Marvin Lewis denies report he’s decided to go: “We’re all wasting time”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2017, 6:51 AM EST
AP

Oh, by the way, there were reports less than 24 hours ago that an NFL coach is leaving at the end of the season, in case you had forgotten.

But while the Bengals themselves were surprised by the timing of the report that coach Marvin Lewis wasn’t going to stay beyond the expiration of his contract in two more games, there was still the matter of Lewis’ post-game denial.

Via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lewis was asked after their loss to the Vikings if the report was accurate.

“No,” he said. “It’s the same report you’ve been reporting on all season. There’s nothing changed since August. It’s just the speculation that people keep throwing out there.

We’re all wasting time talking about that.”

Lewis has apparently had no conversations with the Bengals about a contract extension. That, coupled with the fact that he told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he’d consider front office jobs makes his denial ring sort of hollow.

When asked again after the game if the reports were inaccurate, Lewis replied: “Yeah. Yes.”

“We’re wasting time,” Lewis said. “That’s all. And it affects people around you which is unfortunate. I understand that’s what drives media. But people just throw things out; they throw things out Monday night and everybody has to respond and everybody has to be first and they don’t care if they’re accurate necessarily. They want to be first.”

Of course, if Lewis really wants to prove the big bad media to be #fakenews, we’ll see him on the sidelines in 2019 wearing orange. Except no one really expects that.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Marvin Lewis denies report he’s decided to go: “We’re all wasting time”

  1. Sunday’s game alone should be enough to get Marvin fired. The Bengels are just shooting themselves in the foot if they keep him another year.

  3. The media is going to get this story right one of these years. I mean, Marvin Lewis can’t coach forever. The media has been wrong on this story about five years in a row. They’re shooting for the lofty goal of being right one out of six times.

  4. Of course, if Lewis really wants to prove the big bad media to be #fakenews, we’ll see him on the sidelines in 2019 wearing orange. Except no one really expects that.
    ============================================================

    If he’s not on the sideline that doesn’t mean it’s not fake news. If you don’t like being called fake news then back up your claims with facts and quote people with names behind it. Him quitting or getting fired in the next few weeks doesn’t mean he’s been planning it all season.

  6. Probably time to go but Cinci is a loser organization. He did take them to the playoffs consistently and not all the teams can say that. They will be 6-10 from now on.

  7. Appreciate him from taking the team from utterly incompetent to at least a playoff team. The game yesterday felt like one of those sad jokes from the 1990s. Time for him to move on.

  8. If that’s the case, that Lewis and the Bengals don’t have an agreement to mutually part ways, he should be fired today after the way that team played yesterday.

    I had a front row seat watching the Eagles spiral during Andy Reid’s final year in Philly, and this feels very similar. The 49ers aren’t a good team. The Jets aren’t a good team. The Browns are winless, and they all play harder, and are more competitive week in and week out, than the Bengals.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!