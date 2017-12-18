Rams’ win was a changing of the guard, and other Week 15 thoughts

Getty Images

Seattle has been so dominant at home in recent years that when you looked up in the second quarter yesterday and saw the score was 34-0, it almost looked like a mistake.

The Seahawks are losing 34-0 at CenturyLink Field?

But that’s what happened. The Rams blew out the Seahawks in Seattle and we witnessed a changing of the guard in the NFC West.

That game wasn’t just a good day for the Rams and a bad day for the Seahawks. That was a demonstration of the fact that the Rams are better than the Seahawks in all three phases of the game.

And the Rams are also younger than the Seahawks, and in much better salary cap shape than the Seahawks heading into 2018. While the Seahawks’ best players are getting older and more expensive, the Rams’ best players are just entering their primes. You could argue that the Seahawks will be better next year because Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor will be back from injuries — except that Sherman and Chancellor are both turning 30 next offseason, and will cost a combined $23 million against the salary cap next season. The Seahawks are aging and expensive. That’s not a recipe for a quick turnaround.

The Rams have a young head coach, a young quarterback, the best young defensive player in the league in Aaron Donald. The Rams are the team of the future. The Seahawks are the team of the past. There’s a new king of the NFC West.

Here are my other thoughts from Week 15:

Another 100 for Antonio Brown. The 100-catch season isn’t as special as it used to be. I’m old enough to remember Art Monk’s 106-catch season in 1984, and back then catching 100 passes in a season was stunning. Now Brown is making 100 catches in a season look ordinary. Before he was hurt yesterday, Brown caught two passes, bringing his season total to 101. In the last four seasons, he caught 106, 136, 129 and 110 passes. He’s the first player in NFL history with 100 catches in five straight seasons. Now the Steelers have to hope he’s healthy for the playoffs.

A big statement from Nick Foles. When Carson Wentz went down last week, some thought the Eagles were doomed. All Foles did in his first start of the season yesterday was throw four touchdown passes and lead Philadelphia to a 34-29 win. Foles made a statement that he can lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl, and there’s every reason to believe he can. Although Foles did not play well the last time he was a starter, with the St. Louis Rams, that was in the Jeff Fisher offense that every quarterback struggled in. Foles threw seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with the Rams, but for the rest of his career he has 53 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions.

A continuing statement from Case Keenum. The Vikings made Keenum their starter in Week Two after Sam Bradford was hurt in Week One, and all Keenum has done is play at an MVP level. Yesterday he was an incredible 20-for-23 for 236 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. We could have a Nick Foles-Case Keenum NFC Championship Game. Remember nine months ago when Keenum was available for one year, $2 million and Foles was available for two years, $11 million, and the Bears gave Mike Glennon three years, $45 million?

Aaron Rodgers should go back to the bench. Rodgers showed toughness by getting back on the field just eight weeks after breaking his collarbone, but he threw three interceptions in Carolina and the Packers’ playoff hopes came to an end. If I were Mike McCarthy, I’d put Rodgers back on the bench for the last two games of the season. There’s no need to risk further injury to the franchise player when the season is effectively over.

Teddy Bridgewater had Sunday’s best moment. With the Vikings’ blowout win in hand, Bridgewater got back on the field in Minnesota yesterday for the first time since a knee injury a year and a half ago that some feared would end his career. It was great to see him back on the field and great to see what an ovation Minnesota fans gave him. It was such a loud ovation, in fact, that Bridgewater had to cover the ear holes on his helmet so that he could hear the play call over the fans screaming, “Teddy! Teddy!” That was a wonderful sight to see.

NFL needs a tougher rule against helmet-to-helmet hits. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis knocked Packers receiver Davante Adams out of the game with a brutal head shot, and although Davis was penalized 15 yards, he was allowed to stay in the game while Adams was removed with a concussion. That’s not right. Some have proposed that the NFL adopt the college targeting rule, where an illegal hit to the head is an automatic ejection. I’d prefer a rule that requires players to be removed from the game for as long as the player they injured. So yesterday, when Adams was removed from the game with a concussion, Davis would have been removed from the game for injuring him. If a player comes out of the game for only a few plays after taking an illegal hit to the head, then the player who delivered the hit is allowed to come back after a few plays. Yes, that would create some perverse incentives: If one team’s best linebacker gets flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on another team’s third-best running back, then the running back might get benched for the rest of the game solely to keep the linebacker off the field. But you know what? Those are the breaks. Don’t commit an illegal hit if you don’t want to get taken off the field.

The Jaguars are legit. Everyone talked about yesterday’s Patriots-Steelers game like it was Part One of the AFC Championship Game. But don’t forget about Jacksonville. The Jaguars, who absolutely destroyed the Texans yesterday, have the best defense in the league and an improving offense as well. I won’t be at all surprised if the Jaguars beat either the Steelers or the Patriots in January. Or maybe beat both of them.

Jimmy Garoppolo is for real. The 49ers were 1-10. Then they made Garoppolo their starting quarterback. Now they’re 4-10. Garoppolo’s stats in his young NFL career are sensational: He has completed 154 of 209 passes, a 73.7 percent completion rate. He has thrown for 1,716 yards, an 8.2-yard average. He has eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a 106.5 passer rating. And his teams are 5-0 in games he starts. But you have to really watch him and not just look at the numbers to see how special he is. There are very, very few quarterbacks in the NFL who can make the play Garoppolo made in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Titans, when he scrambled around, found a receiver in the end zone and drilled the throw on the run for a touchdown. He is a tremendous talent. The Rams are the future of the NFC West, but the 49ers, with Garoppolo in the fold, have the biggest piece of the puzzle in place to create a great California rivalry with the Rams for years to come.