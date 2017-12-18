Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner will work everything out

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 4:32 PM EST
The aftermath of Sunday’s 42-7 loss to the Rams featured Seahawks safety Earl Thomas saying that linebacker Bobby Wagner shouldn’t have played through a hamstring injury and Wagner snapping back at Thomas on social media.

On Monday, coach Pete Carroll said that he didn’t expect there to be any ongoing issue between the longtime teammates.

“Emotions and all that,” Carroll said on ESPN 710 Seattle, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Guys say something that they maybe shouldn’t have said or wish they would have said it to each other or whatever. But that’s media. Your thoughts go out. And so those guys have been together a long time and they have been through a lot together and they will work everything out. I’m not worried about anything going forward. But that’s too bad that that’s what social media does.”

While Carroll expects Wagner and Thomas to work things out, but Sunday’s loss could contribute to the Seahawks missing the playoffs. Whether they make it or not, the offseason is expected to bring changes that will shake up the look of a team that’s won at least one playoff game in each of the last five seasons.

  1. Does anyone remember when football players balled, not bawled?
    These behemoths are very sensitive men, it seems.

  2. Just play .. you win some . you lose some. I don’t see the Steelers running around hitting each other and yelling when they lost. Throwing under the bus seems to be a consistent thing in the NFL if your salary is about $1 million/year.

  3. Props to Pete Carroll for holding together a team of very volatile (albeit talented) players for as long as he has. That said, it appears the edges are starting to fray, and missing the playoffs could bring on an implosion. When that happens either the coach or some players have to exit the equation and I don’t see Carroll going anywhere anytime soon.

  4. “I don’t see the Steelers running around hitting each other and yelling when they lost”
    Roethlisberger essentially blamed his coaches for calling the play that he threw the game-ending interception on. But you know, whatever.

  5. Does anyone remember when football players balled, not bawled?
    These behemoths are very sensitive men, it seems.
    Google Bobbys reaction when he popped his hamstring last week.

    I’ll take 53 of THOSE guys on my team any day.

  6. Pete has created this arena with the likes of Sherman- Bennett.
    While it worked in their prime, now its a free fall with aging players living off what they did instead of what they presently bring.. Bennett should have been suspended after the Jags game and King Richard destroyed the team in the off season. Really outside of Wilson what do they really have? Wagner and Thomas are good if healthy but they are really missing a lot.

  7. Props to Pete Carroll for holding together a team of very volatile (albeit talented) players for as long as he has. That said, it appears the edges are starting to fray, and missing the playoffs could bring on an implosion.
    That defense will hold up. Nobody in the League has out-drafted Pete Carroll since he entered the League in 2010. They were top 10 in yards and points prior to yesterday, even without key/core players. Couple that with Russell Wilson, this is a 9-ish win team.

    Its all a matter of whether or not they can fix that broken offense.

  8. Meh, no way that 53 guys who are getting paid different amounts to be on the same pro team are all going to get along,
    It’s just not public like this, and that’s thanks to social media and way too emotional a game to pop on to that platform after a game.

    But I bet you ask any beat reporters from the pre and current social media era, and there are spats like this all the time after games or practice, that the press guys hear and see. They don’t dare write about them though or thief credentials and day to day access will disappear quickly.

    Only interesting thing is Wagner talked about the jealousy, my guess is the LOB don’t like people giving the credit they have to Wagner this year (Collinsworth, Urlacher) and Wagner has picked up on that prior to this.

  10. Really outside of Wilson what do they really have?
    A defense that most teams still envy;

    Earl and Wagner are the best players at their positions.

    KJ Wright is only 28
    Sheldon Richardson, 27
    Frank Clark, 24
    Jarran Reed, 25
    Naz Jones, 23
    Shaq Griffin, 22

    Bennett is the senior member at 32.

    The D will remain a top 10 unit. Regardless of the fates of Sherman, Chancellor and Avril.

  11. A little kumbaya around the campfire with the malcontents singing & those on injured reserve making s’mores…but still leaving time for Pete to discuss new ways to cheat/play dirty.

  12. The only real difference between the Hawks and most other NFL teams that have the typical player tensions is that the Hawks players yell a hell of a lot louder and publicly.

  17. Beatles:

    “Life is very short and there’s no time,
    for fussing and fighting my friend.
    I have always thought that it’s a crime
    So, I will ask you once again
    Try to see it my way
    Only time will tell if I am right or I am wrong
    While you see it your way
    There’s a chance that we might fall apart before too long
    We can work it out.”

    There is indeed a chance that Seattle may fall apart soon. ROTFL

