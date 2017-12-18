Michael Crabtree angry ref sent him off for concussion check before last play

Getty Images

On the Raiders’ decisive final offensive play, Derek Carr couldn’t find an open receiver, scrambled and ended up fumbling out the end zone for a touchback. Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree was left wondering if he could have gotten open for Carr in the end zone — except he wasn’t on the field, because the officials sent him off.

Crabtree said after the game that just before the Raiders’ last snap, he was told he needed to leave the field for a concussion evaluation. Crabtree said he had landed hard on an earlier play when the Raiders got a big pass interference penalty, but he’s not sure what the officials saw two plays later to make them remove him from the game.

“I just don’t understand why they took me out of the last play of the game,” Crabtree said. “They put me in concussion protocol like two plays after the pass-interference call. I don’t know. I’m lost. I don’t understand.”

Crabtree said he never felt any concussion-like symptoms and is baffled that the officials thought he needed to be evaluated.

“That’s why I was pissed off,” Crabtree said. “It’s the last play of the game. We’re trying to win. But it’s cool. I can’t do nothing about it.”

The Raiders confirmed that Crabtree was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. The officials are supposed to send players off the field if they have any reason to think a player has a concussion, and so the league will surely say they made the right call. But it sure doesn’t feel good for the Raiders to be told one of their key players has to leave the field on the biggest play of the game.