Rams unleashed years of frustration on the Seahawks

Long before the Rams moved to Los Angeles, the were the stepchildren of the NFC West.

It’s been 14 years since they put together so much as a winning season, and lately they’ve been the victim of what amounts to bullying by their division rivals.

Sunday, with a stunning 42-7 beating of the Seahawks, all that went away for the moment, and they were able to savor what they had done through 14 games of this season, turning into one of the favorites in the NFC.

“These guys have been kicking our ass the last 10, 15 years,” Rams running back Todd Gurley said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News. “You gotta enjoy it. You gotta take advantage of a situation like this.”

They did that, settling the score in an unmistakeable way, doing to the Seahawks what has so long been done to them.

“I think there was a lot of anger between us because we really felt very disappointed in ourselves in how we played the first time,” said Andrew Whitworth said of the 16-10 loss on Oct. 8. “We really had a lot of opportunities to win that game and just didn’t. That meant a lot to us, to have that opportunity and go get it. I think guys felt that all week. There was an emotion behind that all week, and it showed today.”

As a team just getting used to being relevant, it will be interesting to see if they’re able to sustain this level over the course of the next two weeks and the playoffs. But as they showed Sunday, they’re capable of overpowering anyone, even (or especially) the people who have been doing it to them.