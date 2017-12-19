13 of this week’s 16 games have playoff implications

Getty Images

With two weeks to go in the NFL season, five teams have clinched playoff berths. But no team has clinched a playoff seed, and 19 teams remain in contention.

How to keep it all straight? Take a look at our cheat sheet for this week’s games, telling you which ones have playoff implications for both teams, which ones have playoff implications for one team, and which ones you can comfortably ignore.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS FOR BOTH TEAMS

Rams at Titans: The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win. The Titans would win the AFC South with two wins and a Jaguars loss on Sunday.

Dolphins at Chiefs: The Dolphins have very slim playoff hopes, which rest on winning out and getting a lot of help. The Chiefs clinch the AFC West with a win.

Bills at Patriots: The Patriots control their own destiny for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Bills are still fighting for a wild card and will have a great chance if they can upset the Patriots.

Falcons at Saints: The winner of this game clinches a playoff berth. The loser will still have a good chance of making the postseason.

Seahawks at Cowboys: The loser of this game is eliminated from playoff contention. The winner still has a chance, but will need help.

Raiders at Eagles (Monday): Right now this game has implications for both teams, but it might be meaningless before kickoff. The Eagles would clinch home-field advantage with either one more win or a Vikings loss. The 6-8 Raiders’ very slim playoff hopes hinge on winning out and getting a whole lot of help, including the 8-6 Chargers, 8-6 Bills and 8-6 Titans all losing out. If any of those teams win on Sunday, the Raiders are out of it.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS FOR ONE TEAM

Colts at Ravens (Saturday): At the moment the Raiders are the AFC No. 7 seed, but if they win out they’ll be a wild card team. The Colts are out of it.

Vikings at Packers (Saturday): The Vikings have clinched the NFC North but are still fighting for a first-round bye and a chance at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — which for the Vikings would include the Super Bowl. The Packers were eliminated when the Falcons won on Monday night.

Lions at Bengals: The Lions can make the playoffs with two wins, and help in the form of either the Falcons or Panthers losing twice. The Bengals are playing only for pride — which they don’t have much of, judging by their last couple games.

Chargers at Jets: The Chargers are still alive but will be eliminated with a loss. The Jets are out of it.

Buccaneers at Panthers: Carolina clinches a playoff berth with a win. Tampa Bay is out of it.

Jaguars at 49ers: Jacksonville has already clinched a playoff berth and will clinch the AFC South with a win. San Francisco is out of it but may be a tougher test than expected with Jimmy Garoppolo leading the 49ers on a three-game winning streak.

Steelers at Texans (Monday): Pittsburgh can clinch a playoff bye by winning out, and can still earn home-field advantage if the Patriots stumble. The Texans are out of it.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS FOR NEITHER TEAM

Browns at Bears: The Browns are trying to avoid going 0-16, while the Bears are trying to avoid the embarrassment of losing to the Browns.

Broncos at Washington: Two of this year’s more disappointing teams are already out of it.

Giants at Cardinals: A lump of coal on Christmas Eve.