Chargers place Hunter Henry on injured reserve

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry won’t play again this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Henry has been placed on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. Henry suffered the injury on a hit by Chiefs defensive lineman Bennie Logan in last Saturday’s loss and coach Anthony Lynn suggested injured reserve was a possibility on Monday when he said Henry’s status was “up in the air.”

Henry, a 2016 second-round pick, caught 45 passes for 611 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Chargers saw several other players leave because of injuries during their game against Kansas City, including linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive lineman Corey Liuget and wide receiver Keenan Allen. If any of those injuries are severe enough, Henry may get some company on I.R. before the year is out.

Guard Brett Boyko has been signed to the active roster to take Henry’s spot.