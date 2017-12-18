NFL suspends Thomas Davis two games

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis two games for his illegal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams.

In his letter to Davis informing him of the suspension, Jon Runyan, the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, wrote, “During an interception return, you took a path toward your opponent who was pursuing the play and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside block to his head and neck area. You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules. Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because of your status as a repeat offender.”

Earlier this season, Davis was fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Davis could have the suspension reduced on appeal. Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game earlier this season, and Bengals safety George Iloka recently had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal.

As it stands now, Davis will miss the Panthers’ games against the Bucs and Falcons.

Permalink 83 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

83 responses to “NFL suspends Thomas Davis two games

  1. No way in the world. He gets 2 games for a football play, and Gronk gets 1 for spearing a downed man in the back of the head ? The NFL is so consistent at being inconsistent.

  5. Good call, Jon. Now start upholding these through appeal and please continue to give out stiffer suspensions for this headhunting crap across the board.

  6. Agreed. What Gronk did was worse and he only got one game. Davis isn’t a dirty player and has no pattern of doing this. Leave it to the NFL to be stupid in its punishment. There really needs to be a third-party handling these things since the NFL can’t seem to get anything right ever.

  9. MrMacWhoDat⚜ says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    No way in the world. He gets 2 games for a football play, and Gronk gets 1 for spearing a downed man in the back of the head ? The NFL is so consistent at being inconsistent.

    —————-
    Actually there is a way…it was not football move it was a deliberate attempt to injure, and it was not his first offense. Not even his first offense this year. (Dont take my word for it, go back re-read the article because they explained that)

  10. The finest example I can think of as to why the NFL needs the college targeting rule. Davis would have been gone the rest of the game yesterday as well.
    And to all of you who think this is football: wrong.

  11. I don’t think it will automatically go from 2 games to 1… that would be a form of consistency which the NFL doesn’t have.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if went from 2 games to the bewildering commissioner’s exempt list.

  13. A mistake made during a play at the high speed of the game gets a bigger suspension then one made after play on a player laying on the ground (Gronk) or for fighting well after all action is done. (Crabtree and Talib). No sense. TD gets what he deserves but is it too much to ask to treat all players, no matter what team they play for, the same?

  17. So why did Gronk only get one game? What he did surely looked vicious and violent to me. Must of had something to do with the Steeler game coming up right after the Miami game.

  19. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm
    Agreed. What Gronk did was worse and he only got one game. Davis isn’t a dirty player and has no pattern of doing this. Leave it to the NFL to be stupid in its punishment. There really needs to be a third-party handling these things since the NFL can’t seem to get anything right ever.

    —————
    What do you mean no pattern, did you read the article? It’s his second offense this year.

  20. Another first down says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:10 pm
    MrMacWhoDat⚜ says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    No way in the world. He gets 2 games for a football play, and Gronk gets 1 for spearing a downed man in the back of the head ? The NFL is so consistent at being inconsistent.

    —————-
    Actually there is a way…it was not football move it was a deliberate attempt to injure, and it was not his first offense. Not even his first offense this year. (Dont take my word for it, go back re-read the article because they explained that)

    How can you honestly say that was deliberate ? I understand he’s a repeat offender, but let’s just be honest. A hefty fine would’ve done the trick.

  21. This is his second infraction in a month.
    He blindsided him, left his feat, launched into a helmet to helmet hit.

    2 games is acceptable.

  22. Davis certainly does have a pattern of doing this. He looks to head-hunt on interception returns. This was highlighted a few years ago when he blindsided Jimmy Graham, and earlier in that same game he blindsided Josh Hill. Ban the man!

  23. Wow, just wow, this was on the field of play, but yet Gronk can spear a guy out of bounds 30 seconds after the play is over, smashing his head into the ground, then as he is getting up, kicks him in the head (yeah, he kicked him in the head, look at the reply from another angle, the side angle). The NFL is a joke.

  26. Davis is a very dirty player who is a repeat offender. He has been fined multiple times for dirty play this year and nothing seems to have discouraged this behavior. Maybe he will now get the message.

  29. MrMacWhoDat⚜ says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    No way in the world. He gets 2 games for a football play, and Gronk gets 1 for spearing a downed man in the back of the head ? The NFL is so consistent at being inconsistent.
    ———————————–
    How do you spear with a forearm? Because that is what Gronk did.

  30. Gronk was provoked and lost his temper. We have all been there. Can’t compare with someone deliberately headhunting. It’s apples and oranges.

  31. “Agreed. What Gronk did was worse and he only got one game. Davis isn’t a dirty player and has no pattern of doing this.”

    ———————————————-

    Over $122,000 in fines since 2012.

    “no pattern”

  32. But Gronkowski only got one game for aggravated assault? It’s disgusting how bias he NFL is towards New England.

  33. Second infraction does not mean suspension. Alonso, Peters, Sorensen, Darren Lee, Mike Mitchell, Richardson have all been fined at least 2x (Sorensen 3x, Lee 4x) and have not been suspended.

  35. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm
    Agreed. What Gronk did was worse and he only got one game. Davis isn’t a dirty player and has no pattern of doing this. Leave it to the NFL to be stupid in its punishment. There really needs to be a third-party handling these things since the NFL can’t seem to get anything right ever.

    You are right what Gronk did was worse but did you even read this story or are you just a homer. He was fined $ 48,000 for a hit on a player earlier this year. he was given 2 games because he was a repeat offender. What part of he has no pattern of doing this did you miss.

  36. Wow, just wow, this was on the field of play, but yet Gronk can spear a guy out of bounds 30 seconds after the play is over, smashing his head into the ground, then as he is getting up, kicks him in the head (yeah, he kicked him in the head, look at the reply from another angle, the side angle). The NFL is a joke.
    ——————————————————————
    As much as I hate the Pats (and I do hate the Pats), Gronk was not a repeat offender. Thomas Davis has a history of being a dirty player. He could have easily ended Adams career with that dirty hit.

  38. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 18, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Gronk was provoked and lost his temper. We have all been there. Can’t compare with someone deliberately headhunting. It’s apples and oranges.
    ______________________________________________________________________________
    Provoked? You have to be kidding right? Dumbest post on here. He was no provoked at all.

  39. whenwilliteverend says:

    December 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Agreed. What Gronk did was worse and he only got one game. Davis isn’t a dirty player and has no pattern of doing this.

    umm, davis was fined several weeks ago. are you oxygen starved?

  40. Gronk had his first incident this year Davis has had several over the course of the season hence why the 2 game suspension. The worst offender of them all in Bennett didn’t get a single game that’s what the outrage should be about.

  43. Here’s a novel idea: Coaches – start insisting on some self discipline from your players or start punishing them yourselves. You have the authority.

  44. Repeat offender who was fined 48k, yup, suspension. NFL’s kangaroo court, no consistency whatsoever. How in the name of all that’s holy in football does Bennett skate?

  46. Rdog says:

    December 18, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    So for his punishment, he gets to rest until the playoffs start. I wouldn’t appeal it if I were him.

    —————————————–

    Yea, but he’s also losing game checks so I don’t think it’s really worth the “rest”.

  48. Gronk takes a guy out after play and gets a game. Michael Bennett gets angry at the end of a game and tries to take out a guy’s legs and starts a fight, and gets no games. Thomas Davis commits a bad block and gets two. What is this garbage?

  51. billswillnevermove says:

    Wow, just wow, this was on the field of play, but yet Gronk can spear a guy out of bounds 30 seconds after the play is over, smashing his head into the ground, then as he is getting up, kicks him in the head (yeah, he kicked him in the head, look at the reply from another angle, the side angle).
    _______________________________________________________________________________

    Wow, just wow! You missed the majority of what Gronk did. Gronk killed him! He actually murdered him right there on the field! Gronk also killed his family and all their pets after the game! How Gronk gets away with that and only gets a game suspension? A travesty I tell ya!

  52. Gronkowski got and deserved a one game suspension. If he was a dirty player with any history of trying to injure people, he would have gotten more.

    He served it. He apologized for losing his temper and doing a spur of the moment dumb thing out of frustration. It’s done now and he most likely will never do it again.

    Seems simple to me.

  54. I’m surprised it was 2 games, but the comments by Runyan make it crystal clear that that was due to Davis’ status as a repeat offender.

  55. Wow, just wow! You missed the majority of what Gronk did. Gronk killed him! He actually murdered him right there on the field! Gronk also killed his family and all their pets after the game! How Gronk gets away with that and only gets a game suspension? A travesty I tell ya!
    ————-

    Well, he is a New England tight end…

  57. For those of you saying Gronk should have gotten 2 games, all he has to do is do it to a Packer player and he will.

  58. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Davis isn’t a dirty player and has no pattern of doing this.
    _____________________________________________

    You really don’t watch any football or highlights or read beyond headlines at all. Not only is Davis a repeat offender, he’s a frequent flyer

  59. Pattern…
    2017 $476,102.94 Helmet-to-helmet hit against Davante Adams (GB)
    2017 $48,620.00 Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
    2016 $18,231.00 Roughing the Passer
    2016 $9,115.00 Late Hit
    2015 $8,681.00 Late Hit
    2014 $16,537.00 Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
    2012 $21,000.00 Hit on Defenseless Player

  62. If a player is penalized for a personal foul he is ejected and suspended for the following game. The player is fined 1/16 of his cap number.

  63. idislikespeciousness says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:09 pm
    Didn’t Gronk kill a man in a game earlier this year and only get a game?

    ——–

    No but Gronk sure killed the Steelers defense yesterday!!

  68. Davis was definitely over the line with that hit. It was a poster hit for what the NFL is trying to eliminate.
    That said, it once again points out the inconsistency of these suspensions. When Gronkowski only gets one game for going after a completely defensive player on the ground — after the play was over, no less — and Davis gets two games for this hit combined with his previous fines for late hits, something is wrong.
    Until the league gets consistent in these suspensions, they will be open for criticism. I bet that Davis will have his suspension reduced to one game.

  71. Viking fans think Davis should be voted NFC defensive player of the week for knocking out Adams. That hit ended up playing a huge part in the Packers losing that game. Adams wouldn’t have fumbled like Allison did because Adams handles the ball a lot more. Game may have been different with Adams in there until the end.

  72. Soon to be one but I hope not. Nice guy off the field don’t matter. On the field just another moron who wants to use his head as a weapon and in 5 years will blame the league when his brains are scrambled eggs.

  73. MrMacWhoDat⚜ says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    No way in the world. He gets 2 games for a football play, and Gronk gets 1 for spearing a downed man in the back of the head ? The NFL is so consistent at being inconsistent.

    ——————–
    Football play? It was an illegal block where he launched himself, leading with his helmet, targeting Adams helmet. There was nothing football about it. It was malicious and dirty. Thomas had one intent, to knock Adams out of the game. This is Adams second serious head injury this year on malicious, dirty hits. You are talking about a hit that could endanger his career going forward, a hit that has NO PLACE on any football field on any level.

  75. Some of you might want to go re-watch the Davis hit on Adams. People are acting like he dove through the air and hit him in the face like a torpedo. But I guess your memory gets fuzzy when you’re too busy feigning outrage.

  77. Would all these cry babies shut up and ball..Adams going on internet acting like a baby, Rodgers complaining about it. All defenders are trying to take offensive guys out of the game.. Like Brown said you know the risks when you step on the field. Don’t want to get hit or hurt don’t play…Its that easy

  78. Seven times the NFL has fined Davis for illegal hits, mostly blows to the helmet
    How many is enough?
    He has a dirty technique!
    If they have penalized him that many times you KNOW there are many more!!

  79. I’ve played a lot of football, and the Davis hit was completely dirty. It could’ve paralyzed Adams. What Gronk did was cheap and dirty, but had little chance of injuring the guy. Be honest with yourself, if you had to absorb either hit, both of which you don’t get to see coming, which would you choose?

  80. Davis was extremely contrite and is known as a class act league wide. He should get the benefit of the doubt.

    I think it’s absolutely crazy how John Runyan is judge and jury of disciplining players for dirty play, when he himself was one the biggest cheap shot artist of all time. He would purposely pick off opponents and blide side them when they stood around the piles of a tackled player. Total BS stuff

  81. If the NFL wants its players to clean up the hits and police themselves then multi game suspensions and hefty, hefty fines will do it. 5 Games and half a million would stop this right away. Harsh? Yes. Necessary? Probably

  82. 8to80texansblog says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    If Gronk gets the 2 games he deserved, Pats lose that game to Pitt…. #UnseenConsequences

    So you need the Pats to be without Edelman, Hogan, Mitchell, Branch, Burkhead, White, Hightower AND Gronk to beat them. Got it.

  83. Davis gets more than Gronkowski and Evans got? Both Gronk and Evans hit players AFTER the whistle and when the game was not in play. Smith-Shuster also taunted after he made his hit. This is totally inconsistent and makes no sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!