Browns worked out Roberto Aguayo

What better place for the league’s most disappointing kicker than Cleveland?

Roberto Aguayo, the Tampa Bay draft bust who has tried and failed to find another NFL home since getting cut by the Buccaneers, worked out for the Browns yesterday, Adam Caplan reports.

Aguayo was cut from the Panthers’ practice squad last week. Carolina was Aguayo’s third stop this year, having also spent three weeks in Chicago during the preseason after getting cut in Bucs camp.

Last year the Buccaneers thought so much of Aguayo that they traded up in the second round of the draft to acquire him. He had a terrible rookie season, making just 22 of 31 field goals, with a long of 43 yards, and missing two extra points. After the Bears and Panthers cut him it was fair to wonder if he’d ever get another chance, but the Browns are at least interested enough to give him a look.