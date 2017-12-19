Devonta Freeman: “No grudge” against Sean Payton for choke sign

Getty Images

The Falcons will play the Saints in Week 16 in a game with serious playoff implications for both teams, which means there are bigger things to think about than what happened when the two teams played in Week 14.

That was the message from Falcons running back Devonta Freeman after Monday night’s game. Freeman and Saints coach Sean Payton exchanged some words in the fourth quarter of the Falcons’ 20-17 win and Payton was spotted putting his hands around his neck while saying “choke” to Freeman in what may have been a reference to last season’s Super Bowl.

Freeman said Monday that he knows it will be a storyline this week, but he won’t “pay attention to it” because “we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“I’ll talk to him [if the opportunity presents itself],” Freeman said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “It ain’t no grudge. I don’t take it personal at all. He’s a competitor. He’s just a top competitor. He loves his job. He’s real passionate about it.”

Freeman had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win over New Orleans and had his most productive game of the year against the Buccaneers on Monday night with 194 total yards of offense. Something close to that would boost the Falcons’ chances of beating the Saints and moving closer to a playoff spot.