Marvin Lewis denies report he’s decided to go: “We’re all wasting time”

Oh, by the way, there were reports less than 24 hours ago that an NFL coach is leaving at the end of the season, in case you had forgotten.

But while the Bengals themselves were surprised by the timing of the report that coach Marvin Lewis wasn’t going to stay beyond the expiration of his contract in two more games, there was still the matter of Lewis’ post-game denial.

Via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lewis was asked after their loss to the Vikings if the report was accurate.

“No,” he said. “It’s the same report you’ve been reporting on all season. There’s nothing changed since August. It’s just the speculation that people keep throwing out there.

“We’re all wasting time talking about that.”

Lewis has apparently had no conversations with the Bengals about a contract extension. That, coupled with the fact that he told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he’d consider front office jobs makes his denial ring sort of hollow.

When asked again after the game if the reports were inaccurate, Lewis replied: “Yeah. Yes.”

“We’re wasting time,” Lewis said. “That’s all. And it affects people around you which is unfortunate. I understand that’s what drives media. But people just throw things out; they throw things out Monday night and everybody has to respond and everybody has to be first and they don’t care if they’re accurate necessarily. They want to be first.”

Of course, if Lewis really wants to prove the big bad media to be #fakenews, we’ll see him on the sidelines in 2019 wearing orange. Except no one really expects that.