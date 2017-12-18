Mike Evans keeps Bucs in game with 42-yard touchdown

AP

Mike Evans had a 32-yard catch negated by offensive pass interference in the first half. He had a 55-yard touchdown negated by offensive pass interference on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Finally, though, Evans got a big one that counted.

He caught a 42-yard pass in double coverage, going between and over Desmond Trufant and Ricardo Allen to grab the 50-50 ball. It drew the Bucs within 17-14 with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter.

It was Evans’ fifth touchdown of the season and the 32nd of his career.

Evans has four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown tonight. Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has three catches for 54 yards so far.

Jameis Winston is missing tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) as well as receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle). The Bucs have ruled Howard out and list Jackson as doubtful.