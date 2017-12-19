Buccaneers limped out of last night with plenty of injuries

Getty Images

It may be best the Buccaneers are coming up on an offseason.

They may need that much time to get everyone well.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs had 10 players announced with injuries over the course of the game, a number of which could be issues the last two weeks of the season.

One player was carted off the field in an air cast (linebacker Adarius Glanton) with an apparent broken leg and three other players left the locker room in walking boots.

With tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and guard J.R. Sweezy leaving with supplemental footwear and crutches, it’s reasonable to wonder about their status for the final two games of the season.

The Bucs already had three starters inactive because of previous injuries — defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) — which will complicate this week’s trip to Carolina.

Five other players left the game and returned, including two who were checked for concussions (cornerback Ryan Smith and safety T.J. Ward), so check back later this week to see if they end up in the protocol.