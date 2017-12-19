Bill Belichick: End zone catch rule is tough but clear

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2017, 12:41 PM EST
Getty Images

For a moment last Sunday, it looked like the Patriots were going to be trailing the Steelers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter when Steelers tight end Jesse James was ruled to have scored on a 10-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

Replays showed that the ball came out when James hit the ground while reaching over the goal line, however, and the call was overturned to an incomplete pass. That ruling has been met with criticism from those who believe James had already completed the catch and it’s spurred calls to take another look at the rule this offseason.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about his thoughts on the rule during a Tuesday conference call.

“Well, I think that’s really a conversation for people like [NFL senior vice president of officiating] Al [Riveron] and the league and so forth. But, there’s always been a philosophy in the league and it’s gone back several decades of philosophically whether you want to have a catch and a fumble or an incomplete pass, and the philosophy has always been incomplete pass. Otherwise, you’d have a million catches and fumbles. I agree with that. The catch in the end zone is very clearly stated, so you’ve got to complete a catch. It’s pretty clear. Whether there’s a better way to do that, I don’t know. It’s a tough rule. It’s a bang-bang play. It could go either way, so I think you have to have a philosophy and whatever philosophy you have then there will be people on the other side with a different philosophy and then it really gets back into that whole discussion. I think if you’ve got a better way to do it, suggest it and let somebody take a look at it and we’ll talk about it. I don’t know.”

Belichick was also asked about whether he has a rule that players should not try to extend the ball over the goal line, something that’s reportedly the case unless it’s the final play of a game or fourth down. He said they talk about it along with all other situations, but didn’t outline what he tells his players.

The rules governing what makes a catch have been debated many times in recent years and the wording of the rules have been tweaked here and there, so there may be some movement this offseason. As Belichick said, however, what works for some doesn’t work for others so total consensus will likely remain out of reach.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Bill Belichick: End zone catch rule is tough but clear

  4. As Belichick said, however, what works for some doesn’t work for others so total consensus will likely remain out of reach

    —–

    as evidenced this morning in the comments section of another article; there were 39 comments and 39 different solutions being offered.

  5. Did you see the Brandon Cooks “catch” when he lost complete control hitting the ground (therefore not completing the catch) in week 3 against the Texans? Yet that TD stood and went in the Patriots Favor. Just like the Jesse James play went in their favor when it had not business being overturned via “indisputable” evidence. Hmmmmm…something stinks.

  6. lol the rule is clear, whine and cry all you want, he hadn’t established himself as a runner. If that play happened at midfield on a 4th down play it would have been a turnover and nobody would be talking about it.

    but if it makes you feel better to whine and cry then have at it, you’re wrong though.

  8. I consider a player reaching out for more yards and/or a touchdown after he has the catch, as a football move. The way it is set up now discourages players from trying to score and win the game.

    Needs to change.

  10. No it wouldn’t have. It would have been a first down. That’s why I don’t like the end zone catch rule. I get that there’s no one great solution, but I don’t like the rule as is.

    If that play happened at midfield on a 4th down play it would have been a turnover…

  12. This was the right thing…

    “Well, I think that’s really a conversation for people like [NFL senior vice president of officiating] Al [Riveron] and the league and so forth.“

    Sure the rule is questionable. But its the rule at this time. If one doesnt like it that needs to be raised to the league, and not by expecting officials to not enforce it correctly.

  14. Just like the Jesse James play went in their favor when it had not business being overturned via “indisputable” evidence.

    ——

    actually the evidence used to overturn the call is indisputable. I’ve watched it numerous times in really slow motion on a large screen. As James’ left elbow hits the ground, his left hand comes off the ball and the ball begins to rotate on its long axis while still touching his right hand, yet loose in that hand. as his right hand approaches the ground (ball still spinning) he slides his fingers under the end of the ball (end closer to his head) while the end of the ball closer to his feet ,and his hand, both touch the ground at the same time, ball still spinning. While his fingers were between part of the ball and the ground, the other part of the ball hit the ground, and because the ball was still spinning, he did not have control of it.

  15. 12 0 Rate This
    thinredline69 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    Did you see the Brandon Cooks “catch” when he lost complete control hitting the ground (therefore not completing the catch) in week 3 against the Texans? Yet that TD stood and went in the Patriots Favor. Just like the Jesse James play went in their favor when it had not business being overturned via “indisputable” evidence. Hmmmmm…something stinks.

    —————
    That was the coaching and play calling at the end of the game that you smell.

  16. While the rule is very convuluted because there are so many variables (ball can touch the ground so long as it’s not trapped) a knee equals two feet, a football move is reaching for the goal line etc. All all fans and talking media heads continually comment on how the ball moved or how the ball hit the ground. Yes the ball moved (which is allowable so long as it doesn’t touch the ground. At no point was there conclusive video evidence that the ball hit the ground without the possibility of James right hand either holding the ball or being under the ball.

    Basically there was not enough evidence to overturn the call made on the field. If it was so obvious the ball hit the turf why did it take over 7 minutes for NY to come to that conclusion ?? While it definitely LOOKS like the ball hit the turf, there is not one image where the ball is touching flat on the grass or where you see the ball bounce off the turf.

    Head of NFL officials ruled that the TD in the PATS game against Houston stood because even though the ball hit the turf you couldn’t see if he didn’t have a part of his body or hands still holding the ball. What’s the difference with James catch? Without conclusive evidence it hit or bounced on the turf it doesn’t matter if the ball moves so long as James had his right hand under the ball. I can’t prove his hand was under the ball, but you can’t prove it wasn’t.

  17. That was a catch.

    The League MUST fix this.

    Its bad enough they can’t decide what a catch is. Its worse that these horrid calls are deciding games. SEASONS even.

  19. I think the rule does make sense where, if you are going to the ground in the process of making a catch and then don’t maintain it when you hit the ground it’s incomplete. It may sound counter intuitive but I think it does eliminate a lot of subjectivity.

    Remember the Butch Johnson TD in the Cowboy Bronco SB? This wouldn’t be a catch now and it probably shouldn’t have been back then either.

  21. Are Steelers fans still weeping openly about this? Seriously, your QB threw a pick in the endzone, his signature move when the panic sets in. He can’t win close games. Only the kicker has enough nerve to go down the stretch. Steelers are the new Bengals. One and done.

  22. thinredline69 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    Did you see the Brandon Cooks “catch” when he lost complete control hitting the ground (therefore not completing the catch) in week 3 against the Texans? Yet that TD stood and went in the Patriots Favor.
    ——————————————-
    I’m not saying that there is some great conspiracy in the NFL. But the Cooks’ “catch” does point out what is wrong with the interpretation of the “rule”. On the Cooks’ catch the ground clearly helped him control the ball when he hit the ground. If the rule is so clear, why is that ruled a catch, and James’ ruled an incomplete pass?

  23. thinredline69 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    Did you see the Brandon Cooks “catch” when he lost complete control hitting the ground (therefore not completing the catch) in week 3 against the Texans? Yet that TD stood and went in the Patriots Favor. Just like the Jesse James play went in their favor when it had not business being overturned via “indisputable” evidence. Hmmmmm…something stinks.

    —–

    you should watch the video again. he does not ‘lose complete control’. He actually kept control of the ball, although the ball did move. but the ball was not loose in his hands as it was with James. He’s the rule that allows the ball to move:

    3-2-7 Note #3: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement will not be considered loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order for there to be a loss of possession.

  25. Patsies get the calls, other teams don’t.

    The Raiders are the best example of teams battling zebras.

    This is not whining, this is a statement of fact.

    DuderMcBrohan can go shovel some snow.

  26. When a play that has been ruled a TD for the past 75 years is overturned by Park Ave,
    then you know something is wrong. How can something so fundamental to the game
    be so in dispute ?

    The NFL is facing a fundamental rules problem, an inconsistent disciplinary problem,
    an inconsistent, some would say incompetent Officiating problem, a leadership problem
    and it’s creating a bigger overall credibility problem.

    How often has it appeared like these guys are making up this stuff as they go?
    All this and the specter of CTE hanging over the game creating a sobering pall.

    My fear is that they don’t have the people in place to fix it.
    Crisis after crisis followed by incompetence and controversy.
    It’s festering and rotting the game from the inside out.
    How many more dings can the NFL withstand before the shine finally wears off ?

    Just fix it.

  27. koenig61 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    At no point was there conclusive video evidence that the ball hit the ground without the possibility of James right hand either holding the ball or being under the ball.

    ——-

    yes, there was. James’ left hand had come off the ball, and the ball was spinning in his right hand. He tucked a couple of his fingers around underneath one end of the ball, but the other end touched the ground at the same time his fingers touched the ground, as the ball was still spinning, and his hand came further off the ball before he tucked all his fingers under it.

    There is some super slo-mo video out there to watch it, and if you look at it on a large screen, it is clear why they made the call they did.

  28. I am not in favor of changing the rule tbh. Secure the catch first. And if you stretch for the goaline, keep the ball tight.

    I do not want a situation where that becomes a fumble and then we have to go to video reviews trying to decide this and that in the middle of the field. Secure the ball as you are going down. That should be your priority.

  29. Riveron is a moron.

    James catch and Cooks catch should have been the same ruling. Both guys when they were going to the ground their left hand came off the ball and the ball moved with their right hand never leaving contact with the ball. They either both had control or they didn’t.

    And before you Patriots homers try to claim Cooks ball wasn’t indisputable it’s obvious the ball was moving and hit the ground.

    I personally think both catches should have counted because that’s the ruling on the field.

    And the Sefarian-Jenkins TD overruled against the Pats clearly was indisputable because Sefarian-Jenkins had control of the ball when he landed and you can’t tell when he regained control unless you have X-ray vision. The Jets not only lost the TD but they lost the ball.

  30. 1. The Steelers still had a chance to win or go to OT.

    2. Tony Dungy agrees it was the right call yet the rule itself is bad

    3. Pittsburgh gets as many calls as New England. AB commits offensive pass interference all the time. Steeler Privilege

    4. Seemed clear the ball hit the ground.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!