NFL says Jerry Richardson investigation will continue

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 3:50 PM EST
Jerry Richardson announced on Sunday that he is putting the Panthers up for sale after the end of the 2017 season, which led to a question about whether or not the league would continue investigating allegations of workplace misconduct made against Richardson.

The NFL announced on Sunday morning that they were taking over the investigation from the Panthers, who announced on Friday that they were looking into the allegations. PFT reported Sunday that the switch “sparked multiple conversations that prompted Richardson to decide to voluntarily end his ownership of the team, avoiding the various potential issues that could arise from an investigation and, possibly, an effort to involuntarily end his ownership of the team.”

The NFL previously declined comment on whether the decision to sell the team would end the investigation. On Monday, the league commented.

“We are moving forward with the investigation,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said.

Richardson has been the owner of the Panthers since they entered the league in 1995.

16 responses to “NFL says Jerry Richardson investigation will continue

  3. Drop the investigation. Keep him from attending any game or team function for the rest of the time he is actually an owner. Basically owner non gratis.

  4. People don’t seem to understand how to deal with the opposite sex, anymore than they understand how to deal with people from a different race, or culture. It doesn’t mean humans are all evil creatures. It’s obviously happening at a pretty high rate. Most of us have an expertise in something. Auto mechanics, accounting, engineering, nursing, etc. Not too many have an expertise in human relations. We don’t really need the education. That stuff just comes to us naturally, right? Lol. We’re all either hurting someone or being hurt by someone else.

  7. Expose him completely. Some of you are incapable of empathy regarding those subjected to racial slurs. However, if you have a daughter and you’re not incensed by the thought of some dirty old man “inspecting” her backside or touching her inappropriately in the workplace, there is something seriously wrong with you.

  9. If he needs to go over his actions and words – you can not, under any circumstance, sell the team to a Rap star. Same actions and words.

  11. What does the NFL do at the end of their investigation? Suspend him? He already stepped down. I totally get the point of him being in the wrong, but it sounds like he already found himself guilty and is firing himself. An investigation just sounds like wasted money.

  12. This is nothing more than checking the box. The Commissioner already made it clear, with his words. [para] He is one of the most outstanding individuals I have ever known” wow – sexual advancements and racism and you say this? You must not know very many good people Roger.

  13. Ole Rog just wants the other owners to know he is doing something for the “good” of the NFL, and maybe making a little power statement along the way….He disgusts me!

  14. Another first down says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:50 pm
    __________________________________________
    Very true – Goodell sees this as an opportunity to show the world how righteous the NFL is. Richardson sounds like a scumbag, but so is Goodell for different reasons and this will be his way of trying to make himself and the league look good (i.e. protect the shield).

  16. daddeeo says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    ————————————————————————————
    Well, he does know Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones, so maybe Richardson looks great in comparison.

