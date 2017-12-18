Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner will work everything out

Getty Images

The aftermath of Sunday’s 42-7 loss to the Rams featured Seahawks safety Earl Thomas saying that linebacker Bobby Wagner shouldn’t have played through a hamstring injury and Wagner snapping back at Thomas on social media.

On Monday, coach Pete Carroll said that he didn’t expect there to be any ongoing issue between the longtime teammates.

“Emotions and all that,” Carroll said on ESPN 710 Seattle, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Guys say something that they maybe shouldn’t have said or wish they would have said it to each other or whatever. But that’s media. Your thoughts go out. And so those guys have been together a long time and they have been through a lot together and they will work everything out. I’m not worried about anything going forward. But that’s too bad that that’s what social media does.”

While Carroll expects Wagner and Thomas to work things out, but Sunday’s loss could contribute to the Seahawks missing the playoffs. Whether they make it or not, the offseason is expected to bring changes that will shake up the look of a team that’s won at least one playoff game in each of the last five seasons.