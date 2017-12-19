Ben Roethlisberger: In hindsight, I should have spiked ball

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that the decision to throw a pass into the end zone rather than spike the ball to set up a game-tying field goal came from the team’s coaches, but he said on Tuesday that he wishes he didn’t listen to them.

During his weekly appearance on “Cook and Poni” on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger said that in hindsight he wishes he had stuck to his gut and clocked the ball in order to stop the clock. The Steelers ran a play, although only wide receiver Eli Rogers seemed to realize there wasn’t going to be a spike and Roethlisberger’s attempt to get the ball to him through traffic ended with an interception.

Roethlisberger said he’ll “take the blame” for throwing that pass rather than throwing the ball away to preserve a chance to tie the game. The confusion about what to do may have been lessened had the Steelers called two plays before a short completion to Darrius Heyward-Bey, but the quarterback said the Steelers only called one despite the long review of tight end Jesse James‘ attempt to score a touchdown.

The initial ruling on the field was that James scored, but the play was changed to an incompletion because a review showed James failed to complete the catch after going to the ground. Roethlisberger said he disagrees with the call because he feels that James made a football move to reach the ball across the goal line, but that wasn’t the only missed opportunity for the Steelers as time ran out.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: In hindsight, I should have spiked ball

  3. In hindsight, your team had five to ten minutes to get together and discuss your options if it didn’t stand. To have ONE receiver run into the middle of the endzone was pathetic. You should’ve had two to three receivers going out into the endzone, especially one going for a corner of the endzone. That’s the difference between how the Pats are coached and everyone else. The Pats would’ve been prepared

  4. In hindsight the Steelers lost that game more because of bad coaching, bad communication, bad execution and bad situational football than the call on James. They played great until the last three minutes and then the wheels came off the cart…
    So once again Tomlin was outcoached by Belichick…

  5. The Steelers’ coaches were way too conservative, and they ended up getting beat. They weren’t playing to win. They were watching the clock instead of watching who the opposing QB was. Then their tight end dropped a TD on the ground. Yep, it was all the QB’s fault.

  7. Ben please stop talking. Going for it was a good play because if you spiked it, it would have been 4th down. The mistake was the ridiculous throw you made. The goal was to give your guy a shot, and in this scenario when we had only one person running a route and he was triple covered, then throw the ball out of bounds.

  8. Steelers players > Pats Players
    Pats Coaching > Steeler Coaching

    The gap between the coaching makes the biggest difference in this match up. If Bill B had the Steelers players that game would’ve been over in the 3rd quarter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!