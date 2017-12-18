Teddy Bridgewater “fortunate to pick up right where my dream left off”

Getty Images

Sunday was a memorable day in Minnesota for multiple reasons as the Vikings clinched the NFC North title with a rout over the Bengals that allowed them to give Case Keenum some rest while Teddy Bridgewater closed out the day at quarterback.

Bridgewater had not played in a game since the 2015 season due to the major knee injury he suffered in the summer of 2016 and his appearance on the field was greeted by an ovation loud enough to force Bridgewater to put his hands over his ears to hear the play call on his helmet radio. Bridgewater called it “amazing hearing the crowd chanting” and to see his teammates, including Keenum, joining in the response.

“We have a group of men in this locker room who uplifted their brother throughout a hard time in his life,” Bridgewater said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Usually when you have a dream and you wake up, you don’t remember what happened in that dream,” he said. “I’m fortunate to pick up right where my dream left off. Nothing tops that.”

Bridgewater threw a couple of passes, one that was intercepted and one that went for an incompletion, but the results were less important on Sunday than the fact that Bridgewater was back on the field.