Texans unsure if Tom Savage will play again this season

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Tom Savage remains in the league’s concussion protocol eight days after taking an ugly hit, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be cleared to return this season.

Houston coach Bill O’Brien said today that there’s a chance Savage could be out for the season, but at this point the team just doesn’t know.

Savage returned to last week’s game after suffering the concussion, which has led to a great deal of scrutiny of the way the league and the teams determine whether a player can go back in a game. O’Brien said that if he had seen the video that showed Savage clearly shaken and wobbly after a hit, he wouldn’t have allowed Savage to return.

Given that, and give the fact that the Texans are out of contention anyway, it would seem that the wise move would be to let Savage have the final two games of the season off.