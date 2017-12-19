Broncos promote Michael Hunter to take Shane Ray’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Broncos promoted cornerback Michael Hunter from the practice squad to take outside linebacker Shane Ray‘s roster spot. The team made Ray’s move to injured reserve official Tuesday.

Hunter appeared in six games with the Giants after entering the NFL as a college free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2016. He also spent time on the Jets’ and Broncos’ practice squads this season.

He played in two games last season and four games this season, making four career tackles.

Ray, who opened the season on injured reserve after wrist surgery, needs more wrist surgery.