Tom Brady declines to comment on rift between his trainer and Bill Belichick

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2017, 10:32 AM EST
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will neither confirm nor deny that there’s tension between his longtime personal trainer and coach Bill Belichick.

Asked today on WEEI whether there’s an “issue” with Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero and Belichick, Brady declined to answer.

“I don’t have any comment on that other to say Alex is a big part of what I do. I am fortunate to have him,” Brady said.

That’s certainly not a denial that something is up with Guerrero and Belichick. There have been reports that Belichick has stopped allowing Guerrero to travel with the team to road games, but the Patriots have not offered any confirmation of that.

Whatever Guerrero and Brady are doing together, it’s obviously working, as Brady is playing at an MVP level at age 40. But it appears that Belichick is not on board, and Brady’s “no comment” seems to be an attempt to diffuse the situation.

54 responses to “Tom Brady declines to comment on rift between his trainer and Bill Belichick

  1. this has been going on for YEARS. Belichick has HATED Alex being around the team, because he is not employed by the team.

    Another way to cause drama. Just like Michael Silver after the MNF KC embarrassment. “sources have told me Belichick is looking to move on from Brady.” Sources tell me, you “experts” do not know a thing.

  3. These rumors have been around for a few years now. There may be some level of truth to them but it is clear Brady’s goal is not to fuel the rumor mill. He took a similar tack with his political views. He gave a little bit of information and was attacked for it, told he “has to” give a detailed view of it, he “must” explain himself. I think he decided, not I don’t and I won’t.

    Bill has responded to these types of questions in a similar manner, that is (paraphrasing) “I have the full confidence in our training and conditioning staff. If players choose to consult outside sources that is up to them, but we work through our staff.”

    So not much to see here. IMO.

  6. Not a pats fan, but more players should listen to how brady answers these potential land mine questions before opening there mouths and blowing off thier foot.

  7. “Brady’s “no comment” seems to be an attempt to diffuse the situation.”

    What situation is that? The one the media wants to be there that really isn’t?
    This story has been alternately warming and cooling in the Boston media for some time and in spite of their efforts nothing but crickets at the team level. Fortress Foxboro isn’t the Seattle sieve, nothing to see here…move along.

  12. It’s a complete non story..Besides, who cares?!?!
    ======

    I find it mildly amusing.

    Turns out, Barry Bonds trainer turned out to be pretty relevant.

    Given Bradys ‘track record’, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the same thing is going on here.

  13. Big deal, outsiders shouldn’t travel with the team anyhow. I suspect Brady can survive a 3 hour plane flight without his trainer just fine.


  14. savethebs says:

    December 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Whatever Guerrero and Brady are doing together, it’s obviously working
    ————
    HGH is a miracle drug””

    Brady doesn’t look like someone benefitting from the HGH…. just sayin. Pretty much looks just like he did coming out of college. The guys I’ve seen do HGH end up looking much… different than Tom Brady…

  15. “Whatever Guerrero and Brady are doing together, it’s obviously working, as Brady is playing at an MVP level at age 40.”

    That’s not proof of anything. If I’m rich and I eat eggs every morning that doesn’t mean “obviously eggs helped me become successful.”

  19. Nothing wrong with the team not having non-team personnel travel with the team. You don’t want to set a precedent that will lead to issues later, either claims of favoritism or other players wanting random people to travel with them. Plus, if Brady truly needs him in town when they travel to a road game, he can easily afford to fly the guy in on his dime.

  21. HGH is a miracle drug””

    __________________________

    Google LaRon Landry and Brian Cushing, and the get back to me about HGH. Tom, while not that beautiful specimen from the 2000 NFL Combine, he has refined his body, but not through HGH.

  22. Tom Brady,as everyone knows is a great qb, but all that other stuff is BS. The trainer is a snake oil salesman. Tom’s longevity is called pure luck.

  23. daddeeo says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:04 am
    Try all you want haters but you can’t get into the GOAT’s head…

    ….You’re 100% correct. No one could get into Joe Montana’s head

  24. Fake news – there is no issue of a rift. Guerrero is Tom’s personal trainer and Tom believes in him. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are both committed to excellence. Another Super Bowl ring is there for the taking.

  26. aarons444 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:57 am
    It’s a complete non story..Besides, who cares?!?!
    ======
    I find it mildly amusing.
    Turns out, Barry Bonds trainer turned out to be pretty relevant.
    Given Bradys ‘track record’, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the same thing is going on here.
    ————————————————————————-
    Yeah, and Brady just got massively huge like Bonds did almost overnight..C’mon… LOL…
    The facts about Bradys “track record” are that he is a proven winner and dedicated to working out from day 1 ..

  27. aarons444 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:57 am
    It’s a complete non story..Besides, who cares?!?!
    ======

    I find it mildly amusing.

    Turns out, Barry Bonds trainer turned out to be pretty relevant.

    Given Bradys ‘track record’, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the same thing is going on here.

    ———————-
    Aaron Rodgers used HGH for most of his career and double dosed it to get back from this recent injury.

    Hey, it has just as much credibility as your accusations so what the heck?

  28. AtheistsareIdiots says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:15 am
    daddeeo says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:04 am
    Try all you want haters but you can’t get into the GOAT’s head…

    ….You’re 100% correct. No one could get into Joe Montana’s head

    True, but his point was that you cant get into the GOAT’s head either.

  29. AtheistsareIdiots says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:15 am
    daddeeo says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:04 am
    Try all you want haters but you can’t get into the GOAT’s head…

    ….You’re 100% correct. No one could get into Joe Montana’s head

    The Giants disagree with you

  30. AtheistsareIdiots says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:15 am
    daddeeo says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:04 am
    Try all you want haters but you can’t get into the GOAT’s head…

    ….You’re 100% correct. No one could get into Joe Montana’s head

    And yet he went 1 and done in the playoffs 3 times

  31. The facts about Bradys “track record” are that he is a proven winner and dedicated to working out from day 1 ..
    =====

    And the fact is, his legacy is tainted.

    Unlike the overwhelming majority of ‘GOATs’ I’ve seen in my lifetime.

  33. aarons444 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

    And the fact is, his legacy is tainted.
    ——————–

    The delusions of a few sad Patriots Haters don’t define Brady’s legacy.

  34. The NFL owners are going to pay Roger Goodell 40 million dollars a year… and this is the product we get? Worst call in NFL history and a piece of paper decides a first down? What’s next… we invent a tuck rule so the Patriots can win….. oh wait.

  35. After watching last night’s game, one thing was obvious to everyone:
    Big Ben > Brady

    That GOAT talk is nonsense.

  36. Aaron Rodgers used HGH for most of his career and double dosed it to get back from this recent injury.

    Hey, it has just as much credibility as your accusations so what the heck?
    =====

    I’m sure 2/3 of the players in this League are on ‘something’ outside the bounds of the League rules. Illegal, or in the gray area.

    But very few are in the known cheater category, like your boy.

  38. well since this guy has been around the team with willie mcginest before tom, i cant see this as being that big of a deal. willie had a resurgence the second half of his career working with alex guerrero and was able to avoid the nagging injuries he had when he was younger. between willie and tom theres no denying that the results seem to prove themselves.

  40. After watching last night’s game, one thing was obvious to everyone:
    Big Ben > Brady

    That GOAT talk is nonsense.
    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    Brady orchestrates a 70-yard TD drive in 70 seconds to give the Pats the lead. Big Ben throws an INT from the 10-yard line to lose the game. Please explain……

  43. Get help.

    You’re in denial.

    Its not just a river in Egypt anymore.
    __________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Brady is almost universally regarded as the GOAT by anyone that matters. He is a first ballot HOF’er and playing at an MVP level at the age of 40. 99% of people can also acknowledge Deflategate was a joke and is nothing more then a laugh on the legacy of the greatest QB of all time. Who is actually in denial?

  44. crownofthehelmet says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:55 am

    After watching last night’s game, one thing was obvious to everyone:
    Big Ben > Brady
    ——————-

    That’s rich, considering Fat Ben lost the game for the Steelers.

  46. aarons444 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Get help.

    You’re in denial.

    Its not just a river in Egypt anymore.
    ——————-

    That’s it. Just keep at it with your self-help mantra, and you’ll get better soon.

  47. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Belicheat is not happy (blah, blah)
    __________________________________________

    Meanwhile in Seattle the wheels are coming off the wagon.
    Poor little guy. You keep plugging, the Pats will take care of the winning

  49. crownofthehelmet says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:55 am

    After watching last night’s game, one thing was obvious to everyone:
    Big Ben > Brady

    Yeah especially when he threw that HORRIBLE pass to end the game.

    Oh and Brady went 80 yards in 70 seconds to win the game.

    Remember waaaaaay back at the beginning of the season when you said the Patriots were done?

    Tom Brady OWNS the Steelers.

  50. Guerrero is a literal snake-oil salesman who has gotten into deep doo doo for trying to hawk miracle beverages that allegedly cure cancer and concussions, and has twice been sued for fraud—so that he can get to his desired conclusion, which appears to be: Tom Brady is old but he stays in shape by eating lemon protein bars and Himalayan pink salt and I am somehow the biggest mark on planet Earth.

