Michael Crabtree angry ref sent him off for concussion check before last play

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2017, 6:13 AM EST
On the Raiders’ decisive final offensive play, Derek Carr couldn’t find an open receiver, scrambled and ended up fumbling out the end zone for a touchback. Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree was left wondering if he could have gotten open for Carr in the end zone — except he wasn’t on the field, because the officials sent him off.

Crabtree said after the game that just before the Raiders’ last snap, he was told he needed to leave the field for a concussion evaluation. Crabtree said he had landed hard on an earlier play when the Raiders got a big pass interference penalty, but he’s not sure what the officials saw two plays later to make them remove him from the game.

I just don’t understand why they took me out of the last play of the game,” Crabtree said. “They put me in concussion protocol like two plays after the pass-interference call. I don’t know. I’m lost. I don’t understand.”

Crabtree said he never felt any concussion-like symptoms and is baffled that the officials thought he needed to be evaluated.

“That’s why I was pissed off,” Crabtree said. “It’s the last play of the game. We’re trying to win. But it’s cool. I can’t do nothing about it.”

The Raiders confirmed that Crabtree was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. The officials are supposed to send players off the field if they have any reason to think a player has a concussion, and so the league will surely say they made the right call. But it sure doesn’t feel good for the Raiders to be told one of their key players has to leave the field on the biggest play of the game.

36 responses to “Michael Crabtree angry ref sent him off for concussion check before last play

  "I don't know. I'm lost. I don't understand."

    that's why.

    that’s why.

  4. Maybe because a certain influential figure in the opponents’s owner’s booth knew Crabtree is the go to guy in those situations and called down and ordered his minions to do his bidding and get him out of the game? Of course that’s ridiculous…unless it isn’t…

  5. I thought Michael Crabtree was getting away with pushing off all night. He can’t get separation, so he just pushes the DB out of the way. That’s illegal. He’s probably not mad about that.

  6. Now it’s going to start being a strategy for one team to convince the refs that an opposing player needs to be taken off the field. The Steelers tried it yesterday against the Patriots. The Pats RB was hit in the head, and immediately two Steeler defenders started pointing to him, then pointing to their heads, as in “Concussion. Get him out of here.”

  7. He can think all the former players who claim they didn’t know concussions were bad for you and who had lawyers whispering promises of a big payday in their ears.

  8. Crabtree would not have made a difference. He has a history of failing to make the catch that wins big games, like the one that went through his hands in the final drive of the SB against Baltimore, and like the pass that was tipped by Richard Charminand intercepted by Malcolm Smith in the 2013 NFC championship game in Seattle.

  10. The Steelers tried it yesterday against the Patriots. The Pats RB was hit in the head, and immediately two Steeler defenders started pointing to him, then pointing to their heads, as in “Concussion. Get him out of here.”
    ——————-
    Yes, because James White is the guy they’d be trying to get out of the game. [rolls eyes in disbelief of stupidity]

  12. boknowsvt says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Maybe because a certain influential figure in the opponents’s owner’s booth knew Crabtree is the go to guy in those situations and called down and ordered his minions to do his bidding and get him out of the game? Of course that’s ridiculous…unless it isn’t…
    ************************************************************************
    This was the same ref that said Dez dropped the ball in Greenbay in the Playoffs. so your saying since that game, Jones has now somehow got influence with this guy? I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to explain to you how stupid your reasoning is…..

  13. When you wander around the field like “I don’t know. I’m lost. I don’t understand.” Thats a concussion.

  14. txtroutslayer says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:48 am
    boknowsvt says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Maybe because a certain influential figure in the opponents’s owner’s booth knew Crabtree is the go to guy in those situations and called down and ordered his minions to do his bidding and get him out of the game? Of course that’s ridiculous…unless it isn’t…
    ************************************************************************
    This was the same ref that said Dez dropped the ball in Greenbay in the Playoffs. so your saying since that game, Jones has now somehow got influence with this guy? I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to explain to you how stupid your reasoning is…..
    ———–

    Gene was on Jerry Jones’ party bus last offseason. And pulled that index card stunt last night.

    Yeah… you don’t really want to try this, pal.

  15. “Crabtree was left wondering if he could of got open” of course he would of been open since he pushes the defender off every time he makes a catch.

  16. ummm maybe it is because when you went to the ground, you smacked your head off the turf and then reached for the back of your head? I saw it, and immediately said concussion.

    Glad it wasn’t, but that’s why they took him out of the game.

  17. charliecharger says:

    December 18, 2017 at 7:04 am

    I thought Michael Crabtree was getting away with pushing off all night. He can't get separation, so he just pushes the DB out of the way. That's illegal. He's probably not mad about that.

    ——————-
    Me thinks you don't watch Dez Bryant much.

    ——————-
    Me thinks you don’t watch Dez Bryant much.

  19. So we crucify the league for screwing up the Russel Wilson and Tom Savage concussion protocols and saying we should err on the side of caution, but now we’re complaining that it took a player out of the game at a key time? Can’t have it both ways guys.

  22. When ISN’T Crabtree angry? He behaved like a petulant child at Texas Tech and continues to do so in the NFL. Hard to believe the Raiders keep him on their team!

  23. So they gave Dallas a phantom first down with the jacka$$ ref snickering and then sent the Raiders best receiver off the field for the fateful last play….. Nothing fishy here…..

  26. Crabtree is a fortuitous name for him. Always angry and offended. Started with the draft where he was mad that he was drafted later than the mock drafts had slotted him and he demanded money for a draft position he didn’t receive.

  27. And the refs were suppose to know it’d be the last offensive play for the Raiders how? What role did they play in Carr’s fumble? And I personally even as a Cowboys fan believe the index card trick showed Dallas was short but the replay showed they got the spot wrong anyways and if they had called it short Garrett would’ve challenged it and would’ve won. Where wete all you conspiracy theorists in Dallas’ 10 week 2 holding call stretch?

  29. the fix was on the entire game….biggest bogus call was the safety from the holding in the end zone, that turned into defensive holding. 2 td’s and a safety off the board. props on the fake punt, and missed fg by raiders before the half bit them in the butt.

  31. Raiders got skrewed from the beginning Refs were laughing at them when the threw flags .3 offensive pass interference calls is a sure sign you’re getting hosed .

  32. Jeez, fans are quick to point out all of the reasons that their team loses a game, but conveniently leave out the fact that their QB fumble the ball through the end zone. That’s the reason you lost the game – he holds on that ball and it’s a win, plain and simple.

  33. I sure hope some of these top atheletes start looking into the real Futbol, and stop playing a game that could get you injured on any given play. Hell playing the real Futbol in Erupoe can get you just as much $$$$ if not much more, than playing handball in the USA. and the best part of all is you can play in a world cup and call yourself a real World Champion representing you country.(if you win the world cup of course)

  34. grumpysal says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Jeez, fans are quick to point out all of the reasons that their team loses a game, but conveniently leave out the fact that their QB fumble the ball through the end zone. That's the reason you lost the game – he holds on that ball and it's a win, plain and simple.

    They had 3 touchdowns taken off the board .

    They had 3 touchdowns taken off the board .

  36. Michael E says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:44 am
    He can think all the former players who claim they didn’t know concussions were bad for you and who had lawyers whispering promises of a big payday in their ears.

    —————–

    Because the many documents showing proof of the NFL covering up the studies of long term affects surely don’t exist.

