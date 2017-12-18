Report: Marqise Lee to be back by playoffs

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2017, 12:51 PM EST
Getty Images

Here’s a sentence we haven’t written about the Jaguars in a decade: A key injured player should be back for the postseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee got good news on the MRI, after yesterday’s ankle injury. He’s expected to be able to return for the postseason, if not sooner.

That’s great news for the Jaguars, since they only had four active receivers yesterday. He’s been bothered by knee issues this year, but hasn’t missed any games, and has 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Since the Jaguars were running short at the position anyway (Allen Hurns is still out with an ankle injury and Allen Robinson is on IR), having Lee healthy for the postseason is key.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Marqise Lee to be back by playoffs

  1. While Westbrook, Cole, and Mickens played well in his absence, we are definitely better with him healthy.

    But how about dem Jaguars ya’ll? Mr. “Trash” Garbage time Bortles himself, throwing to rookies and first year WRs and dropping dimes all over the field.

    Crazy NFL eh?

  2. Keenan McCardell deserves some serious praise about the work he has done with this cast of rookie receivers.

  4. With the emergence of Cole, Westbrook and Mickens … Jags should be better than okay even if Lee isn’t healthy … The key is the protection up front and Bortles continuing to prove the Haters wrong. GO JAG NATION !!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!