Dirk Koetter on Doug Martin benching: It’s behind us now

AP

The Buccaneers put running back Doug Martin on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Falcons and announced before the game that the move resulted from a violation of team rules.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter didn’t provide any information about the nature of the violation in his postgame press conference and said the team was moving forward.

“That was a violation of team rules and it’s done,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s done. That’s just one of those things that unfortunately has to happen from time to time. It’s behind us now, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

Martin got benched after fumbling in Week 14 and has generally struggled since returning from the suspension that kept him out of the first three games of the season. The sluggish play was enough reason to expect a parting of the ways this offseason and Monday’s benching probably makes it just a matter of time before Martin is on the open market.