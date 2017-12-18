O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate leave with injuries

AP

The Bucs came in banged up. They’ll come out of this game more banged up.

They lost their top two tight ends in the first half. O.J. Howard is in the locker room having his right ankle checked, and Cameron Brate continues to test his right knee on the sideline.

The Bucs list both as questionable to return.

Howard caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay also has had cornerback Ryan Smith leave for a concussion evaluation, and right guard J.R. Sweezy get his right ankle rolled. Sweezy was the team’s only offensive lineman to play every snap this season until he limped off.

Joe Hawley came off the bench to play center with Evan Smith moving to guard.

UPDATE 9:49 P.M.: The Bucs have ruled Sweezy and Howard out for the rest of the game.