Tom Brady declines to comment on rift between his trainer and Bill Belichick

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will neither confirm nor deny that there’s tension between his longtime personal trainer and coach Bill Belichick.

Asked today on WEEI whether there’s an “issue” with Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero and Belichick, Brady declined to answer.

“I don’t have any comment on that other to say Alex is a big part of what I do. I am fortunate to have him,” Brady said.

That’s certainly not a denial that something is up with Guerrero and Belichick. There have been reports that Belichick has stopped allowing Guerrero to travel with the team to road games, but the Patriots have not offered any confirmation of that.

Whatever Guerrero and Brady are doing together, it’s obviously working, as Brady is playing at an MVP level at age 40. But it appears that Belichick is not on board, and Brady’s “no comment” seems to be an attempt to diffuse the situation.