, and has another group of investors with the remaining $1.7b, this is a (crack) pipe dream. That’s all just to get the funding. Then he’d have to impress the finance committee, who have turned down way richer and smarter people than Sean Combs/Puff Daddy/P. Diddy/ Diddy.

  98. Forget Kap, Diddy’s been arrested how many times? This won’t happen. I’m also sure Kap was kidding considering he is suing the NFL. Jay Z? Maybe, Bon Jovi? also maybe. Diddy, not a chance.

  100. So the team is valued at $2,300 M. Kaeperick’s is net worth roughly 21M. So yeah, he would be a valuable asset to the organization.
    The depreciation amount of the team would immediately drop by at least 15% having Collins name behind. Like always slugger, you are not really thinking thins through.

  102. youngnoizecom says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    “Woooh everyone’s racism is showing on this post. Great day to be a bigot behind a computer screen”

    So “racism” now equals “realism”. Got it. Puffy isn’t buying the Panthers. He lacks the capital to purchase the team and the ability to get approved by the NFL finance committee, especially after throwing Kaep’s name around.

  103. “Woooh everyone’s racism is showing on this post. Great day to be a bigot behind a computer screen.”
    ————————————————————————————
    How is it racism to point out that Kaepernick doesn’t have the money to buy an NFL team? It’s the truth for 99.9999% of us. Heck, Diddy doesn’t have the money either. Regardless, not racist to point it out.

  105. Even if Diddy wanted to leverage all his wealth and assests for a stake no lender would take on his brand fully for consideration.
    Diddy for better or worse is the face behind his earnings.
    If he suffers publicly, or is no longer associated with his brand, his collateral becomes devalued.
    The lender would seek terms in case of default that would be unacceptable and exorbitant.
    Plainly put….he doesn’t have enough wealth and borrowing against his assests would be no bueno.

  106. youngnoizecom says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm
    Woooh everyone’s racism is showing on this post. Great day to be a bigot behind a computer screen.
    ———————————————–
    Yep, everyone that doesn’t agree with you is a racist. It’s the millennial way.

  107. People hate Kap because he thinks America is systematically broken. The same people love Trump because his slogan was make America great again, which also means America is broken. Man you guys make a lot of sense!

  110. “I wonder if John Combs would walk up to the podium and snatch away the Super Bowl Trophy like he did with Taylor Swift”.

    Two errors: 1) Taylor Swift never has never presented or received the Super Bowl Trophy, so no one has ever snatched it from her; 2) It was Kanye who snatched the award, not Combs. Try again.

  111. Team will sell for between 2.5 – 3.0 billion. Majority owner will need to control 30% of the equity. Leon Levine probably buys the additional amount of the team needed to control it.

  112. Unless you win your collusion case you couldn’t afford .001% of an NFL team. Not only that, the owners don’t have to allow it. Why would they let someone who has done so much damage to the league image be a team owner. The only way Kaep will be a team owner is if the Packers decide they need more money and decide to sell those phony stock certificates.

  114. Isn’t it awesome that these two big ballers think they can come up with over a billion dollars to buy a Pro Football team as part of a plan to further the protest of injustices, but they don’t have the juice to use that kind of money to drive real community change. Weird….. A football team…. let that sink in. Priorities I guess…..

  117. Ultimately money does talk – thats why a group that includes Kap will never be approved by the other owners.

    Do you really think a disgruntled ex-player with a lawsuit against the league, sitting with the owners is good for long term profit potential?

  121. Every penny of Diddy’s, Curry’s, and Kap’s worth isn’t likely to even make up 1/3 of what that team will sell for.

  123. Bon Jovi will be the winner in that bid. They will be named the Toronto or Montreal Panthers if he gets his way… If relocation gets voted down, he will still find a way to purchase them. Out of all the people that put in a bid for the Buffalo Bills he seemed the most adamant on getting his own team. Since NFL teams rarely if ever come up for sale I expect we’ll see his name as one of the first to come up. P Diddy hasn’t a clue… he already proved that with his statement on having Kaepernick compete with Cam Newton for the starting qb position. 98% of Carolina fans lost interest in him as a owner as soon as he said that. The Panthers under Diddy will be at the bottom of the league every year, but there will be some good music and halftime shows! Yeah, I’m sure that is what Carolina Panthers fans want most is a good halftime show… idiot! Should be named P Dummy!

  124. Perhaps the league’s most conservative owner selling his baby to P-Diddy? Richardson’s mental competency would be challenged.

  125. Millionaires can’t afford NFL teams.

    Billionaires need only apply.

    The NFL traditional shuns “ownership groups” in favor of single, rich individuals or families (the Packers are an outlier with thousands of “owners”).

  126. So, let me get this straight – the current owner is being kicked to the curb for using racial slurs in the workplace and the 1st person rumored to be interested in purchasing the team is a rapper who’s used the same racial slurs in his songs? Am i missing something here?

  127. tinye67 says:

    December 18, 2017 at 11:21 am

    What….as a .00001% owner?? He doesn’t have the money. Bwahahaha!

    ——————

    With an estimated net worth of $20 million and a projected Panthers price tag of $2 billion, Kaep could be a 1% minority owner. Still, point taken. Need to at least have in the hundreds of millions to legitimately get in the owner game.

  128. Terry Pegula bought the last team that was for sale. Net Worth $ 6 Billion. Look for the next owner to have a higher net worth as the team will sell for $ 2.5-$3.0 Billion with the bidding. You will also need some pocket cash in case of a strike. You can finance the team, but you better have a net worth higher then the price of the team or don’t bother to apply.
    With Richardson “resigning / selling” you better also be either a saint or be eligible to become one in the near future.There are certainly potential minority owners who qualify, but Puff Daddy and Kaep are not among them.

  129. As a fan of an NFL team other than the Panthers, I say YES!!!

    Please Puff Daddy/Puffy/Puffy Combs/Diddy (Or whatever the heck your name is now) buy the team. That means we will ONLY have 14 other teams in the NFC to truly worry about insstead of 15.

  131. theghostofottograham says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:38 am

    The NFL will never let this happen…!!! If they do, it will be the biggest circus since Barnum and Bailey…!!!
    —————————

    It’s already a bigger circus than Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey combined.

  132. arcross12042004scorp15 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    Terry Pegula bought the last team that was for sale. Net Worth $ 6 Billion. Look for the next owner to have a higher net worth as the team will sell for $ 2.5-$3.0 Billion with the bidding. You will also need some pocket cash in case of a strike. You can finance the team, but you better have a net worth higher then the price of the team or don’t bother to apply.
    With Richardson “resigning / selling” you better also be either a saint or be eligible to become one in the near future.There are certainly potential minority owners who qualify, but Puff Daddy and Kaep are not among them.
    _______________________________________________________________

    P Diddy made 190m – Last year. Dude is loaded. Could sell his vodka company for 100’s of millions. He could certainly put together a small group if not own it outright. Kaep on the other hand couldn’t cover the cost of practice balls.

  134. Terry Pegula bought the last team that was for sale. Net Worth $ 6 Billion. Look for the next owner to have a higher net worth as the team will sell for $ 2.5-$3.0 Billion with the bidding. You will also need some pocket cash in case of a strike. You can finance the team, but you better have a net worth higher then the price of the team or don’t bother to apply.
    With Richardson “resigning / selling” you better also be either a saint or be eligible to become one in the near future.There are certainly potential minority owners who qualify, but Puff Daddy and Kaep are not among them.

    ———-

    Diddy has a net worth over $800 million. That’s more than twice Jon Bon Jovi’s net worth, and possibly more than Trump’s. So why are you saying he wouldn’t qualify?

