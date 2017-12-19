Eli Manning is the one guy who digs the catch rule

Getty Images

There’s always that one guy, who just has to go against the grain.

So with the entire NFL wondering yet again what a catch is after the finish of the Steelers-Patriots game, there’s Giants quarterback Eli Manning, acting all omniscient.

“I know the rules,’’ Manning said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Manning admitted that he thought Steelers tight end Jesse James caught the ball cleanly at first, but once he saw a replay of the ball coming loose as he hit the ground, Manning knew it was likely to be reversed.

But unlike a lot of people who think it’s a sign of a broken NFL rule book, Manning said to his mind, the rule is easy to understand.

“I think it is clear what a catch is,’’ he said. “Especially when you’re going to the ground, you got to control the ball the whole time. You got to have it. If the ball hits the ground, you’re going to the ground, the ball moves or hits the ground and there’s a little loss of contact through the end of the play, it’s gonna be an incompletion. . . .

“I think there’s probably more questions on whether it was a catch or not before this rule. There was kinda, ‘It looks like a catch, what are the exact rules?’ They made it definitive in saying, ‘These are the rules and it’s gonna be called fairly and equally every way.’ ’’

The Giants lost a touchdown against the Eagles this year when Sterling Shepard lost the ball coming down, but Manning insists this is better than the alternatives.

And since efforts to clear up confusion led to this mess, it’s possible that he’s right, and trying to fix the rule again might just make things worse.