Chargers will call Antonio Gates’ number again

Getty Images

The Chargers have phased Antonio Gates out of the offense, giving him an average of only 20 snaps per game over the past five weeks. That’s fewer than Jeff Cumberland, who signed to the active roster only last month.

Gates had no catches in three of the past five games, and for the season, he has only 20 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Gates, 37, has accepted his reduced role without complaint.

“This is probably the first time in my career when I can sit on the sideline and know that things can get done without me,” Gates said, via Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Daily News.

The Chargers, though, need Gates again.

The team placed Hunter Henry on injured reserve Tuesday, three days after he lacerated a kidney against the Chiefs.

“Physically,” Gates said, “I know I can still do this.”

Gates will wait until the end of his 15th season to decide his future, but he is unlikely to play for any team other than the Chargers.

“When you’re accustomed to doing this for so long, and all of a sudden that role changes, that’s when you determine whether or not to come back,” Gates said. “Can you consistently sit on the sideline, and be OK? That’s really what it comes down to.

“Can I just be a part of this?”