Eli Manning is the one guy who digs the catch rule

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 19, 2017, 6:54 AM EST
Getty Images

There’s always that one guy, who just has to go against the grain.

So with the entire NFL wondering yet again what a catch is after the finish of the Steelers-Patriots game, there’s Giants quarterback Eli Manning, acting all omniscient.

I know the rules,’’ Manning said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Manning admitted that he thought Steelers tight end Jesse James caught the ball cleanly at first, but once he saw a replay of the ball coming loose as he hit the ground, Manning knew it was likely to be reversed.

But unlike a lot of people who think it’s a sign of a broken NFL rule book, Manning said to his mind, the rule is easy to understand.

“I think it is clear what a catch is,’’ he said. “Especially when you’re going to the ground, you got to control the ball the whole time. You got to have it. If the ball hits the ground, you’re going to the ground, the ball moves or hits the ground and there’s a little loss of contact through the end of the play, it’s gonna be an incompletion. . . .

“I think there’s probably more questions on whether it was a catch or not before this rule. There was kinda, ‘It looks like a catch, what are the exact rules?’ They made it definitive in saying, ‘These are the rules and it’s gonna be called fairly and equally every way.’ ’’

The Giants lost a touchdown against the Eagles this year when Sterling Shepard lost the ball coming down, but Manning insists this is better than the alternatives.

And since efforts to clear up confusion led to this mess, it’s possible that he’s right, and trying to fix the rule again might just make things worse.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Eli Manning is the one guy who digs the catch rule

  1. The rule really is simple. I don’t know if people enjoy confusing themselves or just argue that the rule doesn’t make sense because they don’t like it or what …. but like Eli said, it really is a simple concept.

  2. Other things of which Eli is a fan:

    – mashed potatoes with mayonnaise
    – his toy train sets
    – bedtime stories

  3. “with the entire NFL wondering yet again what a catch is after the finish of the Steelers-Patriots game…”

    That’s such a cliche. Seriously, is anyone who watches the NFL really wondering? Did anyone really think there was any mystery about that call? He was going to the ground, the ball moved and hit the ground when he hit the ground – incomplete. It’s called that way every time, and the rule is clear about it. People are reacting to a) the timing and b) the interception two plays later. If Pittsburgh scores a TD and wins anyway, or if they kick the field goal and win in overtime, there’s no fuss about that call. Or if it happens earlier in the game or on another part of the field.

    You can dislike the rule. You can argue with the rule. You can object to the rule and call for the rule to be changed. But you can’t seriously claim that “no one knows what a catch is” or argue that that was one according to the current NFL rules, not if you watch the NFL every week.

    And I’m not an Eli Manning fan by any stretch of the imagination, but in this case, he’s exactly right. The rule is clear, it minimizes subjectivity, and everyone knows what it is. And anyone who’s been paying attention knew upon first seeing that replay, as Eli did, that it wasn’t a catch by rule

  4. Love it or hate it, it is the only thing I have ever seen the NFL enforce consistently.

    Illegal contact, nope. We can only guess what that is these days. It changes from game to game.

    Passive interference, toss a coin. Especially offensive pass interference.

    Offensive holding??? Happens every play and gets called with the consistency of shaking a magic eight ball.

    With the catch rule, it is atleast called with consistency. It was pretty obvious they were going to overturn that play the other night. Anyone watching football the last few years knew that, It was text book.

    Love it or hate it, it is the ONLY thing NFL officiating calls consistently

  5. See, simple. Thank you Eli. BTW, you just lost about 75% of your fan base but we appreciate intelligence and honesty. After Romo & Nantz went all in saying it couldn’t be overturned, once they saw the replay, it would have been idiotic to stay on that course. For those who say let’s go back to the rule that if it looks like a catch it is, you either weren’t born before 1960 or you’ve forgotten how many games were won/lost on horribly bad and obviously wrong calls. HDTV, DVRs that allow us to slow mo the network’s slo mo changed the landscape.

  7. The only people who have a problem are Cowboy and Steeler fans, who don’t understand the rule, and think the NFL was just being mean to them.

  10. The catch rules are convoluted, but easy to understand, regardless of the situation. I’m baffled at how many people still don’t understand it after reading the rules and seeing them applied in games for years now.

  11. About James’ catch:

    Rule 11-2 (plays where a touchdown is scored) Note 2 in this section: “If a player attempts to catch a pass, the ball is not dead, and a touchdown is not scored, until the receiver completes the catch. See 3-2-7”

    Rule 3-2-7 (Player Possession) Note 1 “a player who goes to the ground in the process of attempting to secure possession of a loose ball (with or without contact by an opponent) must maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground, whether in the field of play or in the end zone. If he loses control of the ball, and the ball touches the ground before he retains control, there is no possession. If he regains control prior to the ball touching the ground, it is a catch, interception, or recovery. A player is considered to be going to the ground if he does not remain upright long enough to demonstrate that he is clearly a runner.”

    The ‘breaking the plane’ argument many have used does not apply because he first needed to establish possession of the ball. To do so, he needed to maintain control until after hitting the ground (he did not) or had to regain control before the ball hit the ground (he did not).

    It’s not that difficult to understand, unless you don’t want to.

  12. Manning admitted that he thought Steelers tight end Jesse James caught the ball cleanly at first, but once he saw a replay of the ball coming loose as he hit the ground, Manning knew it was likely to be reversed.
    —–
    As did anyone that understands possession. If people still think that was a catch after 48 hours, they would have to be somewhat willfully ignorant.

  13. That’s the thing, isn’t it? We may not like the rule, but it’s clear and enforceable. To every person who goes bonkers complaining about the Jesse James play, I ask: What is your proposal for the definition of a catch? I listened to a ton of sports talk TV/radio yesterday and the few who tried couldn’t come up with one that was clear and would meet the 50 fans in a bar standard. (Unless you actually want the review process to consist of a referee link to 50 fans in a bar, of course.)

    A couple things I heard that I thought were interesting. Mike Pereira pretty much made the same point as Eli, but he also said that one way to deal with these controversies would be to say that the refs’ calls on what’s a catch would be unreviewable. I also heard another commentator make the point that the current catch rule is well known among the players (as is the fumble-through-the-endzone rule), so coaches should be telling players not to do those stretches for the endzone unless it’s in a 4th down or a two-point play situation.

  14. If you don’t stand up with the ball, or if you put it on the ground, it’s incomplete. It’s really an easy call now. It’s just no one knows the rule I guess. I agree with Eli.

  16. I’m not sure how they would fix the rule without breaking it further. So what to do?

    Have you noticed that receivers who are the most successful with these type of catches twist their bodies as they land in order to land on their back (avoiding the arms). This technique should be incorporated into the training regimes of all teams this off season …

  19. FoozieGrooler says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:52 am
    According to Rule 64A in the NFL rule book, if the catch is reviewed always rule in favor of the Patriots.

    …and this is where most of the outrage comes from. Fans and media that despise the Patriots and find anything they can to support their agenda. If you were smart, you would disguise your disdain and present something that appears objective and problem solving. When you’re true intentions are easily known, you lose credibility and your opinion discarded.

  20. Eli can say what he wants, but the catch rule is the dumbest rule in all of sports. Doesn’t he realize that the rule is turning off fans and making it seem that the NFL is fixed? The NFL needs to get this rule fixed THIS offseason. I’m not a Steelers fan, but it sure looked to me that they lost that game only because some idiot in NY and the officials decided the outcome of the game, not the players on the field. I know to me the games looked rigged, and I’ve about had enough!!

  21. James catch at any other spot than by the endzone and people would agree it’s not a catch. I think what needs to be defined better or “fixed” is what is considered a touchdown or breaking of the plane while catching the ball. I understand the logic shown in the rules someone posted above, but it doesnt seem right when you see a ball pass the plane while firmly in someones grasp. It’s more of a feel thing, than a logic thing though. And rules typically don’t involve feelings.

  22. Maybe Eli can be used to teach fans about possession?

    You CAN pin a ball between your hand and your helmet and gain possession.
    You CAN NOT pin a ball between your hand and the ground and gain possession.

    What a sloppy game it would be if you could pin the ball between your hand and the ground. You’d think the nay sayers would be able to come up with hundreds of hours of great WR’s pinning the ball to the ground and celebrating their “catches’ if this was something the NFL just started calling recently. They can’t because the game has always been called the same way. Everyone knows what a catch is. It’s just a lazy hot take to claim that nobody knows what a catch is. Monkey see, monkey do seems to be very very popular these days.

  23. The fewer judgment rules the better the NFL will be.

    The current catch rule is simple. If you are catching a ball and go to the ground, you have to maintain possession.

  24. avenger9800 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Eli can say what he wants, but the catch rule is the dumbest rule in all of sports. Doesn’t he realize that the rule is turning off fans and making it seem that the NFL is fixed? The NFL needs to get this rule fixed THIS offseason. I’m not a Steelers fan, but it sure looked to me that they lost that game only because some idiot in NY and the officials decided the outcome of the game, not the players on the field. I know to me the games looked rigged, and I’ve about had enough!!
    __________________________________________

    The thing that makes it look to you that the game is fixed is the one rule they call with consistency? It’s not the preposterous spots, the arbitrary application of holding calls, PI’s on uncatchable balls, phantom roughing the passer, not calling intentional grounding when there isn’t a receiver in the same area code, OPI when the receiver is trying to separate themselves from a DB that’s mugging them, DPI when the receiver initiates contact or any of the other selective enforcement or lack thereof? And if they ‘fix’ that one rule (that isn’t broken) this off season then your faith in the integrity of the game will be restored? Alrighty then…

  25. capitala23 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:38 am
    James catch at any other spot than by the endzone and people would agree it’s not a catch. I think what needs to be defined better or “fixed” is what is considered a touchdown or breaking of the plane while catching the ball. I understand the logic shown in the rules someone posted above, but it doesnt seem right when you see a ball pass the plane while firmly in someones grasp. It’s more of a feel thing, than a logic thing though. And rules typically don’t involve feelings.

    ——–

    I get what You’re saying. It certainly looked like a catch to me (and I’m a Patriots fan) however I think the rules were made as they are in order to remove the subjectivity. By the ‘feel’ test, What one person sees as a catch another might not. The minute details in the current rules aim yo remove that.

    When a runner in control of the ball crosses the plane it is immediately a touchdown. But a receiver must turn into a runner for that to apply, otherwise he is going to the ground and a complete catch must occur.

  26. FoozieGrooler says:
    According to Rule 64A in the NFL rule book, if the catch is reviewed
    always rule in favor of the Patriots.

    sacpete1 says:
    …and this is where most of the outrage comes from. Fans and media that despise
    the Patriots and find anything they can to support their agenda. If you were smart,
    you would disguise your disdain and present something that appears objective
    and problem solving. When you’re true intentions are easily known, you lose credibility
    and your opinion discarded.

    The JETS TE Sefarian – Jenkins scores a late TD. Refs signal TD.
    Great play. NFL offices dissect the replay frame by frame like it’s
    the Zupruder film, and rule no TD. Everyone is incredulous.
    Patriots escape with the win.

    Against the Texans, Brandin Cooks clearly bobbles the ball when
    he hit the ground. He traps the the ball in the endzone.
    Ball clearly touches the ground. NFL offices rule Patriots TD.
    Game winner.

    Jesse James catches the ball on the field of play, goes to the ground as
    his knee is clearly down with clear possission. He makes a secondary move
    to reach the ball across the plane of the goal line, the ball crosses and
    squirts lose on impact after crossing the goal line.
    Call on the field overturned.

    Three game deciding plays all, two overturned Ref calls on the field.
    All three calls decide the outcome of a game in favor of the Patriots.

    Yeah, we’re all paranoid lunatics. No possibility of team bias.

    Now we have blind fools defending this dumb rule and say it is being
    applied evenly and consistently. So bad, even makes Refs puke.

    Stuff it Eli.

  27. In majority of NFL games that would have been ruled a catch. For some reason a lot of calls patriots benefit from are questionable calls just like Sunday, or in the Super Bowl, or in the Jets game earlier this year, or any game pretty much. Patriot fans have no idea just because they are use to the “patriot privilege”.

  28. Tony Dungy said it best: “In grade school, in high school, in flag, in college, this is unqueationably a TD” My god, he caught it and extended it over the line. How much interpretation does that take??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!