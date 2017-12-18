NFL suspends Thomas Davis two games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis two games for his illegal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams.

In his letter to Davis informing him of the suspension, Jon Runyan, the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, wrote, “During an interception return, you took a path toward your opponent who was pursuing the play and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside block to his head and neck area. You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules. Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because of your status as a repeat offender.”

Earlier this season, Davis was fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Davis could have the suspension reduced on appeal. Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game earlier this season, and Bengals safety George Iloka recently had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal.

As it stands now, Davis will miss the Panthers’ games against the Bucs and Falcons.