Posted by Mike Florio on December 19, 2017, 5:27 PM EST
It’s now abundantly clear that someone spoke to new Browns G.M. John Dorsey after his last radio interview regarding the things he should, and shouldn’t, say during his next radio interview. But the fact that Dorsey is now saying what he should have said last week when asked about whether coach Hue Jackson will return doesn’t make it any less clear that Dorsey would prefer to hire his own coach.

Why not let him? Why force upon Dorsey an arranged marriage that will delay, if not derail, Dorsey’s ability to point the franchise in the direction he envisions?

Dorsey and Jackson barely knew each other before Dorsey got the job; maybe it all works out well, maybe it won’t. Regardless, Dorsey should have the power to make a decision about whether he’ll hire Jackson or someone else to coach the team. Given Jackson’s performance (and it can’t be all Sashi Brown’s fault when a team loses 29 of 30 games), Dorsey would be more than justified to decide that the time has come to move on.

For whatever reason, ownership won’t let that happen. It’s unclear why. Apparently, Jackson made a very compelling case in the non-power struggle power struggle that preceded Brown’s termination. Possibly, ownership doesn’t want to be perceived as giving the ever-revolving door another shove.

But they shouldn’t worry about that. A fresh start can’t be done partially. Let Dorsey decide what to do. Although we’ve criticized the Browns a lot over the past few years, I vow that I will not criticize but praise the Browns if they decide to let Dorsey decide who the coach will be.

If they don’t, I reserve the right to continue to say and/or to write that the Browns ultimately still don’t get it. Because it will be proof positive that they definitely don’t.

10 responses to “Browns ownership should let Dorsey hire his own coach

  2. “Although we’ve (I’ve) criticized the Browns a lot over the past few years, I vow that I will not criticize but praise the Browns if they decide to let Dorsey decide who the coach will be.”
    ———————————————————————————————————————————————–

    As long as it’s not Hue. Right Mike?

  3. Someone has to occupy the bottom, and who has done it better than the Browns?
    I think the Browns deserve another shot at total dysfunction for 2018.
    Hue must stay!

  4. The owner owns the team. The GM may leave next year.

    “Hue and I have a really good relationship,” he said. “First off, I think ownership has said that Hue would be back. With that, I’m excited to work with him here. I’ve been really impressed with how Hue messages to the players. I’ve always thought that head coaches should be leader of men, and when I watch Hue talk to the team and how hard guys play for him, that’s exciting.

  5. This situation is very similar to when the Twins hired a new President of Baseball Operations and new General Manager last year, coming off a 59-win season. The owner told the new baseball bosses that Paul Monitor had to return as manager. That move garnered a lot of criticism but it worked out as the Twins won 85 games and made the playoffs.

    A big difference was that Molitor had a bit of a track record, as the Twins were 83-79 in Molitor’s first year. Jackson hasn’t proven himself with the Browns and doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who should be untouchable.

  9. Jackson probably deserves to be fired, but dorsey is in the wromg; dorsey should not have contradicted ownership’s choice. Sure you can rebuild without blowing it all up–no reason why you cannot.dorsey energy is best spent figuring out how to work with brown.

  10. i would normally agree that he should hire his own coach…however, keep in mind they hired him in part based on his commitment AND stated desire to keep Hue.

    Dorsey can’t have it both ways now that he has the job

