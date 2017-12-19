Cowboys to “wait and see” on Ezekiel Elliott role this week

Getty Images

The Cowboys spent the last six weeks playing without running back Ezekiel Elliott, but the Elliott’s suspension came to an end on Monday and he rejoined the team at their facility.

Coach Jason Garrett said that Elliott “looked good,” something that was apparent from pictures of Elliott from Cabo that surfaced over the weekend. Given his good condition and the outsize role that Elliott has held in the offense since he was drafted in 2016, it would seem likely that the team will throw him right into the fire against the Seahawks in Week 16.

Garrett didn’t make any guarantees about the running back’s role, however.

“Just have to wait and see,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “Got to see how he is [Tuesday], got to see how he practices as the week goes on.”

Alfred Morris and Rod Smith had their moments while the Cowboys were going 3-3 without Elliott, but it would be a massive surprise if Elliott were anywhere but front and center this Sunday.