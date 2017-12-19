Ben Roethlisberger: In hindsight, I should have spiked ball

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that the decision to throw a pass into the end zone rather than spike the ball to set up a game-tying field goal came from the team’s coaches, but he said on Tuesday that he wishes he didn’t listen to them.

During his weekly appearance on “Cook and Poni” on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger said that in hindsight he wishes he had stuck to his gut and clocked the ball in order to stop the clock. The Steelers ran a play, although only wide receiver Eli Rogers seemed to realize there wasn’t going to be a spike and Roethlisberger’s attempt to get the ball to him through traffic ended with an interception.

Roethlisberger said he’ll “take the blame” for throwing that pass rather than throwing the ball away to preserve a chance to tie the game. The confusion about what to do may have been lessened had the Steelers called two plays before a short completion to Darrius Heyward-Bey, but the quarterback said the Steelers only called one despite the long review of tight end Jesse James‘ attempt to score a touchdown.

The initial ruling on the field was that James scored, but the play was changed to an incompletion because a review showed James failed to complete the catch after going to the ground. Roethlisberger said he disagrees with the call because he feels that James made a football move to reach the ball across the goal line, but that wasn’t the only missed opportunity for the Steelers as time ran out.