Cardinals place Brittan Golden on injured reserve, re-sign Bronson Hill

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed receiver Brittan Golden on injured reserve with an arm injury. They re-signed running back Bronson Hill in a corresponding move.

Golden broke his arm Sunday in the Cardinals’ loss to Washington.

Arizona released Hill on Saturday after he spent two games on the active roster. He originally joined the Cardinals’ practice squad Nov. 20 and earned a promotion to the 53-player roster nine days later.

In three with the Jaguars in 2016, Hill had two carries for 11 yards.

He spent the 2017 preseason with the Vikings and was on Minnesota’s practice squad earlier this season.

Hill entered the league with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He also has spent time on the practice squads of the Bears, Dolphins and Saints.

The Cardinals also announced they signed linebacker Vontarrius Dora and receiver Rashad Ross to the practice squad. They released linebacker Kevin Snyder from the practice squad.