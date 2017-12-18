Report: Marqise Lee to be back by playoffs

Getty Images

Here’s a sentence we haven’t written about the Jaguars in a decade: A key injured player should be back for the postseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee got good news on the MRI, after yesterday’s ankle injury. He’s expected to be able to return for the postseason, if not sooner.

That’s great news for the Jaguars, since they only had four active receivers yesterday. He’s been bothered by knee issues this year, but hasn’t missed any games, and has 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Since the Jaguars were running short at the position anyway (Allen Hurns is still out with an ankle injury and Allen Robinson is on IR), having Lee healthy for the postseason is key.