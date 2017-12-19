Browns place Derrick Kindred on injured reserve, sign B.W. Webb

Getty Images

The Browns placed defensive back Derrick Kindred on injured reserve with a wrist injury. They signed defensive back B.W. Webb in a corresponding move.

Kindred saw action in all 14 games this season, with 10 starts. He made 54 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. He injured his wrist Sunday against the Ravens.

Webb entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013. He also has spent time with the Steelers, Titans and Saints, starting 10 of 49 career regular-season games.

Webb has 61 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions in his five-year career.

Cleveland also announced it signed defensive back Trevon Hartfield to the practice squad.