Davante Adams, Zach Brown trade barbs on Twitter

Before Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was suspended for two games on Monday as a result of a hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Adams wrote a series of tweets that kicked off with his feeling that the “game is already dangerous enough” without players headhunting.

Adams’ tweets led to an apologetic response from Davis and a different one from Redskins linebacker Zach Brown. Brown wrote that someone should tell Adams not to play because Brown is “always headhunting.”

Adams replied on Tuesday and said Brown should feel free to tell him to stop playing and then go ahead and “tell me who U are.” Brown replied to that by writing that the only time he hears Adams’ name is when Adams is getting knocked out, which references Adams’ previous trip to the concussion protocol this season after a hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

The two men exchanged a couple of other tweets along similar lines, but there won’t be a chance for them to follow up on the field before the year is out. The two teams aren’t scheduled to play each other next year either, but Brown is currently set to become a free agent so their paths may cross in reality at some point.