Broncos will make quarterback decision by end of week

As the saying goes, a team that has two (or three) quarterbacks has no quarterback. Thus, the Broncos will continue their search for one in the offseason.

For this week, though, they have to settle on Paxton Lynch or Brock Osweiler.

“I anticipate it being at the end of the week,” Broncos general manager/president John Elway said Tuesday on Orange and Blue 760. “Find out where Paxton is, see where his health is. But I’m sure they’ll get together at the end of the week and do their evaluation and decide who’s going to start after that.”

Osweiler played well in relief of Trevor Siemian on Thursday, and Lynch has not played since Week 12 when he injured his ankle in his only start of the season. Coach Vance Joseph said Monday he wanted to see Lynch before the end of the season.

But the Broncos will have to see Lynch practice in full for the first time since his high-ankle sprain.

Osweiler has started three games this season, Lynch one and Siemian 10.