Deshaun Watson wants to spend “whole career” with Bill O’Brien

Getty Images

Injured Texans rookie Deshaun Watson had already given coach Bill O’Brien his Twitter endorsement, and put more than 280 characters behind it Tuesday.

Via Aaron Wilson, of the Houston Chronicle, Watson said he knows it’s not his call to make, but sent a clear message that he wants to keep working with the coach who helped him to a brilliant few months.

“We have a great relationship,” Watson said. “Coach OB is to fun to play. He’s very tough on you. He wants you to be successful. I would love to have coach OB back and I’m ready to have him with me for my whole career.”

O’Brien will be entering the final year of his contract with the Texans, so without an extension, there’s going to be natural uncertainty about his status. But Watson made it clear his preference.

In the seven games he played before a torn ACL, Watson threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns, which would have put him on pace for some ridiculous numbers for a rookie. And he wants to build on them.

“I have great guys and support around me,” Watson said. “The future looks bright.”

Of course, he has far more security than O’Brien, and a lot less than owner Bob McNair. But it’s still a significant show of support.