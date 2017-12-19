Day two of Scot McCloughan grievance begins

Getty Images

All is quiet regarding the hearing of the grievance filed by former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan against the team that fired him in March. But the hearing definitely has commenced, with hours of testimony on Monday leading into another day of testimony on Tuesday.

Neither side is saying much.

“We are focused on the Denver Broncos,” the team told the Washington Post in a statement.

They’d be wise to focus at least a bit on McCloughan’s grievance, because $2.8 million is at issue. And because the team’s supposed reason for firing McCloughan (reportedly, alcohol use) may be undermined by evidence like, for example, knowledge that McCloughan was using alcohol before hiring him and/or proof that alcohol use by others occurred on team premises, in violation of league policy.

Ultimately, McCloughan’s argument will be that the team seized upon his alcohol issues as a pretext for not only firing him but also for stiffing him. Regardless of whether they win, it’s a bad look for a team that in the future will be trying to hire people who may not be all that comfortable about the possibility that their eventual firing could be accompanied by possibly trumped-up charges and/or an effort to not pay severance.