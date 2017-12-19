Adam Gase wants Dolphins to know they’re playing for their jobs

Getty Images

The Dolphins are highly unlikely to make the playoffs even if they win their last two games, but that doesn’t mean they have nothing to play for.

Miami coach Adam Gase says every player on his team should play as if his job is on the line, because a spot on the roster next year might be on the line.

“I would hope they would be very motivated,” Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “They are playing for their jobs.”

Gase said there’s a lot of value in using the last two games as evaluation tools, even if the Dolphins fall out of playoff contention.

“Yeah, I think you do. See how guys play,” he said.

The Dolphins would have to win out and get help in the form of losses from the Raiders, Titans, Bills and Chargers to make the playoffs. That is probably not going to happen, but Gase wants his players to know there is more to play for than the playoffs.