Rams' win was a changing of the guard, and other Week 15 thoughts

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2017, 5:09 AM EST
Seattle has been so dominant at home in recent years that when you looked up in the second quarter yesterday and saw the score was 34-0, it almost looked like a mistake.

The Seahawks are losing 34-0 at CenturyLink Field?

But that’s what happened. The Rams blew out the Seahawks in Seattle and we witnessed a changing of the guard in the NFC West.

That game wasn’t just a good day for the Rams and a bad day for the Seahawks. That was a demonstration of the fact that the Rams are better than the Seahawks in all three phases of the game.

And the Rams are also younger than the Seahawks, and in much better salary cap shape than the Seahawks heading into 2018. While the Seahawks’ best players are getting older and more expensive, the Rams’ best players are just entering their primes. You could argue that the Seahawks will be better next year because Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor will be back from injuries — except that Sherman and Chancellor are both turning 30 next offseason, and will cost a combined $23 million against the salary cap next season. The Seahawks are aging and expensive. That’s not a recipe for a quick turnaround.

The Rams have a young head coach, a young quarterback, the best young defensive player in the league in Aaron Donald. The Rams are the team of the future. The Seahawks are the team of the past. There’s a new king of the NFC West.

Here are my other thoughts from Week 15:

Another 100 for Antonio Brown. The 100-catch season isn’t as special as it used to be. I’m old enough to remember Art Monk’s 106-catch season in 1984, and back then catching 100 passes in a season was stunning. Now Brown is making 100 catches in a season look ordinary. Before he was hurt yesterday, Brown caught two passes, bringing his season total to 101. In the last four seasons, he caught 106, 136, 129 and 110 passes. He’s the first player in NFL history with 100 catches in five straight seasons. Now the Steelers have to hope he’s healthy for the playoffs.

A big statement from Nick Foles. When Carson Wentz went down last week, some thought the Eagles were doomed. All Foles did in his first start of the season yesterday was throw four touchdown passes and lead Philadelphia to a 34-29 win. Foles made a statement that he can lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl, and there’s every reason to believe he can. Although Foles did not play well the last time he was a starter, with the St. Louis Rams, that was in the Jeff Fisher offense that every quarterback struggled in. Foles threw seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with the Rams, but for the rest of his career he has 53 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions.

A continuing statement from Case Keenum. The Vikings made Keenum their starter in Week Two after Sam Bradford was hurt in Week One, and all Keenum has done is play at an MVP level. Yesterday he was an incredible 20-for-23 for 236 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. We could have a Nick Foles-Case Keenum NFC Championship Game. Remember nine months ago when Keenum was available for one year, $2 million and Foles was available for two years, $11 million, and the Bears gave Mike Glennon three years, $45 million?

Aaron Rodgers should go back to the bench. Rodgers showed toughness by getting back on the field just eight weeks after breaking his collarbone, but he threw three interceptions in Carolina and the Packers’ playoff hopes came to an end. If I were Mike McCarthy, I’d put Rodgers back on the bench for the last two games of the season. There’s no need to risk further injury to the franchise player when the season is effectively over.

Teddy Bridgewater had Sunday’s best moment. With the Vikings’ blowout win in hand, Bridgewater got back on the field in Minnesota yesterday for the first time since a knee injury a year and a half ago that some feared would end his career. It was great to see him back on the field and great to see what an ovation Minnesota fans gave him. It was such a loud ovation, in fact, that Bridgewater had to cover the ear holes on his helmet so that he could hear the play call over the fans screaming, “Teddy! Teddy!” That was a wonderful sight to see.

NFL needs a tougher rule against helmet-to-helmet hits. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis knocked Packers receiver Davante Adams out of the game with a brutal head shot, and although Davis was penalized 15 yards, he was allowed to stay in the game while Adams was removed with a concussion. That’s not right. Some have proposed that the NFL adopt the college targeting rule, where an illegal hit to the head is an automatic ejection. I’d prefer a rule that requires players to be removed from the game for as long as the player they injured. So yesterday, when Adams was removed from the game with a concussion, Davis would have been removed from the game for injuring him. If a player comes out of the game for only a few plays after taking an illegal hit to the head, then the player who delivered the hit is allowed to come back after a few plays. Yes, that would create some perverse incentives: If one team’s best linebacker gets flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on another team’s third-best running back, then the running back might get benched for the rest of the game solely to keep the linebacker off the field. But you know what? Those are the breaks. Don’t commit an illegal hit if you don’t want to get taken off the field.

The Jaguars are legit. Everyone talked about yesterday’s Patriots-Steelers game like it was Part One of the AFC Championship Game. But don’t forget about Jacksonville. The Jaguars, who absolutely destroyed the Texans yesterday, have the best defense in the league and an improving offense as well. I won’t be at all surprised if the Jaguars beat either the Steelers or the Patriots in January. Or maybe beat both of them.

Jimmy Garoppolo is for real. The 49ers were 1-10. Then they made Garoppolo their starting quarterback. Now they’re 4-10. Garoppolo’s stats in his young NFL career are sensational: He has completed 154 of 209 passes, a 73.7 percent completion rate. He has thrown for 1,716 yards, an 8.2-yard average. He has eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a 106.5 passer rating. And his teams are 5-0 in games he starts. But you have to really watch him and not just look at the numbers to see how special he is. There are very, very few quarterbacks in the NFL who can make the play Garoppolo made in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Titans, when he scrambled around, found a receiver in the end zone and drilled the throw on the run for a touchdown. He is a tremendous talent. The Rams are the future of the NFC West, but the 49ers, with Garoppolo in the fold, have the biggest piece of the puzzle in place to create a great California rivalry with the Rams for years to come.

30 responses to “Rams’ win was a changing of the guard, and other Week 15 thoughts

  1. Changing of the guard in the Rams case but not the Vikings? The Vikings have won the North division 2 out of the last 3 years.

  3. It’s great to see new blood in the Jaguars and the Rams and they will be here for years to come. Seeing the same old teams Patriots, Steelers, Packers every year is like driving the same route to work every morning……boring.

  4. Jimmy G. is looking like a real franchise guy. That drive to set up the winning field goal was, dare I say, Bradyesque? So happy for him to have the chance to be a starter. He looks like he’s got what it takes, but it will take a full season of teams analyzing his tendencies on film to see if his code can be cracked.

  6. From a Patriots perspective, I hate the Jimmy G trade more and more every day. The Patriots should have traded him before the draft and holding on to him did very little. There were two realistic options. One involved promising to transition to him in 2018 and the other was trading him for a 1st and 4th round pick. Now, they get a second round pick for a player they know is very good even if he won’t be as good as Tom Brady in 2018 or 2019. Great, we trade them the pick that turns out to be Jerry Rice and now we give them a franchise quarterback for 2nd round pick. I still root for Jimmy G and hope the 49ers do well because he plays the game the right way. He also never complained and was a great teammate in New England. He passed the high character test. Now he’s winning. SF needs to draft on the OL and grab a good WR.

  7. “Teddy Bridgewater had Sunday’s best moment. With the Vikings’ blowout win in hand, Bridgewater got back on the field in Minnesota yesterday for the first time since a knee injury a year and a half ago that some feared would end his career. It was great to see him back on the field and great to see what an ovation Minnesota fans gave him. It was such a loud ovation, in fact, that Bridgewater had to cover the ear holes on his helmet so that he could hear the play call over the fans screaming, “Teddy! Teddy!” That was a wonderful sight to see.”

    At the game yesterday – it was great to see Teddy back in action! The crowd was loud all day when the Bengals had the ball.

    We were louder chanting Teddy when he trotted on the field!!! But it went quiet when Teddy went up to take that first snap.

    Too bad his first pass went off McKinnon’s hands for an interception, but it is what it is.

    Great comeback story.

  8. The changing of the guard is exactly what I was thinking as I was watching Sean McVay on the sidelines. I think we have a new greatest coach, and he’s only 31 years old. I was waiting for this game to see how Pete Carroll and McVay would do on this rematch.

  11. .
    No offense to 49ers fans, but your overall roster, besides Jimmy G, is two grades below subpar. They could put the entire team on waivers and only loose a few players. Imagine what Garopollo could do with some semblance of an offensive line. Now add in a pair of professional receivers and a Gronk like tight end.

    None of his success surprises Patriots fans.
    .

  12. Hear that loud “thud”? It was Seattle’s Super Bowl window being slammed shut……. Back to the “Seachickens”

  13. Jimmy G had two of the best teachers a young QB could have in Brady and Belichick. Patriots fans are torn about this, we hate to see him go but at the same time we’re happy for him now that he has a team of his own.

  14. fmc651 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:32 am
    Changing of the guard in the Rams case but not the Vikings? The Vikings have won the North division 2 out of the last 3 years.

    —-

    By definition that is not a changing of the guard if they have won 2 out of the last 3 years. That means that the division is up for grabs year after year, and if AR were healthy all season that outcome could be very different in 2017. In the NFC West, that win was so dominating and the differences between the teams’ long term futures because of roster and cap strength suggest that division will not be up for grabs for a while, it will be the Rams’ to lose. That is the definition of the changing of the guard.

  15. holding on to him did very little.

    Brady stayed upright. Bill kept the insurance policy as long as he could.

  16. Sorry I am still not sold on Jimmy G. I want him to be good, but we anoint people in the media (because everyone is so smart) before teams even have tape on players. It is a fact that you don’t have tape until you have 8 or more games on a player, so raw athleticism makes up for the lack of defensive schemes. We anointed a whole lot of QBs who went on to nothing, including Hoyer, Cassell and Kevin Kolb to name a few. Let’s see what he looks like mid season next year when opponents can game plan for him.

    Oh, and whenever you say “no one else could have made that play” reality says different. I know you don’t report news on this site but try to reduce the hyperbole. I am sure there are several QBs who could have made that play. Some might even end up in the HoF.

  17. People in New England need to get over Jimmy G. BB wanted to keep him, and had solid reasoning with his decision to try. As it turned out, Brady showed no signs of decline, and Jimmy could see it may be a long time before he got the chance to start in NE, so he informed them he would be leaving at seasons end. Calaims of an offer of a 1st and a second is revisionist history, nobody made that offer.

  20. Kam Chancellor has a neck injury, and so does Cliff Avril. Both may retire instead of risking paralysis. Richard Charmin is not going to be 100% early next season, because Achilles heel takes time to heal. The Sea Gulls will continue having trouble with the O line because the guys they drafted the last couple of years have not been much good. They also have to decide whether to re-sign their LG Joeckel, and whether to re-sign Jimmy Graham. The DT they traded for, i.e. Richardson, will also be costly to re-sign. That limits their ability to go sign free agents. Seattle has been an also ran for years, even though Vegas has been picking them to win the SB in the preseason for the past few years. It will be hilarious if they keep raising the 12th flag at home and the fans then keep booing the home team off the field because of their awful performances.

  21. reddzen says:

    By definition that is not a changing of the guard if they have won 2 out of the last 3 years. That means that the division is up for grabs year after year, and if AR were healthy all season that outcome could be very different in 2017.
    ###########

    First of all, there is no reason to believe that the Packers would have won the division had Rodgers not broken his collarbone.

    I submit the game against the Falcons as evidence.

    The Packers barely beat the Bengals and the Cowboys before Rodgers went down.

    The changing of the guard can come very quickly.

    The Packers looked like a dynasty after the 1967 season. The Vikings went on to win the division 10 out of the next 11 years. The Packers only made the playoffs twice between 1967 and 1992.

  22. We 49er fans would like to send a Xmas card to Bill Belicheck from the Pats for the early Christmas gift. Your boy Jimmy is the REAL deal. He’s doing things we haven’t seen around here since the days of Joe and Steve.
    We’re set for the next 10 years at QB. Jimmy G is a top 3 QB in this league guaranteed.
    He is truly unique. Steve Young and Brent Jones (former TE who played with both Steve and Joe) come on local radio every week and they sign this guy’s praises. I’ll take their word.
    We’re on our way back!!!

  23. The Vikings have won the North division 2 out of the last 3 years.
    ——
    Injuring the best player on the Packers which in turn allowed your team to win the division this year doesn’t constitute a changing of the guard. Sorry. Do it when Rodgers is healthy and we will talk.

  24. The Vikings have 10 wins against teams other than the Packers. Even with Rodgers in the game, the odds are the Vikings were going to win the division since the Packer Defense is atrocious and every team now knows how to exploit it.

    Vikings are young at almost every major skill position. The Packers are locked into a 30 year old QB with brittle bones for a lot of money and building a defense takes years so even if they draft new players (they won’t buy in free agency cuz TT) by the time you have a full “team” your precious QB will be in the twilight of his career.

    Packer’s window is closed. Enjoy the cellar for another 25 years.

  25. pkrlvr says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:20 am
    The Vikings have won the North division 2 out of the last 3 years.
    ——
    Injuring the best player on the Packers which in turn allowed your team to win the division this year doesn’t constitute a changing of the guard. Sorry. Do it when Rodgers is healthy and we will talk.
    __________

    First, they did it two years ago when Rodgers was healthy.

    Second, what have you seen from the Packers this year with and without Rodgers that makes you think they would have a better record than 11-3 if he hadn’t gotten hurt?

  26. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm
    pkrlvr says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:20 am
    The Vikings have won the North division 2 out of the last 3 years.
    ——
    Injuring the best player on the Packers which in turn allowed your team to win the division this year doesn’t constitute a changing of the guard. Sorry. Do it when Rodgers is healthy and we will talk.
    __________

    First, they did it two years ago when Rodgers was healthy.
    ————————————————————-
    And Jordy Nelson was injured.

  28. Seattle’s window is closing and the Cardinals roster is on Social Security. The coming years will be Rams and Niners contending for the top spot as the NFC West as the traditional NFC West rivals. Montana vs. Everett and now Goff vs. Garappalo. Looking forward to it!

  29. pkrlvr says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:20 am
    The Vikings have won the North division 2 out of the last 3 years.
    ——
    Injuring the best player on the Packers which in turn allowed your team to win the division this year doesn’t constitute a changing of the guard. Sorry. Do it when Rodgers is healthy and we will talk.
    ——————–
    Need I remind you that the Vikings ALSO lost in their starting QB after Week 1 and still stayed the course w a back-up. Obviously the Vikings have a better team infrastructure than the Packers who leaned on Rodgers like a crutch and used his greatness to justify NOT putting a good supporting cast around him. Your missing the playoffs this year is a result if that, more than anything else. I just hope ARodgers plays next week to put to rest your claim the Vikings can’t win with ARodgers on the field. Just be aware that the Zimmer and the Vikings D WILL play him hard and if he gets hurt again it’s on ALL of you who put winning above any logic or reason or anything else.

  30. pkrlvr says:

    Injuring the best player on the Packers which in turn allowed your team to win the division this year doesn’t constitute a changing of the guard. Sorry. Do it when Rodgers is healthy and we will talk.
    #############

    Our team didn’t injure Rodgers – he fell awkwardly after a 100% legal, normal, good, solid NFL hit. Rodgers broke his own collarbone.

    And lest you forget, we did go into Lambeau and defeat the Packers with your precious little Arod playing QB on Sunday night, January 3rd, 2016.

    Rodgers threw an INT pick 6 to Captain Munnerlyn to take the lead from 13 to 3 in the 3rd quarter to 20 – 3.

    Rodgers finally led the Packers to their only TD in garbage time in the 4th quarter.

    10 points in garbage time made the game look closer than it really was. Rodgers does post some excellent stats in garbage time…

