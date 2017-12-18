Rishard Matthews: I’d rather have Marcus Mariota calling the shots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 8:58 AM EST
The Titans fell behind the 49ers 16-3 in the first half of Sunday’s game before they made a change on offense that got them back into the game.

Coach Mike Mularkey went to the no-huddle as they increased both their offensive tempo and effectiveness. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw two touchdowns as the Titans scored 17 straight points to move into the lead. They couldn’t hold it and lost 25-23, but wide receiver Rishard Matthews liked the decision to go to the no-huddle and hopes there’s more of it in the future.

“I’d rather have Marcus calling the shots,” Matthews said, via ESPN.com. “There’s proof in the success when that happens. I’d like to do no-huddle more. I know we’d all like to do it more. We definitely talk about it a lot. Sometimes we go into it a lot. Sometimes we don’t. This game we stayed in it, and I feel like we were pretty good when were in it.”

Matthews didn’t talk about the team’s play call on third-and-two with the 49ers up by two and just over a minute left to go, but it was another spot where some would have likely chosen to put the ball in Mariota’s hands given the day he was having. Mularkey opted to give the ball to DeMarco Murray, who was stuffed to set up a field goal that left the door open for Robbie Gould to win the game with another kick as time expired.

The loss didn’t knock the Titans out of playoff position, but it left them vulnerable to falling out of the mix over the last two weeks. We’ll see if that leads to a change in offensive approach against the Rams on Christmas Eve.

  1. “There’s proof in the success when that happens.”

    No there isn’t. They haven’t won anything with Mariota yet.

  2. I don’t know that giving Mariota play calling abilities is the thing this team needs. He is an average QB at best, and we’re too quick to see something that works in the moment as something that works for the long term. You throw in a quick offense with different plays in the middle of the game, it might work. Doesn’t mean he is the guy who should be calling your plays over the balance of a season.

  3. I agree 100 percent we were dominating going 4 wide no huddle yesterday. This elementary play calling is embarrassing

  4. It’s actually crazy how delusional the people who call Mariota a bust are. I’m no Tennessee fan but have these people actually watched Titans games? He wins with virtually no help outside of his receivers and offensive line with MIKE MULARKEY as his head coach and still has a chance to win his division this year. Stop forming your on when CBS or Fox cuts to a Titans game and go around pretending there is no young QB talent.

  5. While I don’t know if Mariota should be the one calling plays, I do know that anybody but Robiskie and Mularkey would be better!! They are absolutely clueless at play calling, and are the epitome of the definition of insanity!

  6. Take note, Jon Robinson… fire Mularkey and Robiskie, before you lose everything you tried to build over the last 2 offseasons. They are headed back to getting consistent top-10 draft picks. The AFC South is going to be very competitive for the next several years, and the Titans are the only team getting worse… Stumbling to 8-4 and missing the playoffs is just enough to bring this disaster to a tipping point.

  7. Anyone who thinks Mariota is without question a bust needs to look at the Rams. It took all of one season to take Goff from looking like one of the worst #1 picks of all time to a solid QB with potential to be great.

    Coaching matters, folks.

