Rams unleashed years of frustration on the Seahawks

Long before the Rams moved to Los Angeles, the were the stepchildren of the NFC West.

It’s been 14 years since they put together so much as a winning season, and lately they’ve been the victim of what amounts to bullying by their division rivals.

Sunday, with a stunning 42-7 beating of the Seahawks, all that went away for the moment, and they were able to savor what they had done through 14 games of this season, turning into one of the favorites in the NFC.

These guys have been kicking our ass the last 10, 15 years,” Rams running back Todd Gurley said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News. “You gotta enjoy it. You gotta take advantage of a situation like this.”

They did that, settling the score in an unmistakeable way, doing to the Seahawks what has so long been done to them.

“I think there was a lot of anger between us because we really felt very disappointed in ourselves in how we played the first time,” said Andrew Whitworth said of the 16-10 loss on Oct. 8. “We really had a lot of opportunities to win that game and just didn’t. That meant a lot to us, to have that opportunity and go get it. I think guys felt that all week. There was an emotion behind that all week, and it showed today.”

As a team just getting used to being relevant, it will be interesting to see if they’re able to sustain this level over the course of the next two weeks and the playoffs. But as they showed Sunday, they’re capable of overpowering anyone, even (or especially) the people who have been doing it to them.

38 responses to “Rams unleashed years of frustration on the Seahawks

  3. The Seahawks are quickly becoming unlikeable. I mean, people hated Richard Sherman when they were winning but he was more of a villian rather than a guy who’s just complete scum and was actually likeable if he was playing against a team you didn’t like. Now you have guys like Richardson and Bennett who are just complete wackos.

  5. I get the sentiment but the Rams have actually fared really well against the Seahawks over the past few seasons. They’d won 4 out of 6 coming into this season over Seattle.

  6. I get it. The Rams have been bad for a long time, but recently the Seahawks have been one of the few teams the Rams could actually win against. Over the last five years they’ve pretty much split their games.

  8. It’s great to hear Whitworth’s comment on how the Rams were motivated to better by their shortcomings in the previous meeting. This game became more of a thrashing than a contest as a result. It’s a real credit to how McVay has everyone pulling in the same direction. Now they need to sustain the wave and play their best football heading into the playoffs.

  9. Pete the Cheat was completely outcoached. Rather than give any credit to the Rams he just said “We didn’t play well”. The Seahawks are aging but can’t seem to retool on the fly like the Patriots. They rely way too much on Wilson and miss Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman lot.

  12. “These guys have been kicking our ass the last 10, 15 years,”

    The Rams are 5-3 against the Seahawks over the past 4 years… Not much of a surprise. The Rams have actually owned them for a while.

  14. Well, not all the same people who previously did it to them weren’t dressed or were playing hurt. That said, I enjoyed watching Seattle get their butts kicked. And will there ever be a game in which they lose and a player doesn’t get ejected?

  15. their fans in St. Louis have to be a little pissed.
    ————-
    Pissed that they left, yeah, but if they are still fans they are happy to finally be rooting for a winning team.

  16. Pete the Cheat was completely outcoached. Rather than give any credit to the Rams he just said “We didn’t play well”.
    =====

    He said alot more than that. Usually he spins everything toward the positive (his general MO)… he had nothing good to say in his presser. Which never happens.

    Outcoached?… Overmatched, IMO. The glaring weaknesses of the team were on full display. Weak O-line, poor running game, no bonafide weapons, depleted D. You can’t coach around all of those things.

    And the Rams flat out Mike Tyson’ed them. Props to them, and congrats to Rams fans. This is well deserved.

  18. Great to see a team smack the chewing gum out of Petey boy’s mouth.

    Hey Richie, you frownin’ bro?

    LOL

  20. ryann252013 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:01 am
    The Seahawks are quickly becoming unlikeable. I mean, people hated Richard Sherman when they were winning but he was more of a villian rather than a guy who’s just complete scum and was actually likeable if he was playing against a team you didn’t like. Now you have guys like Richardson and Bennett who are just complete wacko

    —————–
    Becoming?

  21. The Seahawks are out of the playoff hunt? Am I interpreting that correctly? The Seahawks season is essentially over, right? I just wanted to be sure that the Seahawks are out – just making sure.

  23. Congrats and thanks to the Rams for outlining the formula for beating the Seahawks. It’s fitting that the Rams would put the last nail in Seattle’s coffin.

  26. I know the Seahawks were shorthanded, but it was great seeing jerks like Michael Bennet get pushed all over the field and embarrassed. It is a long time coming for the Big mouth Seahawks. Their window has already closed. Maybe now is the time that it sinks in on them that they are through.

  27. What’s so unlikeable about the Seahawks? Their political activism? Their non-controversial QB? The fact that some of their players are actually willing to speak on race topics and don’t “know their place?”

    Lol, this season has revealed a lot about how NFL fans view the game. Completely split along racial lines

  28. The Seahawks are aging but can’t seem to retool on the fly like the Patriots. They rely way too much on Wilson and miss Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman lot.
    =====

    They may not be a Super Bowl contender going forward, but they not going to fall off dramatically.

    They were a top 10 D as of yesterday, with 2 cornerstone players out and one of hteir best pass rushers, and many others are knicked up.

    Pete will restock that D. He has selected a defensive starter almost every draft he’s overseen. Wagner and Thomas are the best players at their position. Lots of young talent in Reed, Clark, Naz Jones, Shaq.

    Their elite-ness depends on whether they can fix their offense.

  30. subzero05 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:29 am

    What’s so unlikeable about the Seahawks? Their political activism? Their non-controversial QB? The fact that some of their players are actually willing to speak on race topics and don’t “know their place?”
    ———————

    The fact that they are the sorest losers, and winners, in the NFL.

    That, and the fact that their Man of the Year candidate is a lying scumbag. Don’t they have anyone with any character on the team?

  31. jackedupboonie says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:30 am

    The part that baffles me…..what happened to the offense picking up the D? Wilson just wilted.
    ____________________________________________

    No matter how deep the magic hat sooner or later it runs out of rabbits.

  32. subzero05 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Lol, this season has revealed a lot about how NFL fans view the game. Completely split along racial lines
    ——————–

    If it is, it’s only because the players split it that way.

  35. As much as I loved the outcome, my favorite moment was when our young head coach made his poise and control known. When tempers started to flare, and Quinn was involved in a scuffle, he made a very smart move. He took that moment to use a timeout, and relay a message to his team. I would love to know what he said, but you could see they all heard it loud and clear. No Ram got involved in after the whistle crap from that point forward. To see that kind of control and situational awareness from such a young head coach is amazing. McVay has quickly shown that age is only a number when it comes to him.

  37. I’m a rams fan from st.louis. The way the move all went down I’ll be honest after rooting for decades from a team that was plain and simple terrible in every aspect I️ told myself to find another team. Easier said than done still dislike the owner even though I️ understand it was a business decision. Think it’s hilarious that they’re awesome this year and still more opposing team fans than home fans when they play at home. Eagles game was a great game to watch rams should of won but every game for them is an away game. They have no homefield advantage. Anyways I’m still a rams fan and yes they have beaten Seahawks but they’ve been owned by them in terms of division standings. So it’ll be nice to finally be ahead of them in the division. Haven’t been this pumped since greatest show on turf

  38. Wilson struggles…. It’s because the defense is hurt, there is no run game and the o line is bad.

    Luck and Tannehill struggle, it’s because they suck and are overrated…..

    Gotcha.

