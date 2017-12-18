Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills got a win in their final home game of the year.

The Dolphins couldn’t follow one big win with another.

TE Rob Gronkowski came up big for the Patriots down the stretch.

The Jets picked up two 12 men on the field penalties on Sunday.

Ravens P Sam Koch had a good day in Sunday’s win.

It’s time to start looking at candidates for the next Bengals head coach.

Sunday was not a good day for Browns QB DeShone Kizer.

A replay review wasn’t the only reason the Steelers lost to the Patriots.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins broke his own franchise record with his 12th touchdown catch of the year.

The Colts have to be aware of quarterback options in the event Andrew Luck needs more surgery.

Wide receivers Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens stepped up for the Jaguars.

The Titans missed a chance to strengthen their playoff odds.

There are several quarterback connections between the Broncos and Colts.

LB Tamba Hali sharing pass rushing tips with Joey Bosa was OK with Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The Chargers need to regroup after Saturday night’s loss.

Raiders QB Derek Carr threw his 100th career touchdown pass.

Cowboys P Chris Jones made Sunday night’s fake punt call on his own.

Special teams miscues haunted the Giants against the Eagles.

The Eagles defense struggled in Sunday’s win.

RB Kapri Bibbs realized a dream when he took the field for the Redskins.

The Bears would like to avoid being the first team to lose to the Browns in 2017.

The Lions’ playoff hopes aren’t looking good.

QB Aaron Rodgers was back on Sunday, but the Packers couldn’t get a win.

The Vikings are looking forward to their first playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Falcons need a win on Monday night to stay close to the top of the NFC South.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers has 10 sacks in a season for the 10th time in his career.

Saints RB Mark Ingram has 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight year.

The Buccaneers will close Week 15 on Monday night.

The injuries keep coming for the Cardinals.

RB Todd Gurley kept getting to the end zone for the Rams on Sunday.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin had 10 catches for 114 yards while playing with a heavy heart.

Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after losing 42-7 to the Rams, “There’s nothing to be happy about. That was a really dismal performance by us. We were not right.”