Titans CB Brice McCain: Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t do anything special

AP

49ers players were impressed by the way quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led the offense during Sunday’s 25-23 win over the Titans with right guard Brandon Fusco saying that no one on the team knew that the quarterback “was this special.”

One member of the Titans was less taken with Garoppolo’s play in Sunday’s game. Cornerback Brice McCain said that Titans defensive mistakes and plays by 49ers receivers after the catch were the reason for the good 49ers results rather than anything Garoppolo was doing.

“It was us,” McCain said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “He came in, he executed, but the chunk of yardage came from blown coverages. That’s about it. He didn’t do anything special. He threw a lot of quick game, get the ball to the receiver’s hands fast, and they made plays. That’s about it. It was nothing special. He didn’t do anything special. He just threw to open guys.”

Throwing to open guys may not reach the level of “special,” but it is usually seen as a positive trait in a quarterback and it’s clear that the 49ers have liked what they’ve seen from Garoppolo at this point. Should this offseason fill in more of the holes around him on offense, Garoppolo could be in line for even more success even if it doesn’t look like he’s doing anything too special.