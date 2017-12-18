Rishard Matthews wants predictable Titans to find more creativity

Getty Images

Titans receiver Rishard Matthews had 24 hours to consider his postgame comments critical of of the team’s offense. Instead of backing down, he doubled down.

Matthews said the Titans are too predictable at times.

“Yes, I believe so,” Matthews said, via Terry McCormick of titansinsider.com.

Matthews wants the Titans have to find more “creativity” in their offense.

“We’ve just got to have some more creativity, study going in to set up matchups week to week,” Matthews said. “We can’t be repetitive and doing the same thing over and over. The guys on the other side get paid too. We’ve just got to do a better job of creating matchups. That’s all it is.”

Matthews is campaigning for the Titans to use the no-huddle offense more often, repeating Monday what he said Sunday after the team’s loss to the 49ers.

“I feel more comfortable with Marcus [Mariota] calling the shots. That’s just what it is right now,” Matthews said “Because anything goes. Marcus is back there reading the defense. You don’t know what he’s going to call, and it’s shown over the time that when he’s doing that we’ve moved the ball pretty well and done it pretty easy. And I like doing it.”