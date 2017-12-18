Teddy Bridgewater “fortunate to pick up right where my dream left off”

Sunday was a memorable day in Minnesota for multiple reasons as the Vikings clinched the NFC North title with a rout over the Bengals that allowed them to give Case Keenum some rest while Teddy Bridgewater closed out the day at quarterback.

Bridgewater had not played in a game since the 2015 season due to the major knee injury he suffered in the summer of 2016 and his appearance on the field was greeted by an ovation loud enough to force Bridgewater to put his hands over his ears to hear the play call on his helmet radio. Bridgewater called it “amazing hearing the crowd chanting” and to see his teammates, including Keenum, joining in the response.

“We have a group of men in this locker room who uplifted their brother throughout a hard time in his life,” Bridgewater said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Usually when you have a dream and you wake up, you don’t remember what happened in that dream,” he said. “I’m fortunate to pick up right where my dream left off. Nothing tops that.”

Bridgewater threw a couple of passes, one that was intercepted and one that went for an incompletion, but the results were less important on Sunday than the fact that Bridgewater was back on the field.

53 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater “fortunate to pick up right where my dream left off”

  2. “I’m fortunate to pick up right where my dream left off. Nothing tops that.”

    I get what he’s saying, but that statement is funny given that he threw an INT.

  3. That stadium was deafening when Teddy was announced. Not that it wasn’t before that, but wow.

  5. From all accounts, this guy is a class act and someone who everyone should be rooting for. Coaches and teammates loved this guy.
    Forget the knucklhead above me that calls out the INT. It doesn’t matter if he threw 5 picks. The fact this guy is back on the field after what he went through is nothing short of a miracle and we should all tuned in to what he where he goes next year. Everyone should be Teddy fans.

  6. Amazing moment for a great person. Welcome back Teddy.

    Skol Vikings honor your name… Let’s win this Game… V-I-K-I-N-G-S!!! SKOL Vikings let’s go!!!

  8. The Vikings front office would be mentally ill to want teddy back. He is a bust, they got lucky when he was injured. No way he starts for the Vikings next year.

  9. Look, I love Teddy just as much as the next guy.. and I appreciate how he’s helped the Vikings in the past. That being said, I don’t think he did anything to help his cause with the brief time he was out on the field yesterday. This is clearly Keenum’s team, and to think otherwise is foolish. Teddy will either sign to be a backup next year, or join a different team. He will not be the starter in Minnesota.

  10. It’s a shame about the INT, but you can’t blame him for being a little overwhelmed by finally getting back to his dream job after it was so very nearly taken away from him. Especially considering how loud those chants were, they showed it on Redzone and it was easily the loudest crowd noise of the day. Props to the Vikes fans for giving him such a great return – and to the players (notably Case Keenum) who helped fire them up for Teddy. It was a real feel good moment.

  11. Teddy looked very nervous pre-snap on that pick. It was a bad pass against a defense that was barely there. I’m not saying he’s done or anything, but it didn’t inspire confidence.

  12. I thought Teddy looked alright. He was moving pretty well in the pocket and had some nice zip on his passes. The INT was unfortunate. It would have been a tough catch, but it hit McKinnon in the hands and it was a tip drill from there. Floyd flat out dropped a perfect throw that hit him in stride and would have led to some nice YAC. It was a good opportunity to get rid of some of that nervous energy. The dialogue would be a little different if the guys could have made some plays for him, but there were some positives to build on.

  13. Great feel good story. It would have been cool to see his only throw for a TD but I guess that sort of stuff only happens to Rudy. Vikes have an interesting decision to make next year at QB although they are nuts to move on from Case Kennum.

    ***

    Yeah that was ironic and unfortunate. Both his passes went through the hands of the receivers. Likely scenario is that he was so excited he put too much grease on his throws and McKinnon and Floyd couldn’t haul them in (their faults). I just can’t wait for the trolls comments about it.

    _________________________

    The ball was tipped by McKinnon right into the hands of the DB. His second pass was dropped. That said, Teddy did not look all that great–which is what you would expect from someone who has not seen game action in a very long time.

  19. I like Teddy..class act, seems like a nice guy..crowd loves him…… that being said with a QB decision looming, I would keep Case first and only keep Teddy if he’s in the value range…backup price….all trolling aside I think its a massive blunder if they opt to keep Teddy and let Case walk…..

  20. For those of you keeping track at home: Teddy threw two less picks than the Cheese Jesus from the East.
    —–
    Well he only played for a minute…give him time. Seriously though, it was good to see the kid back on his feet. Wish him well in the future. But c’mon Viking fans, quite using us as a measuring stick.

  23. You can always tell the PlayStation and XBox Madden players on here. To think ANY player who was hurt so bad that he almost lost his leg would look super sharp after 2 yrs rehabbing is just plain absurd. Stick to the Madden Franchise mode.

  25. Boxscore watchers comment on the INT.

    Under pressure and going to his 3rd or 4th read, he threw it a little high and McKinnon popped it up in the air right to the defender.

    The INT was a catchable pass, McKinnon got both hands on it and couldn’t bring it in.

  26. I dont know what is wrong with most of you people. What do you see in Teddy that is so great??? He flat out SUCKS! There is no way they should resign him unless it is small money backup play. I don’t care about the feel good story and all your tears of joy..he is a subpar QB and not the kind of QB I want leading the team. I MUCH rather have a gunslinger like Keenam. I hope they DON’T resign him. Bah Humbug!

  28. If you take two years off from playing in a real game, you’re going to look a little rusty. Both of Teddy’s passes were high and had too much zip on them, which is exactly what you would expect when someone is too hyped up. This is why it was so important to get Teddy into a game now, so that kind of thing doesn’t happen when forced in unexpectedly in a playoff game if Case gets injured. The Vikings have two more easy games coming up, so hopefully Teddy can get a couple more fourth quarters in.

  30. Heidi fans made a big deal out of Rodgers’ QB rating coming back from injury against a top tier defense. What was Teddy’s QBR? And he was playing against a bad defense missing its top 3 LBs and top 2 CBs, in garbage time. But anyway, yay!

  32. I’d sign Case to 14 mil a year and Teddy to 6 mil a year and let Teddy try and beat him out for the job next year, even if he doesn’t, having that kind of experience and security at backup is worth paying a premium.

  33. The fact that he didn’t plant his left foot on either throw is reason for concern. Or maybe he was just nervous. Either way, he likely resigns with Minnesota next year for 5-6M as the backup. Give him more time to recover and backup Case imo…SKOL

  35. I think things are working out pretty well for the Vikings to bring back both Case and Teddy next year. Teddy hasn’t had the opportunity to show he’s ready to be a starter again and yesterday didn’t help him there. My guess is Case will get a 3-year contract for good money and Teddy will sign a 2-year deal for solid backup money. Case will be the starter next year and if he gets hurt or turns out to be a one-year wonder, Teddy will be ready to step in. It will be a pretty good quarterback situation to have.

  36. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:25 am
    Heidi fans made a big deal out of Rodgers’ QB rating coming back from injury against a top tier defense. What was Teddy’s QBR? And he was playing against a bad defense missing its top 3 LBs and top 2 CBs, in garbage time. But anyway, yay!

    ***

    7 weeks with a collar bone injury is different than 1+ year with ACL injury. Also, Vikes fans weren’t making “palpable fear” comments with Teddy’s return like ya’ll were with Rodgers.

  38. vikingsftw says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I dont know what is wrong with most of you people. What do you see in Teddy that is so great??? He flat out SUCKS! There is no way they should resign him unless it is small money backup play. I don’t care about the feel good story and all your tears of joy..he is a subpar QB and not the kind of QB I want leading the team. I MUCH rather have a gunslinger like Keenam. I hope they DON’T resign him. Bah Humbug!
    _________

    Who put a bee in your bonnet? I suppose you were doing cartwheels of joy last spring when the Vikings signed Keenum? No, you weren’t. You were thinking Keenum flat out sucks based on what you had seen of him before in his career. This is a great situation for Keenum and he’s done well but he wasn’t as good as Teddy Bridgewater was before this year.

  39. I have heard Zimmer say that he loved Teddy..Good for him…Teddy is a class act that also, loves his Coach and Teammates.Love is far more powerful than it’s opposite. db

  40. your6ringsaremeaninglessnow says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:44 am
    Summary: Dude had a knee injury that took longer than expected to recover from. Fans cheered a lot but most would still rather have Keenum as their QB.
    ////////
    Actually, many people weren’t sure he would ever recover. So, he recovered much sooner. And yes, we fans want to keep Keenum. But we hope the best for Teddy, no matter where he plays next year.

  41. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    I think things are working out pretty well for the Vikings to bring back both Case and Teddy next year. Teddy hasn’t had the opportunity to show he’s ready to be a starter again and yesterday didn’t help him there. My guess is Case will get a 3-year contract for good money and Teddy will sign a 2-year deal for solid backup money.
    //////////////
    Why would Case agree to a 3 year contract? He is absolutely going to be getting a 4-5 year deal for huge money. $20 mil a year huge.

  42. That wasn’t about liking Teddy better than Case. Or wanting Teddy to replace Case now. It was Teddy coming back and giving his dream another chance. He got under center when at on point they thought he could lose his leg.

  43. Hopefully the last two games are blowouts so that Teddy get get some more snaps. But I really think he’ll need a full pre-season to get back into playing form.

  44. My sincere hope is that Teddy returns as the starting QB next year. That way, the Vikings still haven’t solved their franchse qb question and will remain a non contender for a championship, something they never won in their history.

  45. glenne81 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:01 am
    For those of you keeping track at home: Teddy threw two less picks than the Cheese Jesus from the East.

    ——————————————————————————–

    For those who are focusing on the pick, or anything other than how confident Teddy was on his knee and his mobility, you are missing the point. Rodgers was out 8 weeks is a future HOF’er and threw 3 picks, Teddy hadn’t been in a competitive game in 714 DAYS. The story of his will to return, and I can’t imagine the things going threw his mind as he walked into that huddle. This kid is an inspiration to many, and his story is amazing. Yes we get it this is Case’s team for this year, we will worry about next year once we see how this season plays out.

    If the team has a good playoff run, my hope is they can bring both Case and Teddy back for less then 25 mil a year total. If they don’t do well in the playoffs and they deem QB is the issue there are some good options in free agency.

  46. whatjusthapped says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm
    My sincere hope is that Teddy returns as the starting QB next year. That way, the Vikings still haven’t solved their franchse qb question and will remain a non contender for a championship, something they never won in their history.

    —————————————–
    I know you don’t get out of your mom’s basement much, but some teams are built around more than just one player. In fact teams that are built in this manner can actually still win games when players are injured.

  47. It’s a little too much of a Lifetime Channel made-for-tv movie for my tastes, but it’s always good a player returns from a potential career-ender.

    This year, Keenum will take the Vikings as far as he can and he’s been playing very well, despite not having the verbal and official and acknowledged endorsement of his head coach. They are playing with fire. They are waiting to see if Keenum wins a SuperBowl, and if he does, he’ll get re-signed for Flacco-money and he’ll disappear just like Flacco. If he doesn’t, they think they have Bridgewater, just as good or better, waiting in the wings and willing to play for free out of sheer gratitude. Bradford? Who’s he?

    I think this is a storyline waiting to explode. Much more here than meets the eye.

  48. Sheesh. A lot of bitter people around here. I’m a Bengals fan (the team that got annihilated by the Vikings yesterday) and I was happy to see him out there. Not only that, I was bummed about the INT. Dude was shaking off almost 2 years of rust. Give him a break.

  49. conormacleod says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:23 pm
    In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    I think things are working out pretty well for the Vikings to bring back both Case and Teddy next year. Teddy hasn’t had the opportunity to show he’s ready to be a starter again and yesterday didn’t help him there. My guess is Case will get a 3-year contract for good money and Teddy will sign a 2-year deal for solid backup money.
    //////////////
    Why would Case agree to a 3 year contract? He is absolutely going to be getting a 4-5 year deal for huge money. $20 mil a year huge.
    ___________

    It will all depend on what happens in the playoffs. If he leads the Vikings to a Super Bowl championship, he can write his own check. If he has a bad game that causes a loss, he’ll probably be seen as a low-end starter who was put in a good situation. He may consider taking less money from the Vikings than he can get elsewhere so he can continue having success. How do you think he would do in Cleveland?

  52. toddc612 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Look, I love Teddy just as much as the next guy.. and I appreciate how he’s helped the Vikings in the past. That being said, I don’t think he did anything to help his cause with the brief time he was out on the field yesterday. This is clearly Keenum’s team, and to think otherwise is foolish. Teddy will either sign to be a backup next year, or join a different team. He will not be the starter in Minnesota.
    —————
    I hope he stays in Minny as a backup. Now let me add the very same thing can be said about Keenum up until he struck gold with the Vikings. He has been in the game for years. I hope Teddy can eventually come into his own in due time.

